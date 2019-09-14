Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Micheal Ray Scott Garcia, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Timothy Golden McMurphy, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class A Felony and Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision for each count.
•Joaquin Mendoza Guzman, 27, Plymouth, Wash., pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $600 restitution.
•Michael Wayne Hamilton, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Shaylin Rae Spencer, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,500 fine-suspended and $48.47 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Travis Arlen Landon, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Heroin: sentences to discharge.
•Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Annette Jean Gregory, 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine an d$1,000 fine-suspended.
•Yvonne Helen Richardson, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 90 days jail for each count.
•Lorenzo Chavez Lopez, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Roberto Navarro, 24, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Pedro Antonion Covarrubias Espain, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 17 days jail, $2,000 fine and 120 days vehicle registration suspension for all defendant’s vehicles.
•Kash Michael Leon, 29, Athena, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler Corbin Dunn, 20, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Harassment: sentenced to 30 days jail.
•Edward Gale Stephens, 63, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Harassment and Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $1,000 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•William Hamilton Pace, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 2 days jail and $100 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Ronald Ford of Stanfield: seeks $2,985.09.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Sagrario Cortez of Hermiston: seeks $1,304.65.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Foothills Marketing and Susan J. Warne of Pendleton: seeks $1,652.10.
•Cindy K. Biddle vs. Anita J. Musgrove: seeks $254,000.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Francisco Garfias of Hermiston: seeks $2,740.04.
•Charlotte Persinger vs. Blake Michael Marshall of Milton-Freewater: seeks $334,643.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Jamie Littrell of Hermiston: seeks $2,350.66.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Jennie L. Greene of Hermiston: seeks $1,729.20.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Crystal Cortazar of Pendleton: seeks $396.62.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Michael McGee of Pendleton: seeks $2,867.18.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Richard F. Carey: seeks $18,675.67.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Brandon Hayes of Pendleton: seeks $354.07.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kelsey Wolf of Pendleton: judgment for $4,792.47.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Brenna Chavez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,116.47.
•Cach LLC vs. Grover Whitmore: judgment for $12,713.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Looney of Pendleton: judgment for $591.54.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. James Olson of Stanfield: judgment for $562.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bennie and Shari Wilson of Stanfield: judgment for $8,491.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Spencer C. Hull of Hermiston: judgment for $5,030.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Timothy and Karen Malcolm of Pendleton: judgment for $993.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole Obrist of Pendleton: judgment for $2,500.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Wanda Bass of Pendleton: judgment for $1,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Leslie A. Bray (Halbert) of Pendleton: judgment for $421.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Franki Paige Couts of Hermiston: judgment for $1,135.69.
•Capital One Bank vs. Justin Law of Hermiston: judgment for $2,125.77.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Ryan C.J. Mosley of Hermiston and Iesha Ma’le Mosley of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jesus Maria Hernandez Morin, 55, and Lourdes Galarza Bernardino, 40, both of Hermiston.
Zyan Alexander Silver, 30, and Nicole Ann Cimmiyotti, 35, both of Hermiston.
Lane Allen Sale, 23, and Kylee Nicole Andreason, 23, both of Caldwell, Idaho.
Sage Montgomery Nunn, 23, and Celeste Rachael Hellyer, 23, both of Pullman, Wash.
Kevin Cory Schwallier, 43, and Stephanie Jungyon Cho, 36, both of Richland, Wash.
Malcolm Robert Johnson, 27, and Brittany Ellyse Woods, 25, both of Hermiston.
Donald Scott Entus, 54, and Penelope Ann Lancaster, 60, both of Cedar City, Utah.
