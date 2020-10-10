Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Naythan Allen Olney, 39, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 40 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 20 months post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 20 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded pleaded guilty to three counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, a second count of Failure to Appear I and Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 6 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 1 year driver's license suspension and $100 fine.
•Curtiss Robert Pullum, 52, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 14 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Katrina Nicole Capote, 32, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jacob Stan Warren, 25, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-waived for each count.
•Jose Antonio Rosales, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Noe Estevan Monreal Jr., 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Ajamu Dia Nathan, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and restitution to be determined.
•Kaylee Jane Niemi, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Oxycodone: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Zayne Charles Owen, 32, Stanfield, pleaded no contest to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended and $3,977.16 restitution.
•Israel Abraham Gonzalez, 30, Grandview, Wash., pleaded guilty to Coercion: sentenced to 9 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Kaleb Ryan Sheets, 28, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 32 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Aggravated Identity Theft: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 12 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Identity Theft and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine for each count (sentences discharged).
•Gerrit James Johnson, 28, Enterprise, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Leeann Rose Shelley, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Arson I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $4,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Lamya Kay Nathan, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Damion Nathaniel Creason, 29, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 36 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $500 fine.
•Richard Shawn Garrett Reed, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $750 fine-suspended and $2,100 restitution.
•Joel Torres, 31, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Escape II: sentenced to 12 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Blanca Marieluz Franco, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 1 year probation, 30 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Nicole Marie Roy, 31, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Gregorio Bermejo, 25, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule II: sentenced to $500 fine.
•Jennifer Dawn Minthorn, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 24 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Brandi Cathern Garhart, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $3,000 fine, $3,250 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $1,500 fine, $4,750 fine-suspended and permanent revocation of driver's license, plus court costs and fees.
•John Frank Fagan Jr., 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 50 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Denise Sevilla, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $150 fine and $1,600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Morgan Lynn Cash, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $1,750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,650 fine-suspended, 90 days driver's license suspension and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Sierra Dawn Johnson, 20, Nyssa, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ross Asher Cox, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 day jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Arturo Ramirez Jr., 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $150 fine and $1600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Wendy Lynn Long, 50, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeremy Edward Machado, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Skyler Raven Hollingshead, 19, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Edgar Hugo Rivera, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,445 fine, $1,555 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Logan James Ira Thorne, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Garron Dean Anderson, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 40 days jail, 140 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentence to discharge.
•Abundio Miguel Ramirez Leon, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended.
•Richard Alan Whalen, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Sandra Gloria Pantaleon Martinez, 25, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine, $750 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
•Edwin Earl Mann Jr., 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unlawfully Purchasing Firearm: sentenced to $500 fine.
•Lance William Evans, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Rudolfo Rivera Ceja, 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Adrian Torres Nava, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 60 days jail; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Max Anagin Wilson, 21, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 45 days jail and restitution to be determined.
•Kevin Andrew Mason, 54, Aloha, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 25 days jail, 155 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 25 days jail, 155 days jail-suspended, 3 yeas probation, $980 fine and $520 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police Officer: sentence discharged.
•Sydney Nicole Riddle, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Benito Madera Arellano, 29, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 250 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Cody James Gay, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Jose Manuel Hidalgo Cardenas, 27, Springfield, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 14 days jail and $1,000 fine.
•Angel Marie McMurtry, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence discharged.
•Morgan Leanne Smeltzer, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Gabriel Warren Ferris, 37, Yuba City, Calif., pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days driver's license suspension and $200 fine.
•Mayro Mike Guzman, 29, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 120 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•John Derek Trickler, 29, Spokane, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,645 fine, $1,355 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Rodney Dean Cearns, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 25 months and 9 days probation and $100 fine for each count.
•Jose Antonio Rosales, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentence to discharge.
•Benito Madera Arellano, 29, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 250 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Eduardo Venegas, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Tami L. Crum: seeks $5,001.68.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lawrence Duncan: seeks $5,935.45.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Adrian Guzman of Umatilla: seeks $3,214.73.
