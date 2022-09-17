Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Curtis Ray Partney Sr., 46, and Elisabeth Lee Wolfe, 40, both of Milton-Freewater.
Nathan William Anton Butcher, 24, and Melinda Rae Bradshaw, 27, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ismael Alba-Diaz, 28, of Rexburg, Idaho, and Haley Elizabeth Horrocks, 24, of Vancouver, Washington.
Cheryl Rose Wheat, 57, and Mark Edward Wallsinger, 56, both of Stanfield.
Jesus Carrillo Cerna, 67, and Reinalda Tovar Farias, 66, both of Umatilla.
Clayten Leonard Ayres, 27, of Richland, Washington, and Jansen Rhea Edmiston, 24, of Hermiston.
Brady Kenneth Butters, 24, and Katelyn Dawn Lorence, 22, both of Sloan, Iowa.
Heather Melaine Blewett, 48, of Hermiston, and Shawn Michael Bren, 51, of Kennewick.
Sheena Lorrissa Sager, 28, of Hermiston, and Jesse Luis Lopez, 30, of Umatilla.
Michael Lee Pedersen, 35, and Danielle June Moe, 36, both of Umatilla.
Paul Stanley Froese, 31, of Walla Walla, and Mary Elizabeth Murray, 24, of Ridgefield, Washington.
Mikeighla Louise Velazquez, 22, and Kyle Wayne Tayloe, 30, both of Pendleton.
Roxann Marie Holden, 27, and Kristopher Paul Bennett, 38, both of Richland, Washington.
Kirsten Johanna Mueller, 19, of Pendleton, and Garret Michael Anderson, 21, of Pilot Rock.
Victor Alan Bates, 59, and Ramona Mandalee Bates, 42, both of Pendleton.
Addam Leigh Gross, 37, and Stacy Kim Lang, 38, both of Pendleton.
Gabriel August Podolski, 22, and Jadynne Anne Thomas, 22, both of College Place.
Erin Marie Rondo, 34, and Dwayne Losacco, 55, both of Pendleton.
Christopher John Foley, 49, and Sally Ann Schultz, 47, both of Hermiston.
Blanca Lucilda Lepez Mendoza, 37, and Martin Calderon Zavala, 37, both of Hermiston.
Tyler Jordon Watson, 33, and Paige Nicole Ordaz, 29, both of Hermiston.
Emilie Danielle Farabee-Schultz, 20, and Caleb Jarrod Hunter, 18, both of Klamath Falls.
Veronica Dias Torres, 25, and Jesus Amezcua Mateo, 29, both of Hermiston.
Ricardo Barrera Garcia, 26, and Monica Guzman Jimenez, 26, both of Umatilla.
Danielle Elizabeth Mosteller, 35, and James Lee Anthony Andrew Hacker, 28, both of Pendleton.
