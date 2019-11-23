Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Alejandro Gonzales, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 36 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Christina Renee Breeding, 51, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Carri Ann Olea, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine ad 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Baxter Richard Solmonson, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 17 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Gavin Davis Woods, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $2,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Lonnie Lynn Abbott, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Laura Annette Renz, 47, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine-suspended and $49 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Oscar Meza Ramos, 25, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Adam Michael Marks, 46, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and$1,800 fine-suspended.
•Abraham Ibarra-Tapia, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kenny Ray Smith, 38, Pendleton, was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count; was convicted of Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Kamala Kim Tewee, 37, St. Helens, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 64 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Thomas Wayne Boffing, 58, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Oxycodone: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 40 hours community service for each count.
•Jose Lewis Cerda, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Kyle Neal Bryant, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 100 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Leticia Teresa Madrigal, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,400 fine-suspended and $48.54 restitution.
•Evelyn Carol Radillo, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $5,250 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeff Anthony LeClair, 42, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $300 fine and $1,700 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Adilene Aguilar, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $3,000 fine, $3,250 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Candice Carlson: seeks $2,392.30.
•IQ Data International Inc. vs. Shawn Tracy of Hermiston: seeks $1,976.54.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Flavia Feliciano of Hermiston: seeks $4,570.56.
•Armando Avila of College Place, Wash., vs. Christine Kathleen Dimon of Pendleton: seeks $600.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Sammantha T. Tarr of Pilot Rock: seeks $522.06.
•Clayton Paul Manz Vibbert as personal representative for the estate of Gregory William Vibbert vs. David Rogers Belyea: seeks $2.5 million.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Noralba Ruiz of Hermiston: seeks $900.38.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Crystal Andregg of Pendleton: seeks $2,061.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Malynda and Jason Barron of Hermiston: seeks $696.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph (Joe) Augustine of Hermiston: seeks $2,792.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeannette and Dale Mininger of Stanfield: seeks $530.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy L. and Troy A. Newdiger of Irrigon: seeks $2,360.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Gutierrez of Echo: seeks $540.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carlos Mendoza of Hermiston: seeks $5,602.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Breahnna Stephens of Richland, Wash.: seeks $1,523.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Delatorre Macias of Hermiston: seeks $3,628.35.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Heath Whited of Hermiston: seeks $2,524.20.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sherrie L. Winks: seeks $1,944.87.
•Discover Bank vs. Ida M. Moore of Umatilla: seeks $22,815.05.
•Discover Bank vs. Maria L. Gudino of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,793.03.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Apryl D. Stanford: seeks $2,328.89.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Rebecca Tesch of Pendleton: seeks $1,631.45.
•Pendleton Tire & Auto vs. Amanda Burke of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,088.40.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Dan and Jennifer Garcia of Pendleton: seeks $1,571.55.
•Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC vs. Mark James of Pendleton: seeks $1,734.76.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Dakota Kennedy of Pendleton: seeks $953.85.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kimberly MacPherson of Pilot Rock: seeks $408.80.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Danielle and Brandon Harris of Umatilla: seeks $413.99.
•Kelly C. Nobles of Umatilla vs. Kari and Josh Hughes of Hermiston: seeks $4,481.42.
•American Express National Bank vs. Thomas E. Bartalamay: seeks $10,230.86.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Apryl Stanford: seeks $3,517.76.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tasha Flory of Pendleton: judgment for $802.06.
•Kirstin Boggs of College Place, Wash., vs. Kyle Rouse of Milton-Freewater: judgment for court costs and fees.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas Dean Harrigton of Hermiston: judgment for $622.39.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kay Rinker of Pendleton: judgment for $916.96.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kayla Spriet of Pendleton: judgment for $860.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacqueline Ritch of Stanfield: judgment for $9,637.17.
•United Finance Co. vs. Evelia Duarte of Kennewick, Wash.: judgment for $4,248.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler and Erin Rondo of Pendleton: judgment for $902.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy H. Coggins of Pendleton: judgment for $3,039.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hannah Miller of Athena: judgment for $804.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda L. Berdahl of Pendleton: judgment for $459.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer (Jenni) Culp of Pendleton: judgment for $1,284.43.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Summer Elaine McCoy and Clinton Wayne McCoy of Hermiston; Wendy R. Grammer and Robert Daniel Grammer of Pendleton; Michale Jason Walborn and Natalie Joann Walborn of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Justin Keith Zimmerly, 49, and Denise Ann Simmons, 49, both of Stanfield.
Jossue Cuevas Magana, 27, and Mowry Del Rosario Quezada Cota, 25, both of Umatilla.
Jesus Armenta Coria, 32, and Rocio Madrigal Reyes, 29, both of Umatilla.
Alison Drew Burnett, 26, and Christopher Bryan O’Neil, 31, both of Hermiston.
Nayelly Gastelum Sanchez, 25, and Jose Antonio Fonseca Lopez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Andrea Lemus Cisneros, 23, and Erik Alberto Alvarado, 24, both of Hermiston.
Luis Angel Nuno Sanchez, 24, and Tanya Cobarrubias Penaloza, 24, both of Stanfield.
Francisco Garcia Carrillo, 37, and Francisca Perez Garcia , 38, both of Hermiston.
Julia Marie Ulrich, 27, and Jesse James Funez, 36, both of Pilot Rock.
Brandon Eugene Colpitts, 34, and Terra Patricia Marie Craig, 35, both of Hermiston.
