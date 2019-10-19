Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Andrew Joseph Hauser, 26, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine-suspended and $987.20 restitution.
•Christopher Dewayne Schneider, 36, Clackamas, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended.
•Roger Allen Parrott, 56, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 1 year post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police Officer, Failure to Report as Sex Offender and Harassment: sentences to discharge.
•Robert Edwin Cool, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 20 days jail and $100 fine.
•Emelsie Rae Hernandez, 28, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Bryan Kelly Miller, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Christina Marie Wright, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Shane Daniel Bond, 29, Athena, was convicted of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Brandy Nichole Thompson, 31, Wilsonville (CCCC), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Tyler Rowdy Browning-Haskett, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Initiating False Report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jacqueline and Marvin Springer of Hoodsport, Wash. vs. Boise Cascade Company, Woodgrain Inc. and Nick Johnson: seeks $1.6 million.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Maira Casas of Hermiston: seeks $1,326.11.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Cecillia N. Mitchell of Hermiston: seeks $898.69.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Coyolocatzi Roman of Pendleton: seeks $878.13.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Maria Longoria of Umatilla: seeks $1,066.09.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Kylie Tasker of Stanfield: seeks $2,198.56.
•Discover Bank vs. Susan J. Perkins of Hermiston: seeks $6,956.57.
•Discover Bank vs. Margarita Zaragoza: seeks $9,111.48.
•American Express National Bank vs. Carol Hull: seeks $4,565.55.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Mary Melton of Hermiston: seeks $1,864.22.
•United Finance Co. vs. Casey Landis of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,567.61.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tasha Flory of Pendleton: seeks $802.06.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Max Prout of Pendleton: seeks $1,015.44.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Barbara Barboe of Hermiston: seeks $1,046.50.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Charles and Diana Evens: seeks $13,757.84.
•All That Wood LLC of Hermiston vs. Tri City Fence Works LLC: seeks $8,059.49.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Dea Michelle Kidd and Theresa Hallock of Weston: seeks $760.90.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kayla Spriet of Pendleton: seeks $962.66.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. James Elba Brannan and Paula Brannan of Milton-Freewater: seeks $578.57.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Janelle and Antonio Carrera of Hermiston: seeks $680.34.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Zachariah and Grace Bubar of Athena: seeks $481.33.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Heather D. Bedolla Torres of Hermiston: seeks $304.43.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Javier Jay Ramirez and Carolyn K. Ramirez of Weston: seeks $459.83.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Elizabeth D. Johnson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $807.99.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Angela Lee Hart and John Hart of Stanfield: seeks $1,714.09.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jonathan D. and Melissa Nitz of Pendleton: seeks $1,036.86.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Ron and Kriston Hayward of Hermiston: seeks $301.18.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rose A. and David Benton of Hermiston: seeks $782.83.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Mellyssa Seewer (Guenther) and Richard Seewer of Hermiston: seeks $834.01.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jacintha P. Stanley of Pendleton: judgment for $3,113.83.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jesse Matthew Walker of Waitsburg, Wash.: judgment for $768.88.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeni L. Mitchell of Pendleton: judgment for $11,898.21.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Christina J. Solomon of Hermiston: judgment for $1,515.68.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Margaret L. Dirty Moccasins and Susan P. Schaffer of Pendleton: judgment for $2,421.06.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tera Ruiz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,019.04.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kyler Douglas and Hillary Michelle Dial of Pendleton: judgment for $5,222.48.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jacob I. and Megan Keeler of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $231.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa S. and Justin Engels of Mlton-Freewater: judgment for $1,232.86.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Chad W. Hamby of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,341.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mayra V. Pena Payan and Sandro Payan of Hermiston: judgment for $531.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danielle Guyon Fuentes of Hermiston: judgment for $958.62.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. David L. Creson: judgment for $1,815.09.
•Financial Assistance Inc. vs. Tiffany Mark of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,659.87.
•United Finance Co. vs. Mallory Murr of Umatilla: judgment for $1,299.11
•Laura J. Boyd of Walla Walla vs. Kenton S. Boyd of Walla Walla: judgment for $6,738.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Trevor David Prosser of Irrigon: judgment for $1,077.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sylvia Virgen of Umatilla: judgment for $1,723.16.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Debra McIntosh and Craig McIntosh of Pendleton; Jason Micheal Wells of Pilot Rock and Rebecca Sue Wells of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alisia Maria Mendoza, 30, and Tyson Alfred Widel-Barker, 37, both of Hermiston.
