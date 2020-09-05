Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tamara Sherell Sampson, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence discharged.
•Avery Jackson Quillin, 26, Oakville, Wash., pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 3 years probation for each count, and $162.88 restitution.
•Edward Dennis Steinman Jr., 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to Injured Persons: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $750 fine-suspended, 1 year driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentences to discharge.
•Kasey Lauren Crossan, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined.
•Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,250 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $2,250 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,250 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence discharged).
•Anthony S. Acosta, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Adam Christopher Earlywine, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC)-suspended, 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $200 fine and $3,800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Criminal Mischief I, one count of Criminal Mischief II and two counts of Criminal Mischief III: sentences to discharge.
•Savannah Michelle Faircloth, 31, Weston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 22 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Delivery of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 Feet of a School: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Christopher William Burrows, 38, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine ad $1,300 fine-suspended.
•Shaun Allen Dick, 42, Salem (OSCI), pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Coercion: sentenced to $100 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Phillip Andrew Williams, 56, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 60 days jail and $2,000 fine.
•Jacob Donald Larson, 27, Yakima, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence discharged.
•Morgan Lynn Cash, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Ryan William Robbins, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 10 days jail and $1,000 fine.
•Larry Douglas Prock, 59, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Carolina Lee Perez, 48, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 7 days jail, 173 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,900 fine, $1,100 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Zachery Darrel Scott, 23, Enterprise, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Alexander Harold Wise, 19, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 20 days jail.
•Matthew Joseph Cobos, 43, Ukiah, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 364 days jail for each count; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentence merged.
•Thalia Medrano Torres, 26, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
•Sierra Dawn Schultz, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence discharged).
•Virgil Vine Bates, 56, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unlawfully Purchasing Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $400 fine and $1,350 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Valerie E. Powers of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,337.14.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Nellie Riddle of Hermiston: seeks $2,111.03.
•Henri Prins LLC dba Prins Company vs. Sam and Sharon Loftus dba Loftus Jewelers of Pendleton: seeks $5,219.
•Wilbert D. and Kathleen S. Miller of Pasco, Wash., vs. Suzanne E. McKenzie of Hermiston: seeks $354,000.
•Mindy Mele of Umatilla vs. Black Bear Custom Homes LLC and Ronald Methvin: seeks $55,000.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Byron Adams of Pendleton: seeks $410.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Helene D. Kuhn of Pendleton: seeks $782.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jamie and Mark Childers of Hermiston: seeks $544.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sandra and Charles O’Brien of Boardman: seeks $1,798.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert B. Peterson of Pendleton: seeks $2,108.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Reese of Hermiston: seeks $1,770.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan C. Saucedo of Umatilla: seeks $4,83=47.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Varonica Abbot of Hermiston: seeks $1,672.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sixto A. Barrera of Boardman: seeks $1,247.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana Calvillo Laurel of Stanfield: seeks $1,919.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda H. and Donald Drake of Pilot Rock: seeks $966.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler R. Duran of Hermiston: seeks $979.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonia Flores of Hermiston: seeks $1,811.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Yesenia Herrera Angel of Hermiston: seeks $2,824.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Humphrey of Irrigon: seeks $1,012.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary S. Irons of Boardman: seeks $1,824.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clyde G. Miller Jr. and Tressie Miller of Umatilla: seks $744.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. David M. Rogerson of Pendleton: seeks $9,971.96.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Marlena White of Hermiston: seeks $806.70.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Gloria Williams of Pendleton: seeks $960.63.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joanita Williamson: seeks $1,656.93.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Malia Stratemeyer of Pendleton: seeks $1,431.97.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Gabriela R. Avila-Villar and Jose Jaime of Hermiston: seeks $7,067.04.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Jose L. Gutierrez and Rosario Rincon of Umatilla: seeks $6,726.96.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Manuela Quintero of Umatilla: judgment for $780.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,651.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle Delia Villarreal of Pendleton: judgment for $6,095.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kimberly Silva of Boardman: judgment for $2,191.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Ordaz of Umatilla: judgment for $4,696.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandie and Jerrid Weaskus of Pendleton: judgment for $1,035.81.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ayerim Gonzalez Gomez of Umatilla: judgment for $3,485.38.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Claribel Martinez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,776.59.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rebecca Stiles of Pendleton: judgment for $9,534.55.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Catherine E. Brenaman of Hermiston: judgment for $3,776.19.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Martin Molina of Pendleton: judgment for $5,898.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessamyn Rae Allen of Umatilla: judgment for $7,139.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mayra Alvarez and Eric Ruiz Romero of Hermiston: judgment for $717.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel W. and Andrea L. Brinton of Bend: judgment for $636.16.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Juan F. Mora of Irrigon and Jazzcee Lozano of Hermiston; Casey Zeckman of Pilot Rock and Jack R. Zeckman II of Pendleton; Andrew M. Chavez and Chelsie D. Chavez of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Melissa Sue Pells, 38, and Phillip Tracy Gallagher, 41, both of Irrigon.
Michael Louis Branning, 41, and Elizabeth Ann Lindow, 39, both of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Debanhi Ruby Haro, 25, and Manuel Flores, 28, both of Umatilla.
Lyndsey Blanche Croghan, 31, and Gordon Tyler McPherson, 34, both of Salem.
Vanessa Aguilar, 29, and George N. Avila, 29, both of Hermiston.
Rachel Ann Patrick, 23, and Justin Scott Fields, 24, both of Hermiston.
Ryan Patrick O’Malley, 32, and Monique Marie Conover, 27, both of Pendleton.
Haili Mae Spurlock, 19, and Joshua David Dever, 22, both of Richland, Wash.
Scott Allen Ahlgren, 50, and Sharron Denise Bryant, 56, both of Milton-Freewater.
Joseph Eugene Patrick Rush, 36, and Kathleen Marie Wanous, 32, both of Hermiston.
Taylor Paige Betz, 22, and Robert Craig Coleman, 22, both of Hermiston.
Peyton Alan Hedges, 19, and Kierra Marie Householder-Krizensky, 19, both of College Place, Wash.
John Arthur Ellwanger, 36, of Hermiston, and Claudia Lizbett Perez-Zaragoza, 37, of Yakima, Wash.
Cassondra S. Baker, 25, and Michael J. Coombs, 29, both of Hermiston.
Maria Rosario Pinto, 21, and Noel Estelle Blais, 19, both of Umatilla.
Calvin Christopher Kloer, 22, and Jessica Danielle Wallace, 20, both of Hermiston.
Amanda Jane Garrett, 26, and Thomas Alan Gullett, 28, both of Pendleton.
Kyra Michelle Perry, 26, and Jacob Scott Markgraf, 25, both of Pendleton.
