Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Alonzo Arreola, 19, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and $4,000 restitution.
•Lavella Ruth Thompson, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 30 days jai; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methaphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Peace Officer in Connection With a Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Benjamin Steven Woods, 36, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended.
•Jason Clifford Down, 48, Salem (OSP), pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Richard Dean Blanchet, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,800 fine-suspended.
•Joshua Robert Alley, 31, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended.
•Michael James Metcalfe, 19, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Katie Elizabeth Bounds, 32, Zillah, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Joshua Lee Sheets, 36, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days Oregon DOC and 1 year post-prison supervision.
MISDEMEANOR
•Zachary Lyle Hobbs, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Angelica Bravo Corona, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $6,000 fine-suspended for each count, and $1,559.60 restitution.
•Luis Abram Contreras, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine, $4,750 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension.
•Selina Marie Riggs, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $4,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Gulmaro Coria Hernandez, 35, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $900 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Thomas Dee Payant, 25, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and $30 restitution; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Juan Beltran-Fuentes, 31, Boardman, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $3,000 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kelly Payan: seeks $5,883.19.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sarah Mae Cook: seeks $4,470.83.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol J. Jones: seeks $4,710.98.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donald J. Tveidt: seeks $4,704.39.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nicholas Servi: seeks $1,814.28.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristi L. Paxton: seeks $2,245.68.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Oscar Almonte: seeks $1,044.48.
•Bryan Robert Gent and Douglas W. Rothrock of Milton-Freewater vs. Justin Lee Matteson of Hermiston: seeks $5,000.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Steven Smith of Milton-Freewater: seeks $600.46.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Clayton A. Gudmundson, Professional Service Bureau, Collection Bureau of Milton-Freewater, Collection Bureau of Walla Walla and parties in possession: seeks $115,225.85.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Sagrario Cortez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,304.65.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. William Laffen of Umatilla: judgment for $1,580.82.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jami Wilson of Pilot Rock: judgment for $223.70.
•Caleb L. Scott of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. John A. Knight of Pendleton: judgment for $57.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kimberlie Krieg: judgment for $1,024.95.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Jamie Alsteen of Athena: judgment for $1,569.33.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Chanty Pin of Hermiston: judgment for $21,013.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua Jeremiah Jacome and Nina Jacome of Athena: judgment for 890.70.
•NW RBI Inc. vs. James Thomas of Hermiston: judgment for $1,044.29.
•NW RBI Inc. vs. John R. Laux of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,134.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria K. Winebarger of Hermiston: judgment for $1,780.82.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Andrew Douglas Tovey of Stanfield and Janice B. Tovey of Hermiston; Lisa K. Isselhardt Jeronimo of Hermiston and Juan Jeronimo Pablo; Estella Coria De Chavez of Kennewick, Wash., and Adan Chavez Gonzalez of Hermiston; Leneile Arleen Sloan of Moses Lake, Wash., and William Thomas Sloan of Pendleton; Diane R. Hamby and Vaughn C. Hamby of Pendleton; Lisa A. Flores and Gonzalo Z. Flores of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Oscar Fernando Ruiz Cardenas, 35, and Sonia Lorena Negrete Garcia, 32, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Marcelino Rodriguez Prado, 30, and Michelle Mendoza, 27, both of Umatilla.
Randell Leroy Dickenson II, 35, and Melissa RayAnn Littrell, 33, both of Hermiston.