•Sweet Bee Honey Company Inc. of Milton-Freewater vs. Jubilee Honeybee Company LLC of Camarillo, Calif.: seeks $10,000.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michelle McBride of Pendleton: seeks $1,322.37.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joel Ortega of Weston: seeks $6,052.27.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juan M. Ruiz of Hermiston: seeks $2,341.47.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Grisel Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $2,586.38.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. De Wilbourn of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,366.28.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juan Martinez of Umatilla: seeks $4,224.41.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anya M. Drzazga of Pendleton: seeks $6,877.56.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Summer Murphy of Pendleton: seeks $863.09.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tamara Chorey of Hermiston: seeks $1,985.55.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brenda Morfin of Hermiston: seeks $2,572.32.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Ronda Marie Oertwich of Adams: seeks $2,692.13.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Dawnita Picard of Pendleton: seeks $1,759.78.
•Carlos and Yolanda Medel vs. Felipe Lopez dba Punkin Center Mobile Home Park/Punkin Center Mobile Park of Hermiston: seeks $90,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph S. Lewis of Boardman: seeks $973.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael and Stephanie Markle of Pendleton: seeks $757.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia Arellano Medrano of Umatilla: seeks $5,364.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hailey R. Naylor of Hermiston: seeks $4,551.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriela Chora Paredes of Hermiston: seeks $638.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ray and Rikki Robbins of Umatilla: seeks $500.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas D. and Andrea Roberts of Irrigon: seeks $1,202.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonia Mota Sotelo of Hermiston: seeks $3,674.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Stocker of Boardman/Hermiston: seeks $2,977.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. James Adam Upton Thomas of Lebanon: seeks $523.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hollie E. and Thomas Vaughan of Hermiston: seeks $1,442.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dora Sigo of Pendleton: seeks $485.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Adam Coble of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,221.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie N. Mendoza of Pendleton: seeks $567.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wanda O. Patterson of Pendleton: seeks $2,919.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jodi L. Black-Snook and Sidney Jean Snook of Pendleton: seeks $2,808.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kalista M. Schuster of Arlington: seeks $551.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawna and Drew Pennington of Hermiston: seeks $801.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Felicia R. and James Cavan of Hermiston: seeks $1,122.31.
•Myra E.F. and Robert Lee of Gearhart vs. Laura F. Stewart of Gearhart: seeks $2,278.59.
•Myra E.F. and Robert Lee of Gearhart vs. William J. Furnish of Pendleton: seeks $2,278.59.
•Myra E.F. and Robert Lee of Gearhart vs. James F. Furnish of Gearhart: seeks $2,278.59.
•Kyle Lee Williams dba Got Ya Covered vs. Emmet Wold of Hermiston: seeks $9,665.25.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jeffrey Glen Cummings and Shilo Lafon of Pendleton: seeks $2,037.67.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Tracy Lawayne B. McCarthy of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,223.48.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ashley and Chris Dechand of Pendleton: seeks $526.72.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Chelsea Rogers of Hermiston: seeks $6,386.56.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Sanjuanita J. Perez of Umatilla: seeks $2,943.19.
•Elidio Salas De La Paz vs. Chan's Panda Inn Inc. dba "Panda Inn Restaurant" of Hermiston and Michelle D. Fry: seeks $1.1 million.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Sharon Trumbull of Meacham: seeks $826.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathryn Picard of Pendleton: seeks $946.45.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy (Tim) Owens of Hermiston: seeks $1,325.59.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jessica Brandhagen of Pendleton: seeks $1,834.99.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Carolina M. Ramos Blanco of Umatilla: seeks $6,109.98.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kayla Kerr: seeks $2,500.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelly M. Robinson: seeks $6,414.03.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christopher Medina: seeks $1,104.63.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gunner V. Nemechek: seeks $6,597.57.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Thelma L. Eagleheart: seeks $1,266.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Margaret Anolfo: seeks $1,627.28.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Yolanda Nunez of Hermiston: seeks $2,332.03.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Debra Carnes of Pendleton: seeks $4,148.18.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kristy Widel of Pendleton: seeks $5,855.15.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lynda Holland: seeks $1,036.60.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alanna Nanegos: seeks $1,935.80.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Evens: seeks $1,866.07.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristin Baldwin: seeks $2,224.54.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tamara Chorey of Hermiston: seeks $1,765.80 and $7,328.47, in separate suits.
•Crystal Marquez vs. Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company: seeks $1,444.
