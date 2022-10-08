The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Osiel Madrigal, 23, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to two years of probation, 40 hours of community service, suspension of driving privileges for one year and $1,000 in fines and fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Tamara Houser, of Milton Freewater, vs. MF Ranch and Home LLC doing business as Milton-Freewater Ranch & Home, of Milton-Freewater; seeks $413,012.
Mac H. Levy, of Walla Walla, vs. Elijah Dale Anderson, of Umatilla County; seeks $194,509.68.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Amy Lynn Kennedy, 46, and Darrick Lyle Swick, 50, both of Richland, Washington.
Josi Marie Hays, 23, and Cody Matthew Larkin, 24, both of Hermiston.
Dillon Lee Farley, 30, and Megan Nicole Withers, 29, both of Milton-Freewater.
Grant Allen Cherry, 53, of Pilot Rock, and Gail E. Andreas, 62, of Hermiston.
Denise Melinda Malin, 53, and Gary Laray Paige, 66, both of Pendleton.
Jorge Rene Espain Garcia, 45, and Sagrario Guadalupe Ibarra Elias, 42, both of Hermiston.
John C. Barackman, 68, and Linda M. Taecker, 67, both of Hermiston.
Brianna Jean Flores, 22, and Vladimir Macias Becerril, 24, both of Hermiston.
Nicole Elaine Ambs, 35, and Matthew Wayne Mills, 40, both of Milton-Freewater.
Alexandra Renae Adams Morton, 25, and Clinton Wayne Johnson, 32, both of Pendleton.
Salvador Campos, 32, and Karla Elisabeth Valadez, 28, both of Pendleton.
Ruby Rivera, 32, and Christopher A. Uhde, 30, both of Umatilla.
Bruce Raylee Polley, 53, and Jamie Annette Thurmond, 57, both of Hermiston.
John Brinker Ramos III, 30, and Emily Jayne Sorey, 26, both of Hermiston.
Makenna Julian Bond, 19, of West Richland, Washington, and Kaden Alexander James, 19, of Richland, Washington.
Brenda Noel Olson, 24, and Gage Alexander Petersohn, 28, both of Hermiston.
