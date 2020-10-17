Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•David Leon Colbray, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $200 fine, $3,800 fine-suspended and $1,732.20 restitution; pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $500 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest and Failure to Appear on Criminal Citation: sentences to discharge.
•Jerry Duane Simons, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $3,300 fine-suspended and $5,100 restitution; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentence to discharge.
•Ashley Nicole Marie Bruns, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Tyson Mark Elliott, 33, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service$500 fine and $2,500 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•Sagrario Velasco Cortez, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Jose Francisco Garcia, 39, Pendleton (EOCI), was convicted of Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Lisa Mornay McBean, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to discharge.
•Shannon Everett Hensley, 46, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Victoria Jo Letellier, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,800 fine and $200 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,700 fine and $1,300 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Amanda Maurissa Waine Anderson, 36, Pilot Rock/Portland, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $100 restitution.
•Kevin Edward Verwey, 32, Tangent, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 8 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Benjamin Rojas-Moguel, 39, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kyle Shane Teeter, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Joshua Mason True, 40, Irrigon, was convicted of Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Matthew Wayne Mills, 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Careless Driving: sentenced to $400 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $225 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Citibank N.A. vs. Samantha T. Tompkins of Umatilla: seeks $1,827.10.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Nicole Demaster of Hermiston: seeks $457.04.
•Discover Bank vs. Jody L. Prewitt of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,241.68.
•Dynes Enterprises LLC of Hermiston vs. Hermiston Quicky Lube Inc.: seeks $10,000.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jesus V. Mendez of Hermiston: seeks $4,988.23.
•Kyle Lee Williams of Hermiston dba Got Ya Covered vs. Emmet Wold of Kennewick, Wash.: seeks $9,907.75.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Juan Colin of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,396.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robn L. Cribbs of Stanfield: seeks $586.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary Delp of Adams: seeks $547.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sean Mudge and Rebecca Mickels of Heppner: seeks $810.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. and Ashley Munkers of Irrigon: seeks $667.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel and Juanita Sinnett of Boardman: seeks $4,282.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mario Perez of Hermiston: seeks $1,734.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Austin Vanderkooy of Hermiston: seeks $1,160.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tanner Coots Doherty of Pendleton: seeks $1,588.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Susana Torres of Hermiston: seeks $1,266.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Abraham Campos of Hermiston: seeks $496.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan and Esthela Atilano of Umatilla: seeks $1,445.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. David Brood of Hermiston: seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole and Matthew Estabrook of Hermiston: seeks $4,107.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Morales Coj of Boardman: seeks $2,263.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arnulfo Zavala of Boardman: seeks $1,577.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Malinda E. and Justin O. Davis of Arlington: seeks $809.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie D. Martin of Umatilla: seeks $760.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bryson L. Phillips of Hermiston: seeks $8,857.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Magdalena Murguia Velasco of Irrigon: seeks $1,396.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maricela Gonzalez Granado of Boardman: seeks $1,671.10.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Ponce Castillo of Umatilla: seeks $6,050.83.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Guadalupe T. and Jose Colin of Boardman: seeks $541.42.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Seanne and Craig Perkins of Pendleton: seeks $1,268.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. San Juanita Perez of Umatilla: seeks $470.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connie Reece of Echo: seeks $425.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany Haskell of Umatilla: seeks $1,091.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Barbara Anne Reynolds of Hermiston: seeks $4,671.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle R. and Jayson Skinner of Hermiston: seeks $1,899.25.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Lueann Rose Bass of Pendleton: seeks $3,119.03.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Renee Garcia of Echo: seeks $3,505.61.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Mindy L. McClure of Hermiston: seeks $13,800.75.
•Daniel Ray Myers of Umatilla (TRCI) vs TRCI Supt. Tyler Blewett: seeks $120.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Angela Scroggins of Hermiston: judgment for $3,634.31.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Natalie K. Lytton of Hermiston: judgment for $1,853.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Rodney G. Reynolds of Umatilla: judgment for $319.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lesly Aguilar of Umatilla: judgment for $1,983.27.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tracy A. Bobadilla of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $7,426.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Oscar Munoz of Weston: judgment for $1,427.39.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Orley F. Grove of Pendleton: judgment for $7,719.64.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Richard Pullen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,290.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Eric S. Tindol of Weston: judgment for $5,764.73.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jace Walters of Umatilla: judgment for $3,142.50.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ernesto Rodriguez of Pendleton: judgment for $2,780.50.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Guadalupe Escobedo of Umatilla: judgment for $8,067.54.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Zachariah Grigsby of Umatilla: judgment for $1,414.63.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. David Galindo of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,711.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica L. Hardcastle (Becker) of Pendleton: judgment for $454.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. James Adam Upton Thomas of Lebanon: judgment for $568.60.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Brianna R. McGirr of Pendleton: judgment for $1,772.55.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Sonja M. Holford of Pendleton and Gary J. Holford Jr. of Hurricane, Utah; Dawn Elaine Stutes and John David Stutes Jr. of Pendleton; Coby N. Jones of Athena and Amanda M. Evans of Milton-Freewater; Jamie Ruloph-King of Hermiston and Carlos King; Nicole Renee Knauft and Thomas George Knauft of Milton-Freewater; Sydney Hartman of Pendleton and William Hartman of Sequim, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Daniel Joseph O'Neill IV, 32, and Samantha Lynn Horton, 32, both of West Richland, Wash.
Cary Glenn Van Epps, 58, and Diana Gail Howland, 57, both of Pendleton.
Tara Lynn Cook, 24, and Kyle Robert Barton, 27, both of Hermiston.
Makenna Teighlor Parsons, 20, and Seth Asher Stone, 21, both of Union.
Lauren Nicole Wilson, 26, and Mark Christopher Martindale, 27, both of Pendleton.
Jason John Davis, 46, and Anna Lea Draper, 44, both of Milton-Freewater.
Kinley Johnathan Robert Stumph, 22, of Bozeman, Mont., and Rachel Kimberly Wright, 21, of Milton-Freewater.
Thomas David Cain, 50, of Hermiston, and Mollie Marie Carlson, 53, of Stanfield.
Katie Jane Walchli, 30, and Andrew Laine Barthel, 30, both of Stanfield.
Jeremiah Dean Powers, 42, and Breanna Danielle Lamberson, 28, both of Meacham.
Corey Leigh Johnston, 33, and Zachary Allan Lockwood, 26, both of Hermiston.
Whitney Kristine Johnson, 22, and Kyle Tanner Qualls, 25, both of Umatilla.
Amanda Sarah Wells, 26, and Andrew Aaron Wilson, 30, both of Pendleton.
