PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Lisa Lynn Stanley, 46, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended.
•Juan Carlos Ochoa, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Randy T.A. Sims, 44, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 15 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 365 days jail.
MISDEMEANOR
•Erik Donald Knowles, 48, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction unit, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentence to discharge.
•Matthew Lee Allred, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentence to discharge.
•Eduardo Irvin Moreno, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 30 days jail; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Jennifer Michelle Ellery, 42, Wilsonville (CCCI), pleaded guilty to Negotiating Bad Check: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Jeromy Joe Williams, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service and $500 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyus James Wright, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Aleksandr Petrovich Vakarchuk, 26, Portland, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Josie Paige Royse, 25, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentence to discharge.
•Richard Wade Ingersoll Jr., 33, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Rudy Lucero (Meza), 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report As Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Annamarie “Anne” Dirkes vs. Charles L. Tennent and Mid-Columbia Bus Co., Inc.: seeks $462,300.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda L. Berdahl of Pendleton: seeks $495.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer (Jenni) Culp of Pendleton: seeks $1,284.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chris and Trisha Moore of Hermiston: seeks $517.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacqueline Ritch of Stanfield: seeks $9,637.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria K. Winebarger of Hermiston: seeks $1,676.68.
•Capital One Bank vs. Patrick D. Williamson: seeks $3,922.49.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jack C. Butler of Pendleton: seeks $17,807.19.
•Ron L. and Judy A. Brunot of Milton-Freewater vs. Peter Laizure of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,000.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Tandy Schweigart of Pendleton: seeks $15,224.70.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Francisco Cancino of Hermiston: seeks $5,536.05.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. David F. Burton of Hermiston: seeks $32,551.51.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Jason Carver of Pendleton: seeks $1,666.88.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Guadalupe Moya of Hermiston: seeks $3,906.20.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Lee Gavin of Pendleton: seeks $1,324.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Marisa Tovara (Martinez) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $667.36.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joannie Marie Jones and Bobby L. (Robert) Jones of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,580.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Yolanda Rodriguez-Osborn of Milton-Freewater: seeks $764.18.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jamie A. Robel of Milton-Freewater: seeks $319.11.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Tammi L. and Kedrick Preston of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,761.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joseph C. Niemeier of Milton-Freewater: seeks $299.95.
•Cody M. Larkin vs. Jose Ruben Juarez Lopez: seeks $80,099.38.
•Capital One Bank vs. Juan C. Colin of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,940.27.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Fabiola Raquel Munoz and Super Milton Market of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,041.74.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Todd D. and Mandie Wagner of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,070.88.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Daniel Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $265.30.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexander M. Profitt of Hermiston: judgment for $2,025.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guillermo Ramirez and Yeni Gordillo of Boardman: judgment for $890.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elsa Bedolla of Hermiston: judgment for $658.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca L. Dickmeier of Hermiston: judgment for $5,322.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Taylor and Francisco Perez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,111.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yecenia Flores of Hermiston: judgment for $1,007.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Citialli Rome of Hermiston: judgment for $593.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edna E. Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,363.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marion D. Lee of Hermiston: judgment for $1,239.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie R. Payne of Umatilla: judgment for $1,299.24.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Matthew T. Weise of Pendleton: judgment for $517.97.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Marilyn K. Elliott Dickson and Thomas E. Dickson Jr. of Weston: judgment for $2,797.36.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jack C. Butler of Pendleton: judgment for $7,500.92.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Michael L. Watkins of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,242.99.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Terry Johns of Pendleton: judgment for $585.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tanya and Michael Gilman of Irrigon: judgment for $2,500.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Irene Cortez (Nunez) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $735.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Genesis Mendez Cordova of Hermiston: judgment for $1,034.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael W. and Cindy Ellwood of Hermiston: judgment for $1,397.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Noella V. and John Riddle of Hermiston: judgment for $354.10.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Billy John Porter, 52, and Lisa EmmaMae Nycz, 52, both of Hermiston.
James Matthew Williams Jr., 43, and Emerald Julia Pena, 35, both of Pendleton.
Julie Ann Zumwalt, 55, of Weston, and Martin James Howser, 53, of College Place, Wash.
Richard Steven Kohl, 28, of Pendleton, and Ashley Marie Fernandez, 36, of Milwaukie.
Gerardo Alberto Sauceda Lopez Jr., 22, and Jesus Manuel Sanchez Parra, 36, both of Boardman.
Kimberly Nazdira Silva, 17, and Jose Francisco Roman, 19, both of Hermiston.
Aubbree Nikole Padilla, 31, and Nicholas Ray Moses, 41, both of Hermiston.
Robert Shane Teeter, 48, of Pendleton, and Candi Jeanne Crader, 51, of Spokane, Wash.
Kenneth Alan Reid, 56, and Charleen Ellen Reid, 53, both of Pendleton.
Christopher Pantoja, 28, of Pendleton, and Veronica Antonio Corral-Rosales, 27, of Milwaukie.
Don Edward Smock Jr., 57, of Pendleton, and Tina Marie Toste-Smock, 63, of Celina, Texas.
