Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Harry Pete McCormack, 42, Athena, pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 3 years probation 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Natasia Ann Mackie, 30, Athena, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 90 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Parrish Nathaniel Calhoun, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault of Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $23,00 fine-suspended and $2,232.51 restitution; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest, Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Wesley Warren Sowers, 42, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Shannon Louise Delia, 41, Athena, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $200 fine.
•Claudine Alice Velasquez, 40, Goodyear, Ariz., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance II and Failure to Carry/Present License: sentences discharged.
MISDEMEANOR
•Alejandro Javier Nunez, 41, Portland, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Stephen Scott Groce, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $1,000 fine.
•James Nicholas Holder, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,500 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jason Dale Snow, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine for each count (discharged).
•Zayne Charles Owen, 32, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $2,900 fine-suspended.
•Juan Alcantar Ceballos, 22, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine, $400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Steven Edmund Steiner Jr., 31, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Joseph Daniel Valadez, 25, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine, $500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Amanda Jean Ferris, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service and $500 fine-suspended.
•Robert Dennis Calvert, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,600 fine, $1,400 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $500 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Stacey Lee Schneider, 52, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Benjamin Michael Neal, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Zechariah Isaiah Ayers, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Ann M. Moe of Pendleton: seeks $1,634.97.
•United Finance Co. vs. Giovanni V. Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $948.34.
•William J. Kuhn dba Kuhn Law Offices vs. Quinton Adams of Hermiston: seeks $2,163.86.
•William J. Kuhn dba Kuhn Law Offices vs. Jason Beyers of Umatilla: seeks $6,943.57.
•Marina Rodriguez vs. Dee Ellis: seeks $78,599.78.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Brianna R. McGirr of Pendleton: seeks $1,772.55.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ramiro C. Madrigal of Hermiston: seeks $3,118.15.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Linda O’Connor of Pendleton: seeks $2,758.59.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Nicole Ferguson of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,646.35.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tia D. Warren of Hermiston: seeks $1,302.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. James and Linda Ball of Echo: seeks $3,382.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Barreto of Hermiston: seeks $1,711.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica L. Hardcastle (Becker) of Pendleton: seeks $454.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tod Brandt of Stanfield: seeks $489.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shannon and William Brasel of Irrigon: seeks $2,326.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Guadalupe Covarrubias of Irrigon: seeks $857.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rachel Dean of Stanfield: seeks $5,539.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alyssa Hall of Irrigon: seeks $1,003.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leonorlida Guardado Iniguez and Mario Iniguez of Hermiston: seek s$764.30.
•Lynnette Forthman of Milton-Freewater vs. David Ballard and James Whitney of Walla Walla, Wash.: seeks $1,200.
•Ben and Joanne Gabrielson of Weston vs. Scott and Rhiannon Carlson of Weston: seeks $3,600.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Krystal L. Levden of Hermiston: judgment for $1,079.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacque and Dale Wilson of Lexington: judgment for $6,945.12.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amanda Prunier of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $928.22.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela Seifer of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,666.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amelia Walker (Withrow) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,553.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfredo and Idalia Trejo of Stanfield: judgment for $4,577.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mayra Alvarez and Eric Ruiz Romero of Hermiston: judgment for $662.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maira Flores Casas and Sergio Avila Torres of Hermiston: judgment for $840.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rumaldo Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,433.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. DelCurto of Stanfield: judgment for $2,194.34.
•Cristina Gudino Ayala of Hermiston vs. Alyssa Jean Bert of Hermiston: judgment for $2,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jorge Alberto Martinez of Hermiston: judgment for $991.61.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis Cori Ness of Hermiston: judgment for $8,732.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Snyder of Irrigon: judgment for $464.12.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Erika Casares of Hermiston and Carlos Antonio Casares of San Diego, Calif.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Brandilyn Lena Smith, 23, and Dakotta Glen Bridges, 22, both of Pendleton.
Madison Marie Gould, 27, and Jordan Joseph Rada, 30, both of Spokane, Wash.
Mariah Faith Porfily, 20, of Aurora, and Gunnar Emmanual Foster, 22, of Klamath Falls.
Helen Louise Wilhelmina Breker, 54, and Gary Eugene Harvey Jr., 52, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jose Angel De La Cruz, 50, and Aurora Pena Dominguez, 41, both of Hermiston.
Bryan Riley Meakins, 20, and Sydney Marie Lutgen, 26, both of Hermiston.
Mikayla Christine Kopacz, 22, of Hermiston, and Tyler James Billings, 22, of Marysville, Wash.
Joshua Marwood Wright, 30, and Joanna Grace Simon, 29, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Julio Arturo Bernal, 20, of Irrigon, and Victoria Ruth Palacios Gonzalez, 19, of Hermiston.
Beverly Dawn Peterson, 52, and Rolland Joseph Reed, 60, both of Liberty Lake, Wash.
