Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
David Cannon of Athena vs. Mike Bergman and Sharon Cannon Bergman, both of Athena: seeks the right to occupy a shed.
Rob Merriman Plumbing, Pendleton, vs. Aaron's Furniture, Pendleton: seeks $327.82
Rob Merriman Plumbing, Pendleton, vs. Michael Parker, Pilot Rock: seeks $1,847,26
Rob Merriman Plumbing, Pendleton, vs. Jessica Anguiano, Pendleton: seeks $1,276.
Rob Merriman Plumbing, Pendleton, vs. Roger Emery, Pendleton: seeks $340.88.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Marisa Kathleen Valentine, 29, and Justin Michael Howland, 31, both of Pilot Rock.
Andres Cardona Ordonez, 23, and Lorenza Ramirez Pascual, 23, both of Hermiston.
Chelsea Maria Hepler, 31, and Cameron Ray Dannar, 40, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Halle Joy Loftis, 25, and Rachael Dyanne Round, 27, both of Stanfield.
Miranda Renae Mcgee, 39, of Dixie, Washington, and Joseph Conrad Niemeier, 42, of Milton Freewater.
Benjamin Edward Shafer, 27, and Samantha Lynn Henze, 26, both of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Esmerelda Villa, 25, and Marco Antonio Rodriguez, 31, both of Umatilla.
Michael Scott Boeshans, 58, and Tracee Renelle Marks, 43, both of Pendleton.
Alexis Kay Murray, 24, and Jacob Arthur Brink, 24, both of Hermiston.
Alanna Jean Thompson-Poore, 35, of Pendleton, and Zachary Robert Zeckman, 43, of Meacham.
Shantel Breeann Mooney, 21, and Colby Madison Crawford, 24, both of Hermiston.
Kylie Renee Story, 23, and Kaden Anothny Beutler, 24, both of Richland, Washington.
Jazzmine Rose Rippy, 20, and Carlos Gerald Arevalo, 36, both of Umatilla.
Janci L. Amour Spoo, 27, and Jason Lee Sivey, 31, both of Hermiston.
Ella May Mccormack, 24, and Alex Jacob Lehneis, 25, both of Pendleton.
Derek James Primus, 39, and Haley Elaine Davis, 39, both of Adams.
Margaret Marie Bowen, 63, of Hermiston, and Jurgen Rudolf Schlemmer, 63, of Richland, Washington.
Rogelio Nunez, 35, of Hermiston, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Kennewick.
Summer Elaine Mccoy, 32, and Joshua Connor Nokes, 27, both of Hermiston.
Zachary Wayne Batterton, 32, of Milton-Freewater, and Jaclyn Charlieann Mcbean, 33, of Pendleton.
Francisco Pedro Francisco Baltazar, 33, and Rosa Antonio Alonso, 29, both of Hermiston.
Shania Jane Walker, 25, and Mason CLifford Macfarlane, 30, both of Vancouver, Washington.
Justin Ryan Strong, 46, and Crystal Deann Little, 42, both of Hermiston.
Robert Eugene Majors, 51, and Annalisa Dionne Flood, 54, both of Pendleton.
Jesus Perches, 36, and Esmerelda Abygail Horn, 36, both of Hermiston.
Emily Nichole Griffin, 22, and Tyler Jay Marker, 25, both of Pendleton.
Rebecca Anne Bender, 33, of Kennewick, and Cody George Vanderwall, 35, of Hermiston.
Marriage licenses have been issued in Morrow County for:
Oscar Javier Ledezma Rios, 49, and Elsa Altamirano Pena, 49, both of Boardman.
Justin Roy Howey, 26, of Heppner, and Danielle Nichole Mccorkle, 24, of Umatilla.
Marriage licenses have been issued in Union County for:
Rebecca Jean Walker, 28, and Markham Wayne Smith, 28, both of Hermiston.
Ashly Dawn Burgess, 30, and Matthew Robert Holmes, 26, both of Pendleton.
Megan Christine Green, 23, and Milan Davchevski, 25, both of Hermiston.
Danika Rae Mcintosh, 26, and Shane Daniel Bond, 30, both of Pendleton.
Nancy Lee Lathrop, 25, and Tyler Edward Hoepfner, 24, both of Athena.
Katie Marie Brumbach, 30, and Kyle Kristofer Kennedy, 29, both of Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.