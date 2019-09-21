Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Nicolas Ismael Velasquez, 34, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended.
•Jessica Mary Anna Collins, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 90 days jail; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Heroin: sentence discharged; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentence discharged.
•Wyatt York Vaughn Trader, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Escape II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service and $5,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Assault IV, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $3,000 fine-suspended for each count, and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail.
•Brian Harold Seelye, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 90 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
MISDEMEANOR
•Crystal Lynn Sullenger, 43, Wilsonville (CCCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Adam Trevor Hansen, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 48, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 17 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Urbano Cazares Jr., 29, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 18 months probation for each count, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Charles Camron Montgomery, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Corey Edward Parker, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV and Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 90 days jail and $100 fine-suspended.
•Thadyus K. Creger, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 2 years probation, $800 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Makinzee Nikole Senior, 25, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Kyle Jesse Watts, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Mary K. Stelk of Pilot Rock: seeks $6,848.40.
•Rob’s Speedy Delivery Inc. of Pendleton vs. Senvoy of Portland: seeks $2,430.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. James and Gretchan Varady (Gretchan Anderholm) of Hermiston: seeks $402.22.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Melissa Colleen Cawley of Pendleton: seeks $287.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tasha Moulter of Stanfield: seeks $1,967.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danielle Guyon Fuentes of Hermiston: seeks $920.35.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Tirah Jo Mayenschein: seeks $19,641.38.
•Capital One Bank vs. Margaret Jones and JIL Industries Inc.: seeks $2,324.5.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Joseph W. McCutcheon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,024.44.
•Discover Bank vs. Adriana Madrigal of Umatilla: seeks $1,830.59.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Ben Booher D.O. LLC and Benjamin W. Booher of Hermiston: seeks $25,899.14.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Gwyneth Franklin of Hermiston: seeks $1,043.12.
•Discover Bank vs. Brandon J. Daniels: seeks $7,744.63.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa Whitaker-Julian and Jeremy Julian of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,490.25.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jacquelyn C. and Jeremy A. Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $722.59.
•United Finance Co. vs. Justin Hollenbaugh of Pendleton: seeks $7,898.61.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alexander Ahilon Carrillo of Umatilla: seeks $3,859.95.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jonathan Edwin Mason of Umatilla: seeks $3,824.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jacob M. Critchlow of Pendleton: seeks $10,000.
•Steven Lee Brown of Pendleton (EOCI) v. State of Oregon Dept. of Justice of Salem: seeks $64.15.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Shad L. Andrews of Pendleton: seeks $3,501.47.
•Celia Toribio Amezcua vs. Taylor Reid McKenzie and Suzanne E. McKenzie: seeks $121,000.
•United Finance Co. vs. Candy Beltran of Milton-Freewater: seeks $3,901.38.
•United Finance Co. vs. Flint Collinsworth of Pendleton: seeks $2,110.09.
•United Finance Co. vs. Mallory Murr of Umatilla: seeks $1,327.51.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Carlos Gomez Chavez and Silvino Velasquez of Hermiston: seeks $5,407.63.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Tamara Dyal of Pendleton: seeks $240.03.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brandi George (Cox) and Anthony George of Hermiston: judgment for $3,804.60.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Danielle Holden of Pendleton: judgment for $338.09.
•TD Bank USA vs. Natalie K. Lytton of Hermiston: judgment for $2,469.63.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michael Leopold: judgment for $1,123.02.
•TD Bank USA vs. Tamara Chorey of Hermiston: judgment for $1,979.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Naquasia Leanne Smith of Hermiston: judgment for $797.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Travis and Robyn Crist of Stanfield: judgment for $2,207.52.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brandon and Alana Wilson of Umatilla: judgment for $793.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edgar and Martha Valdes of Irrigon: judgment for $2,251.20.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kelly and Robert Vaughn of Klamath Falls: judgment for $520.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $522.89.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Cody P. Banks of Stanfield: judgment for $2,932.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Luis Munoz and Lourdes Carrillo Lopez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,237.93.
•Great West Casualty Company as subrogee of Gold Trucking LLC vs. Trinity Freightline LLC: judgment for $2,980.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel E. and Lorie J. Graham of Hermiston: judgment for $747.14.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Ochoa Arreguin of Hermiston: judgment for $6,737.62.
•United Finance Co. vs. Justina Dunbar of Hermiston: judgment for $768.57.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Michell Lee Lowrance and Brian Allen Lowrance of Umatilla; Susan N. Brown of Milton-Freewater and Russell L. Brown; Casey G. O’Brien and Heather M. O’Brien of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tyler Allen Davis, 21, and Kendal Grace Smith, 22, both of Pasco, Wash.
Adrian Talamantes, 22, and Estefania Avila, 23, both of Hermiston.
Gustavo Armenta, 32, and rosa Margarita Navarro, 32, both of Hermiston.
Colton Anthony Smith, 23, and Jorden Darby Porter, 24, both of Baker City.
Grayson Cole Byers, 24, and Shelby Grace Smith, 25, both of Stanfield.
Irvin Didier Manjarrez, 21, of Boardman, andAlondra Mendez, 22, of Hermiston.
Dakota Grant Thurmond, 25, of Hermiston, and Karly Morgan Farnsworth, 21, of Umatilla.
Ruben Estrada Ochoa, 37, and Rosa C. Guzman Barrios, 24, both of Hermiston.
Jarad Lloyd Piercy, 45, and Colleen Renee Shaw, 42, both of Echo.
Justin Ray Stroud, 31, and Susan Brandy Maria Roberts, 29, both of Pasco.
Robert Barnabe Flores, 64, and Jeri Lynn Murr, 66, both of Pendleton.
Christopher Allen Worthing, 24, and Randilyn Megan Short, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Chad Everett Carson, 46, and Dena Lynn Stephens, 52, both of Milton-Freewater.
Corey Mitchell Osborn, 37, and Brooke Alison Martens, 33, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Jesus Diaz Oronia, 29, and Megan M. Fernandez, 33, both of Irrigon.
Shannon Lee Edward Kack, 42, and Cassie Carin Buck, 41, both of Hermiston.
David Raymond Riker, 76, of Umatilla, and Elizabeth Marie Thayer, 74, of Pasco.
Victor Vernon Vincent Dodd, 30, and Tara Marie Mattox, 25, both of Milton-Freewater.
Brayden Mitchell Strode, 24, and Jordan Taylor Lucas, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
Klinton Ivan Mills, 41, and Jessica Nichole Edwards, 34, both of Stanfield.
Lucas Lee Hernandez, 25, and Samantha Leigh Ryan, 23, both of Poulsbo, Wash.
