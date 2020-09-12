Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Vincent Thomas Bass, 44, West Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $2,000 fine, $8,000 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Reyna Yahayra Perez, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees.
•Timothy Allen Okaly, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Jeremy Clayton Bergstad, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Francisco Javier Lopez, 19, Naches, Wash., pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 7 days jail, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Rhyan James Baney, 32, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $500 fine, $4,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to three counts of Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count.
•Noah Daley Weatherford, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 3 days jail, 3 years probation, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Cody Lee McEntire, 29, Sumpter, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to $440 fine and $2,300 compensatory fine.
•William Paul Breckheimer, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,750 fine, $1,750 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Matthew Santiago Gilbert, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Tampering With Physical Evidence: sentenced to 59 days jail.
•Mario Bazan Ayala, 27, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Katherine Jo Capehart, 47, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine.
•Jasmin Marie Cardenas Burns, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 50 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Mark Diele Velazquez Ramos, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Ryan Michael Kelty, 36, Weston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended, $549.99 restitution and other restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Omar Silva Calderon, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $3,000 fine, $3,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine, $1,650 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to $100 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension.
•Christopher Lynn Noyes, 59, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail, $2,000 fine and 120 days vehicle registration suspension.
•Julian D. Saldana, 19, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•United Finance Co. vs. Deven Baremore of Pendleton: seeks $6,600.34.
•Ronald Miller vs. Logan Bates: seeks $49,999.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Destiny Guerrero of Umatilla: seeks $4,932.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ariana A. and Michael C. Smith of Athena: seeks $5,143.60.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Melissa Nielson (Hasbell) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $417.57.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Lori and Patrick Long of Pendleton: seeks $2,325.14.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tracy A. Bobadilla of Milton-Freewater: seeks $7,426.50.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Oscar Munoz of Weston: seeks $1,427.39.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Kelli M. Calderon-Diaz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $697.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Laurie Galindo-Estrada of Pendleton: seeks $2,102.38.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Caitlin Brianne Bruse of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $769.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Antonio Z. and Elsa Ponce of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,302.08.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Katherine M. Kautz of Umatilla: judgment for $444.46.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Scott Cason of Stanfield: judgment for $219.20.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Patrick J. Hernandez of Pendleton: judgment for $3,460.17.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Alberto Rogue Fuentes and Veronica Martinez Fuentes of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,559.75.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jason D. Vinti of Pendleton: judgment for $897.32.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Antonio Z. and Elsa Ponce of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,302.08.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Caitlin Brianne Bruse of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $769.84.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Katherine M. Kautz of Umatilla: judgment for $444.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Patrick J. Hernandez of Pendleton: judgment for $3,640.17.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Alberto Rogue Fuentes and Veronica Martinez Fuentes of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,559.75.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jason D. Vinti of Pendleton: judgment for $897.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeremiah Jordan S. Caudill of Hermiston: judgment for $918.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teresa Williams of Hermiston: judgment for $1,071.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anthony E. and Yvonne M. Carnes of Pendleton: judgment for $914.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Omar Garay of Boardman: judgment for $1,051.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melodi J. Deborger of Hermiston: judgment for $1,440.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gerald S. and Hildi-Anne Verdin of Pendleton: judgment for $1,039.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elaina Marie Picard of Pendleton: judgment for $845.59.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lacy Ann McCamey of Pendleton and Jeremy Joel McCamey of Springfield; Elsa Bedolla and Carlos Mendoza Guzman of Hermiston; Erin Elizabeth Jenner and Anthony Ray Jenner of Pendleton; Holly Dawn Scholz of Pendleton and Kristopher Harry Scholz of Redmond (separation); Pat David Broker and Caroline Elizabeth Broker of Pendleton; Melissa Jaime and Margarito Jaime of Hermiston; Belinda Escareno Ramirez and Antonio Ruelas of Hermiston; Vicki Lee Carnes of Pendleton and Steven Carnes of Redmond.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Travis Stephven Merk, 33, and Caitlyn Marie Atkinson, 28, both of Pasco, Wash.
Madison Marie Gould, 27, and Jordan Joseph Rada, 30, both of Spokane, Wash.
Scott Allen Ahlgren, 50, and Sharron Denise Bryant, 56, both of Milton-Freewater.
Katelin Jean Wright, 30, and William Lee Woodside Jr., 45, both of Anaheim, Calif.
Joshua Marwood Wright, 30, and Joanna Grace Simon, 29, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Amanda Brianne Plotzke, 27, and Stephen Richard Peterson, 29, both of Pendleton.
Jomeidy Mezarin Aldana Bastidas, 30, and Javier Daniel Marciales Bermudez, 30, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.