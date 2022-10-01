Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Kuhn Lawn Offices of Heppner vs. Tyler Wickham of Boardman; seek $12,213.35.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tomas Morales, 33, and Rhina Marlene Barahona, 32, both of Weston.
Taylor Robert Miller, 29, and Sarah Anne Paris, 34, both of Hermiston.
Brandi Nichole Pollick, 40, and Michale Lawrence Liniger, 39, both of Hermiston.
Lindsey Dawn Powelll-Teneyck, 29, and Benjamin Kyle Wetherell, 26, both of Hermiston.
Savannah Kaye Hannaford, 28, and Gene J. Marker, 49, both of Pendleton.
Timothy W. Testerman, 53, and Amy Marie Trussel, 47, both of Umatilla.
Kina Elizabeth Garrett, 32, and John Edward Harp, 46, both of Umatilla.
Ryleigh Nicole Emerson, 34, and Tiffany Jean Dodd, 38, both of Pendleton.
Asis Ailin Palomo Capetillo, 24, and Claudio Cesar Silva Gallegos, 26, both of Boardman.
Vicki Faye Martin, 34, and Brandon Ray Van Auken, 35, both of Hermiston.
Hailee Mae Stewart, 30, of Des Moines, Washington, and Edwin Leonard Johnson, 31, of Tacoma, Washington.
Pauline Alta Cubbage, 38, and Ronnie Lee Moore, 41, both of Stanfield.
Tonya Michelle Cates, 40, and Jason Tyler Watkins, 36, both of Pendleton.
Kevin A. Brock, 50, and Celisa Atanazio Ruiz, 53, both of Hermiston.
Naomi J. Stanisci, 33, and Terry Joseph Daugherty, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Alejandra Moras Juarez, 29, and Jorge Armando Gutierrez Sanchez, 30, both of Umatilla.
Taylor Brady Frye, 31, and Nancy Isabel Ramirez-Godoy, 24, both of Pendleton.
Rae Kathryn Greentree, 31, and Ryan Tyrel Reid, 35, both of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Alea Marcela Martinez, 22, and Joshua Anthony Lee Owens, 23, both of Hermiston.
Alyssa Jean Bert, 20, and Jose Cesar Martinez, 25, both of Stanfield.
Guadalupe Yuliana Garcia Figueroa, 29, and Raul Andres Sosa Panameno, 30, both of Pasco.
Paige McKay Bither, 25, and Casey Paul McClure, 33, both of Boardman.
Rylie Lauren Stanley, 25, of West Richland, Washington, and Blake Allen Marske, 26, of Kennewick.
Derrick Lee Horsy, 22, of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, and Valerie Faye Boss, 20 of Hermiston.
Alexa Ann Negus, 26, and Boots Banner Pond, 27, both of Pendleton.
Shayla Shantelle Looslie, 24, and Walter McBride Roberts III, 29, both of Pilot Rock.
Dainera Louise Morgan, 22, and Tarren Joshua Hilborn, 22, both of Pasco.
Gail Marie Wickers, 57, of Umatilla, and Scott MacFadden Aellen, 64, of Stanfield.
Danielle Lynn Benzel, 32, and John Richard Joseph Jr., 30, both of Kennewick.
Marcos Antonio Rangel Loera, 20, and Kimberly Renteria Montes, 20, both of Irrigon.
Hannah Lacy Mitchell, 26, and Cassidy Robert Clark, 29, both of Pendleton.
Lucas Owen White, 20, of Echo, and Blair Lyne Aichele, 23, of Pendleton.
Gary Lee Coatney Jr., 49, and Shelby Ross Barton, 53, both of Hermiston.
