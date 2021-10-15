Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

David L. Hickox, of Hermiston, vs. Karen and Shawn Martin, of Pendleton: seeks $3,368.75.

Jennifer L. Kolstad, of Umatilla County, vs. Nicholas L. Schuitt, of Benton County, Washington, seeks $41,000.

The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Lina Christensen, of Hermiston, vs. Brandon Todd Christensen, of Hermiston; Amber Michele Slaughter, of Meridian, Idaho; Carie Lyn Bush, Meridian, Idaho; and Ashley Jo Don Christensen, of Las Vegas, Nevada; seeks $1 million.

Judgments

The following judgment was rendered in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Danyel Rae Brixey, of Pilot Rock, vs. Gary L. Wallace, of Prineville: Judgment for $475.58.

Divorces, dissolutions

Divorce decrees or dissolutions were signed in Umatilla and Morrow counties for:

Deven M. Patrick, of Hermiston, and Jessie Lee Patrick, of Hermiston.

Glenda Carol Davidson of Boardman, and Lennon B. Davidson, of Bertram, Texas.

