PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
•Sam Witty, 49, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Humberto Saul Ramos Ramos, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Kidnapping I: sentenced to 90 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Menacing and Assault IV: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to Robbery II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $375 restitution; pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class A Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 25 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision for each count; pleaded guilty to Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 15 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentence discharged.
•Giovanni Aguilar Ramirez, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Steven Richard Locks, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 30 days jail, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Eduardo Rodriguez Barriga, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 50 months Oregon DOC, 10 months post-prison supervision and $1,407.20 restitution.
•Julie Tewee, 54, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended.
•Emistina Zumaya Rodriguez, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Heroin, Delivery of Cocaine and Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 26 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision for each count.
•Ashley Nicole Marie Bruns, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $3,000 fine-suspended.
•Tyler Elijah Lamar, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count.
•Jeremy Allan Stewart, 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Raymond Lee Penrod, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Kevin James Crane, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Shawn Michael Chandler, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Peace Officer in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 7 days jail and $100 fine.
•Joshua Aaron Blansett, 28, Pendleton, was convicted of Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Benjamin Muniz, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Raul Solis, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,300 fine, $1,200 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Armando Torres Jr., 24, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $600 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Carrisa April Dean, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Cadie Lynn Ledbetter, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Larry Dean Martin Jr., 33, Pendleton, was convicted of Menacing: sentenced to 120 days jail and $250 fine.
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lindsey X. Watchman of Pendleton: seeks $4,237.89.
•Discover Bank vs. Margarita Zaragoza: seeks $9,11.48.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jacqueline Knowles: seeks $1,112.74.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bartolo Gutierrez: seeks $5,410.58.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Julie Clark: seeks $1,333.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Smith: seeks $1,209.40.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Sabino Armenta: seeks $20,268.55.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lynn H. Smith of Pendleton: seeks $5,664.97.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Charles McKim of Hermiston: seeks $845.53.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Renee Garcia of Echo: seeks $905.19.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Holly Kestler of Hermiston: seeks $1,377.79.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Summer Murphy of Pendleton: seeks $1,144.54.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Lisa Bork of Pendleton: seeks $1,028.40.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Ramon Dovalina of Hermiston: seeks $2,155.63.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Youbany Razon of Umatilla: seeks $1,598.32.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jacqueline Futter of Pendleton: seeks $621.83.
•Robert W. Calhoun vs. Leon Paul and Angeline Totus: seeks $160,000.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jack C. Butler of Pendleton: seeks $4,825.01.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Mindy Haro of Umatilla: seeks $944.37.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sonia Alamilla: seeks $2,180.72.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Ronald D. Leslie: seeks $2,427.01.
•Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Jose G. Cortez, Regino Rivera Rodriguez, Rosalia Rodriguez and occupants of the property: seeks $16,319.89.
•Michael Pearson vs. William Joe Griffin dba Griffin Motorsports: seeks $8,800.
•Kirtis Sourbrine of Milton-Freewater vs. Daniel and Hanna Riggins of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,797.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin M. Chapman of Irrigon: seeks $9,566.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Courtnie Y. Hurford of Umatilla: seeks $705.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tiare Morlan and Dwayne Dunaway of Pendleton: seeks $872.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie R. Payne of Umatilla: seeks $912.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sylvia Virgen of Umatilla: seeks $1,723.16.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Bruce E. Brogoitti of Pendleton: seeks $1,030.94.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Katherine House of Stanfield: seeks $1,222.31.
•Sign Men acting by/through Ed Miltenberger of Pendleton vs. Kevin and Ed Calame of Pendleton dba Garden Lane Apartments: seeks $1,905.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Leta Lela Sherlock of Milton-Freewater: seeks $534.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Alberto Navarro of Boardman: seeks $1,138.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stormy McCartney and Patrick Barnes of Irrigon: seeks $7,728.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicolas Quiroga and Briseida Vargas of Boardman: seeks $1,363.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janette Rivera of Hermiston: seeks $619.60.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robin Parr of Pendleton: seeks $1,949.07.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jackqueline K. Abbott and Richard A. Brooks: seeks $1,685.33.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Juanita and Daniel Sinnett of Boardman: seeks $1,355.19.
•Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Briann Lancaster and Zyna Richardson: seeks $11,359.23.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. William Laffen of Umatilla: seeks $1,580.82.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Edith Trujillo of Stanfield: seeks $2,086.14.
•United Finance Co. vs. Omar Luna Guijarro of Boardman: seeks $2,081.92.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jami Wilson of Pilot Rock: seeks $231.82.
•United Finance Co. vs. Dallas Hinze of Pendleton: seeks $1,607.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. David J. Dewey of Pendleton: seeks $2,555.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stacey and Kim J. Anderson of Pendleton: seeks $5,438.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy H. Coggins of Pendleton: seeks $3,039.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn C. Fitzgerald of Umatilla: seeks $1,226.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. William and Naomi Coleman of Pendleton: seeks $1,451.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Belinda S. Jackson of Stanfield: seeks $1,985.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travas R. and Christy Kammerzell of Hermiston: seeks $646.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chelsea and Dustin Rogers of Hermiston: seeks $949.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Inez Tenorio of Hermiston: seeks $3,693.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather D. Tuning of Hermiston: seeks $8,374.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandon L. and Alana Wilson of Umatilla: seeks $2,205.20.
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. David H. Cazares of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,277.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Karen Mendoza of Hermiston: judgment for $1,983.28.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Morgan Barner: judgment for $3,183.11.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cindy McCallister: judgment for $2,237.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bradley C. Croxford of Pendleton: judgment for $2,585.78.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Norma Mendoza of Pendleton: judgment for $2,199.09.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Summer Murphy of Pendleton: judgment for $1,068.44.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Karol Westfall of Hermiston: judgment for $748.27.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Dominick Bush of Hermiston: judgment for $8,865.71.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Claudia M. Geraldo of Athena: judgment for $701.65.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Benjamin R. Camden of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,609.15.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Janell Ibarra-Quezada and Rene Rodriguez Salazar of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $987.04.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. June Monahan of Pendleton: judgment for $1,786.67.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tim Nolan of Hermiston: judgment for $1,083.90.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Gerald Swope of Pendleton: judgment for $1,081.151.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Kandi Sue Dame Conner and Ivan Earl Dame of Walla Walla: judgment for $776.25.
•Les Schwab Tire Center of Portland vs. Ashley Ann Staggs of Pilot Rock: judgment for $550.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Richard K. and Annette Stanley of Umatilla: judgment for $688.44.
•Credits inc. vs. Todd M. and Barbara Abercrombie of Irrigon: judgment for $466.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dylan Tadlock of Hermiston: judgment for $3,482.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela M. Wilson of Umatilla: judgment for $5,782.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Navarro of Hermiston: judgment for $562.48.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Paige Rushelle Lyons of Hermiston: judgment for $1,095.37.
•John Blessinger of Pendleton vs. Zack Brooks of Pendleton: judgment for $1,825.
•United Finance Co. vs. Justin Hollenbaugh of Pendleton: judgment for $7,747.54.
•United Finance Co. vs. Flint Collinsworth of Pendleton: judgment for $1,892.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joe L. Givens of Grande Ronde: judgment for $1,585.08.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Dustyn J. Wagner of Pendleton: judgment for $7,,947.45.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jessica A. Gomez (Sabin) of Pendleton: judgment for $697.33.
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Midnight Aurora Brockie and Demetri Andrew Brockie Sr. of Pendleton; Meagen E. Lemmon of Stanfield and Benjamin M. Lemmon of Spokane; Mark Anthony Gomes of Milton-Freewater and Dawn Marie Gomes of Touchet, Wash.; Kathryn LaRose Brewer of Weston and David Allen Harris; David Fulton Burton of Johnson City, Tenn., and Faith Miranda Burton of Hermiston; Flinn Marie Gharst of Milton-Freewater and Dan Weston Gharst; Paula Ann Van Pelt of Milton-Freewater and Anthony Louis Van Pelt of Salem; Chandler M. Hippauf of Milton-Freewater and Esther Crosbie of College Place, Wash.; Efren Jaime Lopez and Marie Villegas DeLopez of Stanfield.