•Pedro Marquez vs. Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company: seeks $4,835.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Monica Guarduno of Hermiston: seeks $1,372.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Burch of Umatilla: seeks $1,070.33.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Peggy Brunick of Hermiston: seeks $2,972.62.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelly Case of Pendleton: seeks $1,378.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ana Borba of Hermiston: seeks $3,166.27.
•Department Stores National Bank vs. Noralba Ruiz of Hermiston: seek $2,787.69.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Vernon L. Walton and Corina Grimes: seeks $10,537.92.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Rebecca A. Estes of Hermiston: seeks $3,018.32.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Zachary Wilson: seeks $915.32.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kristy Michael (Kristy Dawn Funk) of Pendleton: seeks $895.29.
•Kendall Mack of Ukiah vs. Ronald and Amber Combs of Ukiah: seeks $2,608.50.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Carlos G. Arevalo of Pendleton: seeks $281.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lizeth Alvarez of Umatilla: seeks $4,659.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly and Jason Bedard of Pilot Rock: seeks $373.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian and Heidi Boerma of Pendleton: seeks $5,133.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fernanda Carrillo of Hermiston: seeks $862.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon B. and Leah Carver of Hermiston: seeks $2,011.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew Cervantes of Umatilla: seeks $1,197.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marissa Cervantes and Miguel Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $901.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammi Chase of Pendleton: seeks $1,249.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald and Cora Collier of Hermiston: seeks $815.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aleda and Shawn C. Dierx of Umatilla: seeks $2,164.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Forrest and Kaylee Field of Hermiston: seeks $1,311.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tresa M. Grieve of Hermiston: seeks $2,169.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tommy Wilson Harrel Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $1,902.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gricelda Hernandez Lozano of Hermiston: seeks $944.
•Credits Inc. vs. John Lozano of Hermiston: seeks $759.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Javier Magdaleno Castaneda of Umatilla: seeks $998.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lester Martin Jr. and Ada Martin of Irrigon: seeks $7,315.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Damon D. and Darcey McKay of Pendleton: seeks $904.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laurence J. and Roxanne Nisbet of Boardman: seeks $3,023.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kiya Ottmar of Umatilla: seeks $4,747.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katherine Jo Sauers of Hermiston: seeks $2,853.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Zavala and Gloria Villegas of Boardman: seeks $2,821.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jared and Tamera Zumwalt of Hermiston: seeks $862.58.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Jessica L. Lapan and Grover E. Ray of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,878.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zoie J. Zacharias of Pendleton: seeks $1,237.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Nathan Herman of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,687.07.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Beau A. Wade of Pendleton: seeks $1,369.53.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Michele Reece-Kelly of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,022.75.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Amber Lynn Criss of Pendleton: seeks $677.89.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Roger Reedy of Pendleton: seeks $1,568.14.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Juan Ramirez-Salinas of Pendleton: seeks $740.78.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jennifer Zwald of Umatilla: seeks $8,370.99.
•McKenzie Marie Clarke and Christopher Clarke of Umatilla vs. Hunter Dodson and McKenzee Muth: seeks $200.
•Ashley Ellis of Pendleton vs. Juan L. Lemus of Milton-Freewater: seeks $50,000.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Lee Allen Curry and Traci Lyn Jones of Pendleton: seeks $394.49.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Isaiah B. Bell of Pendleton: seeks $653.
•Credits Inc. vs. Taylor A. Kress of Umatilla: seeks $925.69.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Debra A. Campbell of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,046.11.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Stephanie E. Duquette of Hermiston: seeks $10,714.35.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. William Spencer of Hermiston: seeks $3,662.64.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. David W. Liebe of Hermiston: seeks $11,922.23.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Georgetta A. Shiflett of Pendleton: seeks $2,841.60.
