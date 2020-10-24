Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Ramiro Reynaga, 44, Pacoima, Calif., pleaded guilty to three counts of Incest: sentenced to 34 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 26 months post-prison supervision and $200 fine-waived for each count.
•Trysta Annmarie Haskett, 19, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Cristoval Tiburicio Rodrigues, 43, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Tampering With Drug Records: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
•Gerardo Robles, 24, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 180 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision, $500 fine and $4,250 compensatory fine.
•Tina Marie Hunt, 54, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Martin Ornelas, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 30 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Kregg William Kinder, 57, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $100 fine and $200 attorney fees for each count (sentences discharged).
•Jami Lynn Wilson, 51, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,750 fine-suspended, $53.61 restitution and further restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Steven Michael Silva, 56, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Chad Robert Payant, 41, Bandon, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail and $2,000 fine.
•Alexis Gutierrez Lara, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to $100 fine, $214.50 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Initiating False Report: sentenced to $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•Rebeckah Jolynn Ellis, 32, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Hindering Prosecution: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $150 fine and $850 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffrey Ray Rider, 28, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Chad Russell Nickerson, 37, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $250 fine.
•Jose Victoria Navarro, 79, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Andrew Marzolino, 33, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Ivan Amisadal Reyes Prado, 23, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Levi Stephen Tool, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Public Indecency and Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to discharge.
•Cassandra Frost, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentence to discharge.
•Jacob Michael Critchlow, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. David Salazar of Hermiston: seeks $12,280.53.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Sandra Abel of Hermiston: seeks $1,609.12.
•Joseph M. and Vionne Leona Tricker as subrogee of American Family Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Camilo Vasquez Reyes: seeks $11,197.10.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Lazaro R. Rodriguez (Rodreguez) of Hermiston: seeks $920.04.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Andrea R. Weiss of Pendleton: seeks $227.50.
•United Finance Co. vs. Rickey Sanchez Villagomez of Boardman: seeks $3,010.71.
•United Finance Co. vs. Albino Solorio Ramirez of Hermiston: seeks $5,518.73.
•United Finance Co. vs. John Kulisek Jr. and Shellie Edgerly of Hermiston: seeks $3,540.98.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Lauralee R. Hewitt of Pendleton: seeks $6,436.82.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Eti Lale Ena of Stanfield: seeks $4,441.86.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jose F. Espinoza: seeks $6,845.35 and $13,159.25, in separate suits.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Jesse James Sampson of Pendleton: seeks $1,387.48.
•Financial Assistance Inc. vs. Christopher Mackey: seeks $11,332.88.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cameron Haley Snook: seeks $1,451.84.
•Discover Bank vs. Michael Young of Pendleton: seeks $2,171.88.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Dennis R. Hollingsworth of Hermiston: seeks $10,352.52.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Amelie D. Pool of Hermiston: seeks $12,562.40.
•Heather Gillpatrick of Pendleton vs. Bradley P. Olson, Rogena E. Olson and Cadillac Jacks Saloon & Grill LLC of Pendleton: seeks $3,449.95.
•Doris Larae vs. Interstate Trucking LLC fka Interstate Auto, AW Truck & Auto Repair and Arnold Lee Weaver: seeks $817,498.54.
•Jefrey Ellis vs. Tyler Ryan Rock of Hermiston (or unknown motor vehicle driver): seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Piper and Kendrick Shane of Pendleton: seeks $1,043.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ricardo Partida of Hermiston: seeks $589.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Rodriguez (Davalos) of Hermiston: seeks $452.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. John McAllister of Hermiston: seeks $2,308.32.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. James Anderson of Umatilla: judgment for $1,919.96.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shawn White of Hermiston: judgment for $2,285.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mindy Humbert of Hermiston: judgment for $1,237.05.
•Citibank N.A. vs Lindsay A. Lloyd of Hermiston: judgment for $4,749.98.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathryn Picard of Pendleton: judgment for $946.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Orejel Manzo and Angelica Orejel of Irrigon: judgment for $833.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana Calvillo Laurel of Stanfield: judgment for $2,006.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rachel Dean of Stanfield: judgment for $5,917.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia Arellano Medrano of Umatilla: judgment for $5,364.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Stoker of Hermiston: judgment for $2,977.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dora Sigo of Pendleton: judgment for $560.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler R. Duran of Hermiston: judgment for $1,016.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gricelda Hernandez Lozano of Hermiston: judgment for $1,012.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zoie J. Zacharias of Pendleton: judgment for $1,237.95.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Magdalena Reyes and Enrique Reyes Sr. of Pendleton; Susan Melinda Cynthia Stewart (fka Kadyk) and Timothy Floyd Stewart Jr. of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Marlene Madrigal Ceja, 26, and Andrew Douglas Tovey, 31, both of Hermiston.
LeeAnn Marie Wornell, 23, and Luis Angel Zumaya, 22, both of Hermiston.
Leticia Guerra Miranda, 30, and Edgar Armando Soto Panuco, 28, both of Stanfield.
Jeffery Evan Sasser, 60, and Lori Lee Fox, 56, both of Milton-Freewater.
Cayson Lee Gray, 31, and Alexis Nicole Ramirez, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jessica Lynn Jacobson, 34, and Nicholas Patrick Wallis, 38, both of Hermiston.
Briana Hilda Reyes, 22, of Hermiston, and Mario Rodriguez Diaz, 27, of Pasco, Wash.
Juan Pablo Madrigal, 26, and Briseida Aniela Aceves, 26, both of Stanfield.
Brenden Tyler Crosby, 20, and Madison Ann Green, 19, both of Pendleton.
Sharon Renae Jacobson, 53, of Conway, S.C., and George Allen Beers, 54, of Hays, Kan.
Jessica Ruth Howard, 33, and Colton Jess Hayden, 27, both of Pendleton.
Kay Elizabeth Davis, 56, and Kevin Charles Stewart, 56, both of Pendleton.
Whitney Kristine Johnson, 22, and Kyle Tanner Qualls, 25, both of Umatilla.
Monica Aaliyah Aguilar, 23, and Candelario Rodriguez Gonzalez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Kylee Ryanne Jusetsen, 28, and Harold Douglas Lund, 39, both of Weston.
Nicholas Grant Ekblad, 29, and Cassidy Kiana Ventura, 31, both of Hermiston.
