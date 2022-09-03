The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Spring Louise Hartinger, 50, of Stanfield, pleaded no contest to 2021 charges of three counts of computer crime and one of second-degree theft; sentenced to 10 days in county jail, three years probation and $818 in fines and fees.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Christopher J. Mead vs. Shanae Gladden, both of Pendleton; seeks $2,350.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jake Dean Hibbard, 24, and Daishawn Leah Roylance, 22, both of Othello, Washington.
Jason Lee Swarm, 48, of Salem, and Melanie Starr Short, 49, of Vancouver, Washington.
Ryan Lee Bailey, 23, and Jamie Lynn Christopher, 24, both of La Grande.
Lakicha L. Viesca, 28, and Tristen Craig Hamby Sanguino, 24, both of Umatilla.
Lonnie Roy Hill III, 31, and Evan Andrew Hilliard, 32, both of Pendleton.
Jeremy Leon Bolen, 47, and Rebecca Brook Furstenberg, 55, both of Hermiston.
Crespin Landeros Proa Jr., 29, and Selene Eleden Tadeo Ibarra, 27, both of Umatilla.
Kimberly Anne Wagner, 20, and Daniel Raymond Chamberlain, 20, both of Seattle.
Rose Marie Halloran, 81, and Dale Roger Wilcox, 83, both of Pendleton.
Sarah Ann Quigg, 38, of Hermiston, and Jeremy Michael Lyttle, 37, of Salem.
Michael Scott Gossler, 25, of Hermiston, and Emily Ann May, 25, of Pendleton.
Jennifer Lee Ann Zwald, 28, and Keenen Lee Numa Correa, 29, of Hermiston.
