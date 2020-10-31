Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Thomas Cesar Manning, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $4,800 fine-suspended, and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $400 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and four additional counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences discharged.
•Kristina Ann Waldbillig, 50, Snoqualmie Pass, Wash., pleaded guilty to Perjury: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and 160 hours community service; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $2,000 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Refusal to Take Intoxicant Test: sentenced to $650 fine; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Michael Alan Hayter, 30, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Jalisa Lynnae Dave, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Zackary Paul Masters, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Identity Theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $4,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $216 restitution; pleaded guilty to a second count of Theft II: sentenced to $219 restitution; pleaded guilty to four counts of Identity Theft, two additional counts of Theft II and one count of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Kelly M. Engum, 40, Redmond, pleaded guilty to Intercepting Wire/Oral Communications: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $750 fine, $500 compensatory fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Aaron Eagle Watchman, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $545 fine, $1,455 fine-suspended and permanent revocation of driver's license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation.
•Daniel Ponciano Tejada Sanchez, 52, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,145 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kayla Marie Ruth Johnson, 33, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Ross Carlisle Vanetta, 40, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $62.63 restitution; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentences to discharge.
•Luis Manuel Navarro, 24, Boardman, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and 6 months driver's license suspension (sentence discharged).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Erick Galan of Hermiston: seeks $906.40.
•Nevah Bolen of Milton-Freewater vs. Romie and Rebecca Bolen of Milton-Freewater: seeks $980,000.
•Progressive Classic Insurance Company vs. David Len Moir: seeks $3,358.27.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kaci Graber of Pendleton: seeks $1,897.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cristina Moreno Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $9,826.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Don Self and Isabel Lemus of Umatilla: seeks $2,531.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen and Jesus Diaz of Boardman: seeks $1,196.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wyatt Bishop of Hermiston: seeks $1,330.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eustolio Patino Pille of Hermiston: seeks $7,865.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Phelicia M. Lepez of Hermiston: seeks $814.86.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Headley of Boardman: seeks $1,006.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tetus Pankey of Hermiston: seeks $333.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bonnie Caldera of Hermiston: seeks $658.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristin A. Dollarhide of Pendleton: seeks $731.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy J. Sumner of Hermiston: seeks $962.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jody Turner of Hermiston: seeks $5,562.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua and Sandra Walker of Hermiston: seeks $1,177.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dawn M. and Matthew Sharp of Hermiston: seeks $569.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katherine A. Street of Boardman: seeks $458.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tiare K. Morlan of Pendleton: seeks $506.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Holly Ann Griggs of Umatilla: seeks $536.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luiz David Cervantes of Boardman: seeks $3,618.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria A. Gonzalez of Hermiston: seeks $1,635.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clemencia A. Esparza of Stanfield: seeks $1,178.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Omar Luna-Guijarro and Josefina Sanchez Rodriguez of Boardman: seeks $1,549.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hermelinda and Vicente Juarez of Hermiston: seeks $1,815.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chyyanne S. Miller-Hicks of Hermiston: seeks $2,083.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kadee L. Ansotegui of Irrigon: seeks $969.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Schell of Pendleton: seeks $880.66.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Dottie McGehee of Pendleton: seeks $779.88.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Russell K. Carter of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,096.51.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Luis Alfredo Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $639.29.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Maddison L. and Dustin R. Maple of Milton-Freewater: seeks $853.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Blake C. Hahn of Milton-Freewater: seeks $308.14.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Eric P. and Kari B. Rodriguez of Pendleton: seeks $354.18.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Lisa (Elisa) Bonsall of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,421.98.
•Ashlee Gonzalez vs. John Ramos III: seeks $49,999.
•Andrew Valdez of Umatilla vs. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and John Does 1 and 2 of Hermiston: seeks $49,999.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Tod Brandt of Stanfield: judgment for $510.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leonorilda Guardado Iniguez and Mario Iniguez of Hermiston: judgment for $879.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hailey R. Naylor of Hermiston: judgment for $4,551.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hollie E. and Thomas Vaughan of Hermiston: judgment for $1,442.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wanda O. and Michiel S. Patterson of Pendleton: judgment for $2,919.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jodi L. Black-Snook and Sidney Jean Snook of Pendleton: judgment for $2,951.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawna and Drew Pennington of Hermiston: judgment for $1,577.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Felicia R. and James Cavan of Hermiston: judgment for $1,258.55.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Carlos G. Arevalo of Pendleton: judgment for $272.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammi Chase of Pendleton: judgment for $1,439.93.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Casey A. Seeger of Echo: judgment for $3,389.08.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mindy Haro of Umatilla: judgment for $1,265.93.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Louis V. Koenig of Hermiston: judgment for $2,407.79.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Mary Spracklen of Pendleton: judgment for $1,503.55.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Percephoni Hensley of Athena: judgment for $1,432.50.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Hanna McGrath of Hermiston: judgment for $2,595.37.
•Dorothy Perkins of Hermiston vs. Robert Piersol of Hermiston: judgment for $6,600.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Marlena White of Hermiston: judgment for $806.70.
•Janice Adrienne Davis of Echo vs. Emmanuel Larios Garcia of Sunnyside, Wash.: judgment for $1,295.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gricelda Hernandez Lozano of Hermiston: judgment for $1,012.89.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Thomas Eugene Maslo, 26, and Katelyn Rose Cashman, 27, both of Pendleton.
Richard Ryan Rogers, 49, and Jacqueline Yvonne Henderson, 50, both of Pendleton.
Javier Olguin Martinez Sr., 50, and Maria Elena Andrade, 44, both of Boardman.
Thomas Shields Lowrance, 24, of Echo, and Katelyn Michelle Barker, 25, of Hermiston.
Christina Marie Pierson, 36, and Casey Adele Inman, 31, both of Hermiston.
Tia Lee Kelsey, 38, and Kraig Kenneth Willman, 37, both of Pendleton.
Megan Alyse Miller, 31, and Kyle David Spence, 34, both of Pendleton.
Adam Christopher Aguilar, 37, and Elizabeth Lyden Neal, 39, both of Pendleton.
Kerri Jo Swenson, 53, and Scott Irwin Taillon, 61, both of Pendleton.
Alissa Donea Morgan, 33, and Bryan Keith Johnson, 50, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jacob Allen Gosvener, 29, and Allison Faith Harris, 24, both of Hermiston.
Ronald Leslie Garcia, 76, and Gloria Jane Kinsman, 81, both of Milton-Freewater.
