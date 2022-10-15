Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jessey James Thomas O’Quinn, 26, of La Grande, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of unlawful use of a weapon; sentenced to five years of probation and a $200 fee.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Shannon Michael vs. ENT Facial Plastic & Laser Center Inc., of Hermiston, and Dr. Richard Flaiz; seeks $2.5 million.
Ashly Lehman, of Pendleton, vs. Circle 8 Trailers LLC and Butch William Osborn, both of Mitchell; seeks $30,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tommy Lee Davis, 80, of Weston, and Dora Neliea Bourbon, 77, of Soulsbyville, California.
Gabriel John Zacharias, 25, and Brittany Tenae Veltri, 25, both of Umatilla.
Shane Lambert Woodward, 40, and Brooke Erica Miller, 40, both of Hermiston.
Wylie Keine Wyant, 20, and Lucia Maria Vargas, 20, both of Pendleton.
Benjamin Jason Dugger, 33, and Kelli Ranae Brown, 37, both of Federal Way, Washington.
Dallas Lee Smith, 27, and Brayan Juvenal Bautista, 26, both of Pendleton.
Rodolfo Trey Trevino III, 23, and Courtney Marie Daniel, 20, both of Hermiston.
Chiragkumar Jayantibhai Patel, 28, of Cerritos, California, and Hir Mansukhbhai Bhanderi, 24, of Pendleton.
Joesph Lee Roasting Stick-Simon, 20, and Sariah Emily Forth, 20, both of Pendleton.
Jaclyn Rachel Fogg, 34, and Dylan Jacob Garcia, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Vanessa Victoria Williams, 39, and Austin Jeffrey Nokleby, 38, both of Kirkland, Washington.
Tucker Wilson, 28, and Danyell Dove Sowell, 28, both of Hermiston.
