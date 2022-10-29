Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Tanya Lynn Ramirez vs. Taylor Ray Hodgen and Walla Walla Electric Inc.; seeks $170,698.99.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Russel Leon and Stephanie Leon, both of Pendleton.
Brandon David Goggia, of Pendleton, and Jessica Anna Goggia, of Washington, Utah.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Luis Esteban Rojas Gomez, 63, and Yania Garcia Sanchez, 30, both of Stanfield.
Ira Orlando Toledo, 22, of Pendleton, and Artisha Shalee Youngblood, 21, of Walla Walla.
Daniel James Jaeger, 35, and Amber Nichole Johnson, 28, both of Hermiston.
Rachael Catherine Knight, 26, and Trevor Paul Ward, 27, both of Pendleton.
Madelynn Kate Gallagher, 25, and Jackson Christopher Willoughby, 24, both of Benton City, Washington.
Shannon Marie McDonald, 68, of Stanfield, and Jimmy Ray Arnold Jr., 64, of Hermiston.
George Sterling Gray, 31, and Kelsey Paulina Van De Brake, 30, both of Hermiston.
Gabriela Narcisco, 29, and Joab Adrian Neri Reyes, 28, both of Walla Walla.
Destiny Ray Erevia, 26, and Joaquin Alejandro Venegas Ortega, 27, both of Hermiston.
Quarra Laureign Rose, 23, and Jasmine Marie Rose, 36, both of Umatilla.
Breanna Michelle Hedrick, 31, and Ryan Patrick Mazour, 32, both of Pendleton.
Lane Lytell Bailey, 32, and McKenzie Colette Kennedy, 28, both of Heppner.
