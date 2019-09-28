Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Brandy Ann Anderson (Molyneux), 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $5 restitution; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Forgery II and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Michael Anthony Hayes, 40, Spokane, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $3,000 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Anthony Len Haigh, 24, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Douglas Alan Firoved, 57, Eugene, pleaded guilty to five counts of Failure to Appear I: sentences discharged.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jentry Phillip Wedge, 27, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to discharge.
•Ramon Garcia Cabrera, 37, Plymouth, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Gilberto Anguiano, 48, Livermore, Calif., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 5 days jail for each count.
•Anthony Jordan Elder, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,250 fine-suspended.
•Joseph Robert Peterson, 52, Newberg, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Cassandra Darlene Ross, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jessica Dianne Stricker, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I and Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $2,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Caleb Marion Beehler, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife :aw wit Culpable Mental state: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Dominic A. LeRoux, 32, Ontario, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 6 days jail, 174 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Christian R. Wallace of Pendleton: seeks $3,458.67.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Leslie Turner of Pendleton: seeks $1,660.75.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Bartolo Gutierrez of Hermiston: seeks $10,466.90.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Janis E. Laisner of Hermiston: seeks $1,773.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elsa Bedolla of Hermiston: seeks $585.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca L. Dickmeier of Hermiston: seeks $4,256.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Haskins of Pendleton: seeks $652.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Teresa Kitchener of Irrigon: seeks $921.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angel Darien Leyva of Hermiston: seeks $3,022.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patricia D. Ortega of Hermiston: seeks $517.97.
•Credits inc. vs. Taylor and Francisco Perez of Hermiston: seeks $1,411.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kyria J. Werner of Pendleton: seeks $2,248.39.
•NW RBI Inc. v. John R. Laux of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,134.99.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Janet M. Doty of Hermiston: seeks $2,523.15.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Carlos S. Vega of Pendleton: seeks $5,764.72.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Stevie D. Rachor (Williams) of Pendleton: seeks $2,447.38.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Ralyn Clodius (Brock) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $363.20.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Shelly Medabalime of Pendleton: seeks $1,909.04.
•TD Bank N.A. vs. Kelley Hoskins of Hermiston: seeks $1,167.62.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Kristy Frank of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,870.07.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Susan Perkins of Hermiston: seeks $3,872.48.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tamara L. Chorey of Hermiston: seeks $1,922.61.
•Health Services Asset Management LLC vs. Fransisco Marquez: seeks $512.75.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Nancy Camacho of Stanfield: seeks $226.70.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Progressive Classic Insurance Company vs. Alfred James Wilson of Pendleton: judgment for $2,261.54.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Missy Ann Miller of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $722.28.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Torie W. Gonzalez of Pendleton: judgment for $2,596.33.
•Capital One Bank vs. Linda O’Connor of Pendleton: judgment for $4,614.96.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Morgan Barner: judgment for $3,183.11.
•Trinity Lee Walker and Trinity Walker Outdoors LLC of Eagar, Ariz., vs. Anthony Ray Jenner of Pendleton: judgment for $10,000.
•Clifford Dean Bray of Pendleton vs. Jesus “Jesse” and Maritsa Alvarez of Pendleton: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacob Cunningham of Hermiston: judgment for $1,382.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Neva W. Smith of Irrigon: judgment for $1,297.01.
•Discover Bank vs. Lois A. Frank of Pendleton: judgment for $7,609.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmelita M. Morrison of Boardman: judgment for $1,258.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martha E. Montes of Boardman: judgment for $1,658.27.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Meagan E. Lemmon of Stanfield and Benjamin M. Lemmon of Spokane.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Justin Douglas Sandlin, 37, and Kasi Lynn Vertrees, 40, both of Hermiston.
Jesse Cody Bergman, 36, and Kathleen Marie Bergman, 37, both of Umatilla.
Lowell Dudley Hunter, 54, and Misty Dawn Hedge, 45, both of Pendleton.
Marlin Loyal Good, 81, and Suzanne Arlene Morris, 72, both of Milton-Freewater.
Thomas Fred Vezina, 52, of Pendleton, and Venna Lynne Lucido, 47, of Blackfoot, Idaho.