•Jaime Antonio Montez, Brandi Marie McRoberts and Tristan Montez (minor) of Hermiston vs. Lee John Qzuna, Rosalva Santos Gutierrez and Darion Ozuna (minor) of Vancouver, Wash.: seeks $95,000.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Javier Jay and Carolyn Kay Ramirez of Weston: seeks $281.69.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. John Allen McCuen of Pendleton: seeks $1,950.83.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Jeremiah Jordan Caudill of Pendleton: seeks $480.35.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Tammy L. Crago and Brenda L. Lundquist: judgment for $6,280.12.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alex Murguia: judgment for $1,108.93.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angelic Ireland: judgment for $1,029.79.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tamara Chorey of Hermiston: judgment for $2,010.11 and $2,224.63, in separate suits.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Richard W. Horton of Hermiston: judgment for $2,196.61.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Janet M. Pena of Hermiston: judgment for $2,219.92.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Patsy Bethine Mettler of Athena: judgment for $2,192.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Josie Sutherland of Pendleton: judgment for $1,926.35.
•Sierra Funding Inc. vs. Brandon Lee Chaney of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $597.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Megan C. and Monte Toombs of Echo: judgment for $531.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dalton Wohlcke and Tennille Fromm of Hermiston: judgment for $1,936.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ruth Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,395.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Miranda L. Bond of Pendleton: judgment for $355.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ray E. Dusenberry of Adams: judgment for $879.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mariela Suarez Echevarria and Gesaud Suarez Mendez of Umatilla: judgment for $5,642.96.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joseph Crosby of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,868.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jason J. Little of Pendleton: judgment for $2,388.97.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. James W. Bond of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,521.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer M. and Brett Kralman of Echo: judgment for $521.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lindsey M. Evans of Stanfield: judgment for $1,000.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Glen V. Swanger and Felicia Lara of Echo: judgment for $2,220.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Fernando Araujo Bustos and Maria Zamora of Hermiston: judgment for $1,680.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Upmeyer of Pendleton: judgment for $1,470.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hailey Dopke (Williamson) and Eric Williamson of Arlington: judgment for $1,380.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah A. and Derek Harmon of Hermiston: judgment for $6,309.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Astrid Hernandez of Umatilla: judgment for $3,655.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norma Gutierrez and Javier Carrillo of Hermiston: judgment for $2,639.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Stites of Stanfield: judgment for $4,942.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyray and Orkesia Randle of Pendleton: judgment for $1,165.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tyray and Orkesia Randle of Pendleton: judgment for $1,805.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wade McCafferty of Portland: judgment for $2,595.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey and Amber Terry of Hermiston: judgment for $640.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arthur Van Pelt of Pendleton: judgment for $1,647.34.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Byron Adams of Pendleton: judgment for $398.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Helene D. Kuhn of Pendleton: judgment for $782.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert B. Peterson of Pendleton: judgment for $2,314.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Reese of Hermiston: judgment for $1,919.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yesenia Herrera Angel of Hermiston: judgment for $2,965.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Humphrey of Irrigon: judgment for $1,012.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jaime Villarreal Jr. of Hermiston: judgment for $1,126.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew S. and Krystal Vester of Hermiston: judgment for $2,826.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan Sands of Irrigon: judgment for $694.05.
•United Finance Co. vs. Deven Baremore of Pendleton: judgment for $218.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary S. Irons of Boardman: judgment for $1,882.18.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Martin Anthony Leinbach of Milton-Freewater and Kimberley Ann Leinbach of Spokane, Wash.; Raymond Lee Van Pelt Jr. and Sara Ann Alfrey of Pendleton; Yacxiri Y. De Jesus of Hermiston and Juan C. Gomez Chavez of Wapato, Wash.; Chavonne Miltenberger of Hermiston and Bradley Miltenberger of Echo; Belinda Escareno Ramirez and Antonio Ruelas of Hermiston; Cari Jean Adlard of Redmond and Shawn Tracey Adlard of Madras; Darcie E. Paluso of Hermiston and Jason R. Paluso; Naomi M. Matteson and Walter J. Matteson of Milton-Freewater; Suzanne A. Morris-Good of Milton-Freewater and Marlin L. Good of Union; Lisa Pauline Norman of Adams and Martin Aaron Norman.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Angela Dorthie Todd, 22, and Garrett James Pryor, 24, both of Pilot Rock.
Julio Gaspar Gaspar, 26, and Antonieta Tomas Juan, 26, both of Hermiston.
Morgan Rae Downing, 23, of Dixie, Wash., and Jed Sterlin Eastman, 24, of Walla Walla, Wash.
