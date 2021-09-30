Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Michael Wayne Waelty, 36, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 fourth-degree assault, harassment and vehicle theft in separate cases; sentenced to two years and a month in Oregon Department of Correction (fourth-degree assault and harassment); 30 days in county jail (vehicle theft); three year probation (fourth-degree assault) and fines of $300.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Lawrence Allen Perrin, 45, of Irrigon, was convicted of felony fleeing, second-degree theft and second-degree trespass; sentenced to six months in the Umatilla County Jail.
Adam Everett Harvill, 32, of Heppner, pleaded guilty to 2020 charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation; sentenced to three years in Oregon Department of Corrections and two years post-prison supervision.
Marriages
Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Travis Wayne Uehling, 47, and Sarah Renee Taylor, 45, both of Kennewick.
Shelby Mckenzie Jumper, 28, and Joshua Troy Severin, 35, both of Pendleton.
Kendra Dawn Kennedy, 21, and Trevor David Prosser, 22, both of Irrigon.
Kasen Michael Manley, 23, and Bridget June Nicole Dunham, 23, both of Umatilla.
Luis David Garay, 28, and Anahi Guadalupe Meza Solorzano, 23, both of Hermiston.
Austin Leon Hackler, 19, and Madelynn Rose Hoffman, 19, both of Pendleton.
Luis Miguel Mejia Lemus, 22, and Wendy Eunice Flores, 35, both of Umatilla.
Megan Grace Reed, 25, and Jaret Walker Maynard, 23, both of Richland, Washington.
Lillie Morgan Wheeler, 22, and Cody James Basford, 26, both of Hermiston.
Lahre Dale Harold, 62, of Yakima, and Carolyn Anne Peterson, 65, of Walla Walla.
Ronda Rene Lancaster, 55, and Daniel Matthew Carey, 57, both of Meacham.
Jade Katheryn Crossley, 29, of Hermiston, and Dale Allen K Benevides, 30, of Touchet, Washington.
Brittany Michelle Aron Gregerson, 26, and Denton John Schonneker, 25, both of Echo.
Lauryn Mishawn Hess, 21, of Kennewick, and Sydney Ellis, 19, of Milton-Freewater.
Chantey Marie Sturm, 31, and Jacob David Morris, 27, both of Milton-Freewater.
Zachary Schirrmann Lundell, 26, and Rebekah Lynn Potts, 22, both of Hermiston.
Rosallie C Dorsey, 32, Michael G Whitmore, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Marriages have been issued in Morrow County for:
Camille Marie Lohman, 34, and Tyler James Alderman, 38, both of Kennewick.
Divorces, dissolutions
Divorce decrees or dissolutions were signed in Umatilla and Morrow counties for:
Lloyd Raymond Wilson, of Irrigon, and Latonya Diane Wilson, of Hermiston.
Carrie Elisabeth Meerdink and Carey Harrison Meerdink, both of Pendleton.
Samuel Taylor Still, of Milton-Freewater, and Kristin Lyn Still, of Walla Walla.
Scott Weller Gunsolley, of Umatilla, and Aubre Janette Williams Gunsolley, of Sandy, Utah
Samantha Harmon, of Irrigon, and Robert Earl Harmon, of Yakima