Tad Jarad Haguewood, 41, and Shelby Ann Getz, 27, both of Pendleton.
Kyle Mark Johnson, 25, and Krista Lynn Perisho, 25, both of Spokane, Wash.
Destiny Jade Kulmus, 22, and Nathan Cress Barlow, 25, both of Richland, Wash.
Erika Nicole Lee, 31, and Dusty Lucas Minthorn, 25, both of Pendleton.
Makenzie Allison Lind, 20, of Kennewick, Wash., and Steven Paul Davis, 22, of Stanfield.
Maria Nayeli Guzman Madrigal, 31, of Boardman, and Jose Guadalupe Madrigal Cervantes, 27, of Umatilla.
Mahaila Ellen Stephens, 24, and Jordon Edward Fox, 28, both of Hermiston.
William Blalock Hulden, 25, and Emily Jane Wagner, 30, both of Union.
Hanna Rae Dobson, 23, and Weston Reid Wanous, 23, both of Hermiston.
Brian Scott Besst, 27, and Piper Lynn Kishpaugh, 32, both of Pendleton.
Andrew James Hamilton, 47, and Ann Elizabeth Hamilton, 54, both of Hermiston.
James T. Abrahamson Jr., 74, and Leslie Ann Farber, 72, both of Tucson, Ariz.
Hunter McKay Braithwaite, 22, of Stanfield, and Grace Marie Blackhurst, 19, of Hermiston.
Matthew Anthony Fontaine, 44, and Sheena Marie Frymire, 36, both of Hermiston.
Darrell James Schiffner, 64, and Danielle Louise Smith, 41, both of Hermiston.
Robert Eugene Radke Jr., 33, of Walla Walla, and Mariah CarrieMay McElrath, 26, of Milton-Freewater.
Alexis Ann Waine, 19, and Gabriel Ryan Walker, 20, both of Pilot Rock.
Amelia Colleen Ough, 31, and Forrest Cole McBride, 26, both of Umatilla.
Brian Paul Warren, 43, and Rebecca Elizabeth Cary, 42, both of Pendleton.
Darrell Lee Simpson, 70, and Donna Bernice Wright, 58, both of Pendleton.
Juelisa Janera Simpson, 29, and Channing Jay Nordland, 25, both of Boardman.
Madyson Nicole Moore, 22, and Mathew Hal Warr, 26, both of Umatilla.
Kevin Shaun Hall, 46, of Pendleton, and Michelle Gail Dowd, 47, of Weston.
Abigail Donna Joelle Reid, 21, and Shayne Edward Alexander Crum, 29, both of Chico, Calif.
Stephanie Rose Rae Haight, 35, and Russell Leon, 33, both of Pendleton.
Katelyn Jane Wells, 22, and Aaron Mitchell Long, 22, both of Hermiston.
Michael Jeffrey De Peel II, 34, and Amanda Marie Davis, 34, both of Richland, Wash.
Jason Craig Thomas, 43, and Casey Elizabeth Bradshaw, 30, both of Hermiston.
Paisley Renae Schulze, 23, of Pendleton, and Noah Adam Szumski, 22, of Kennewick, Wash.
Catherine Marie Dougharity, 32, and Adrian Tinoco, 32, both of Milton-Freewater.
Lindsay McKay Dalgliesh, 31, and Micah Olivera, 29, both of Pendleton.
Casey Taylor Picard, 21, and Luis Gabriel Rivera, 23, both of Pilot Rock.
Alexa Kerrick Schock, 31, and Stephen Allen Collins, 27, both of Pendleton.
Christopher James Atkins, 22, and Bethany Ladel Chase, 21, both of Adams.
Brionna Ariel Reid, 30, and Tanner Keith Wolfson, 31, both of Hermiston.
Ashlie Nicole Crossley, 29, and Nick Brent Bieren, 41, both of Pasco, Wash.
Kathryn Elizabeth Nixon, 25, and James William Swartz, 39, both of Richland.
