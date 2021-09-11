Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit courts:
• Cesar Arturo Garcia Mendoza, 36, pleaded guilty to a 2017 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (Class A misdemeanor); sentenced to 180 days in jail suspended; two years bench probation; 80 hours of community service work; $355 in fines and fees with $1,000 suspended.
• Joshua Micheal Mendenhall, 41, of Hermiston, was convicted of 2020 charges of second-degree forgery (Class A misdemeanor) and second-degree theft (Class A misdemeanor); sentenced to 180 days in jail suspended, two years bench probation, 40 hours of community service work and $200 in fines and fees with $2.900 suspended.
• Cody Mykel Holland, 32, of Pendleton, was convicted of 2021 charges of unlawful use of a weapon (Class C felony), menacing (Class A misdemeanor) and pointing a firearm at another (unclassified misdemeanor); sentenced to five years in Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time in jail.
LawsuitsThe following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit courts:
Metcalf Painting & Contracting LLC, Pendleton, seeks $9,629.15 plus 9% interest per year from Tyler Hall and Lyndi Patton of Pendleton.
Trent John Dunlap of Pilot Rock seeks $10,102 from Katlynn Rose Stillman of Pilot Rock.
Divorces, dissolutionsDivorce decrees or dissolutions were signed in Umatilla County for:
Carrie Elisabeth Meerdink vs Carey Harrison Meerdink of Pendleton.
MarriagesPENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Wesley Tyree Thompson, 22, and Mishayle Nohea Bremner, 21, both of Pendleton.
Tiana Marie Hallauer, 29, of Stanfield, and Tyler Ryan Rock, 35, of Hermiston.
Grace Ann Klein, 23, of Hermiston, and John Henry Longinus Gleason, 22, of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Kylie Ruth Tareski, 28, and Akira Dewight Payton, 29, both of Airway Heights, Washington.
Francisco Wilmar Carrillo Sr., 36, and Maria Cindy Ayala, 35, both of Hermiston.
Silvia Isabel Diaz Barriga, 23, and Sergio Alejandro Arteaga Castillo, 30, both of Umatilla.
Jaclyn Mishel Berentsen, 29, and Jeffrey Michael Armstrong, 51, both of Hermiston.
Katelynd Jo Horn, 29, and Broc William Roller, 36, both of Stanfield.
Pedro Juan Francisco, 25, and Maria Magdalena Antonio Velasquez, 21, both of Hermiston.
Benjamin Alan Sovince, 38, and Heather Marie Ficken, 44, both of Helix.
Valarie Angel Portillo, 25, of Pendleton, and Anthony James Oakes, 33, of Touchet, Washington.
Taylor Elizabeth Evans, 23, of Pendleton, and Bryce Levi Nelson, 27, of Benton City, Washington.
Dusty Gareld Bennett, 25, and Jenna Rose Herron, 21, both of Helix.
Teresa Kaye Derstine, 20, and Lamar Eugene Heisey, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jon Everett Young, 32, and Mindie Charlene Petersen, 36, both of Pendleton.
Reyna Araceli Pacheco Mendoze, 48, and Juan Salvador Ortiz Bazan, 35, both of Umatilla.
Emily Grace Whalen, 23, and Austin Michael Ottum, 22, both of Kennewick.
Justin Fenton Vandever, 27, and Kylie Mckenzie Montez, 27, both of Umatilla.
Mayeli Carrillo Alvarado, 27, and Jesus Carrillo Jr., 35, both of Pendleton.
Michael H. Leopold Jr., 48, and Irene Quinette Mecham, 54, both of Umatilla.
Matthew Brian Hyder, 29, and Kayla Lorraine Nelson, 29, both of West Richland.
Jaime Rolando Garcia, 46, and Brynn Elizabeth Tucker, 41, both of Benton City.
Chad Stephen Jones, 28, and Tayler Marae Eng, 24, both of Pendleton.
Miguel Angel De La Cruz, 28, and Leticia Mendoza Tapia, 27, both of Umatilla.
Brooke Renae Tolar, 20, and Dillon James Kaschmitter, 22, both of Hermiston.
Salvador Jovanny Llerenas, 22, of Walla Walla, and Melissa Mendez Banderas, 23, of Stanfield.
Paula Mae Thompson, 27, of Weston, and Nicholas Daniel Pease, 26, of Milton-Freewater.
Cheyanne Mirah Bledsoe, 23, and Joaquin Barajas Mendoza, 26, both of Umatilla.
Andrea D. Adams, 31, and Jeremy Cleve Montgomrey, 35, both of Hermiston.
Jose Vaca Cortes, 88, and Teresa Angelina Valeria Vasquez, 67, both of Pendleton.
Michael Ivan Mcgee, 53, and Jawea Johanna Sandelin, 46, both of Pendleton.
Kathrine Anne Hunnel, 34, and Joseph Leo Jackson, 29, both of Pendleton.
Nathan Ryan Leighty, 22, and Katelen Renae Johnson, 21, both of Pendleton.
Shera Frances Berlin, 46, and Ryan Keller Ward, 40, both of Pendleton.