Julia Michelle Powers, 48, and Roy Everett Crane, 53, both of Pendleton.
Schae Leigh Richartz, 28, of Milton-Freewater, and Tyler Jamie Sherlock Sr., 37, of Walla Walla, Wash.
Daniel Joseph O'Neill IV, 32, and Samantha Lynn Horton, 32, both of West Richland, Wash.
Jessica Lynn White, 41, and Ulysess Paulo Garcia, 29, both of Hermiston.
Tanner Jacob Harris, 26, and Alizandra Anistazia Gascon, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Heidi Lynn Howard, 37, and Jason Walter Rhorer, 38, both of Hermiston.
Courtney Briakay Stone, 25, and Zachery Ryan Ash, 27, both of Umatilla.
Michelle Denise Dunham, 52, and Timothy Uribe, 48, both of Milton-Freewater.
Adriana Caldera, 26, of Hermiston, and Felix Ruiz, 29, of Pampa, Texas.
Chelsey Lee Foster, 31, and Garrett Dillon Later, 31, both of Hermiston.
Hailey Marie Potter, 24, and Brock Michael Potter, 24, both of Boise, Idaho.
Araceli Angel-Borja, 23, and Roman Corona-Solorio, 25, both of Stanfield.
Brooke Anne Kralman, 23, of Milton-Freewater, and Samuel Michael Barich, 24, of Leavenworth, Wash.
Cindy Jo McLaughlin, 27, and Dakota James Sheppard, 28, both of Irrigon.
Anthony Paul Hughes, 49, and Eileen Perez, 37, both of Hermiston.
Alexeus Chantel Duffey, 24, and Gavin Derrick Kandle, 28, both of Pendleton.
Natalie Lael Larrabee, 23, and Christopher Aaron Webber Williams, 25, both of Pasco, Wash.
Tracy Lewis Bosen, 58, and Kevin James Michel, 53, both of Pendleton.
Molly Kirsten Strand, 24, of La Grande, and Martin Elliot Clark, 29, of Pendleton.
Steven Thomas Joseph Wayne Haroldson, 49, and Teresa Ann Kallenback, 33, both of Richland, Wash.
Nicole Rae Richman, 27, and Federico Lopez, 28, both of Pendleton.
Nicholas Eugene Epping-Fate, 32, and Kimberly Leeann Marler, 24, both of Umatilla.
Katelynn Jean Sidoti, 22, of Pendleton, and Cory Robert Peterson, 29, of Ione.
Hayden John Michael Mattos, 23, and Emily Lorraine Rosenblum, 21, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Dale Charles Petty, 30, and Brittany Michelle Tausch, 31, both of Richland, Wash.
Jillian Lorene Edwards, 64, and William Pete Keene, 61, both of Pendleton.
Tara Lynn Cook, 24, and Kyle Robert Barton, 27, both of Hermiston.
Anthony Wayne Edwards, 29, and Kaylee Ann Harmon, 23, both of Spokane, Wash.
Emily Mari Potts, 25, and Jimmy Lee Clements, 28, both of Echo.
Andrea Michelle Simmons, 22, of Kennewick, Wash., and Avery Ethan Becker, 18, of Richland, Wash.
Chelsey Dawn Parker, 24, ad Bobby James Lee McAllister, 25, both of Pendleton.
Rosa Isela Valazquez Silva, 24, and Angel Acosta Cervantes, 27, both of Hermiston.
Emmanuel Alejandro Arroyo Sanchez, 23, and Carolina Muniz Bracamontes, 24, both of Hermiston.
Robert Roy Tyler Bidlen II, 29, and Jordan Elizabeth Brown, 29, both of Pendleton.
Cheyenne Rose Weese, 21, and Amber Marie Soliz, 22, both of Pendleton.
Matthew Calvin Baty, 29, and Caitlin Rennee Medgin, 28, both of Pendleton.
Trevor Thomas Lord, 36, and Courtney Jo Buckley, 34, both of Adams.
Rebecca Evelyn Hatley, 49, and Michael Roy Howland, 57, both of Athena.
Katie Jane Walchli, 30, and Andrew Laine Barthel, 30, both of Stanfield.
Jazmyne Orense Jones, 25, and Matthew Norilan Chieuchin, 27, both of Norwalk, Calif.
