Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Austin Lonnie Black, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Peace Officer in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Clinton Eugene Springer, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Marcos Miguel De Jesus, 30, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Escape II: sentenced to 16 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine plus restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Scot Eugene Echols, 59, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,000 compensatory fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Symantha Gray, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Amber Wind Puckett (Searle), 29, Stayton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kevin Allen Hightower, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance (Schedule I): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Tampering With Physical Evidence and Escape III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation for each count.
•Barbara Kay Aylett, 47, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Guadalupe Lara Garcia, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service and $2,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Tatuo Fakahau, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,650 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,650 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•David Ulices Ponce, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Emerald Eshleman of Stanfield: seeks $760.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cesar Flores of Hermiston: seeks $806.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Isaiah D. Marks of Pendleton: seeks $607.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brenda and Noel Morfin of Hermiston: seeks $408.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Navarro of Hermiston: seeks $528.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Katherine L. Robinson of Hermiston: seeks $1,891.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler and Erin Rondo of Pendleton: seeks $902.75.
•Maria Sofia Robles of Irrigon vs. JT&A Labor Services LLC of Hermiston: seeks $10,560 in economic damages, plus noneconomic damages to be determined at trial.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Margaret L. Dirty Moccasins and Susan P. Schaffer: seeks $2,421.06.
•Judy M. Zapata of Pendleton vs. Margie and Jason Newsome of Pendleton: seeks $748.10.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Paige Rushelle Lyons of Hermiston: seeks $1,095.37.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesus Estebesaranda of Hermiston: seeks $1,367.69.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tera Ruiz of Hermiston: seeks $1,019.04.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Hector Contreras of Milton-Freewater: seeks $921.15.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Barbara Barboe of Hermiston: seeks $1,064.94.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Natalie Arias of Hermiston: seeks $1,280.98.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Saul Solorzano of Hermiston: seeks $4,378.16.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Matt Malinoff of Hermiston: seeks $1,202.53.
•Louis Samuel Boardman of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. John and Jane Does 1-8, Sgt. Clayton, Cpt. D Heehn and Oregon Dept. of Corrections: seeks $500,000.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Rebecca Fisk of Hermiston: seeks $918.42.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Eduardo Torres and Maria Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $6,500.50.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Matthew T. Weise of Pendleton: seeks $628.96.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Sergio Mendoza: judgment for $4,879.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janelle M. Lubbes of Pendleton: judgment for $775.06.
•Capital One Bank vs. Khami M. Kelty of Pendleton: judgment for $4,688.98.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Katrina N. Capote: judgment for $5,233.85.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lavanda Watkins of Hermiston: judgment for $1,877.52.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. James A. Jr. and Millicent Ann Jones of Walla Walla: judgment for $679.96.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Anthony L. Abdich: judgment for $20,497.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ben Schofield of Pendleton: judgment for $960.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eva Alva of Pendleton: judgment for $1,391.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexander R. Sendlinger of Hermiston: judgment for $234.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laurie M. Timm of Pendleton: judgment for $2,761.41.
•Capital One Bank vs. Alfredo Escalera of Hermiston: judgment for $2,106.71.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
James Lee Iverson and Katie Marie Iverson of Hermiston; Brianne Taylor Neubert of Hermiston and Michael Alfred Neubert of Irrigon; Jessica Lynn Grove and Edward Keith Grove of Pendleton; Blanca Delia Ordaz of Umatilla and Apolinar Munoz Gutierrez of Tecoman, Mexico.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Javier Ramirez Serrato, 38, and Maria Del Carmen Perez Martinez, 36, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ty Allan Garbe, 25, of Touchet, Wash., and Nicole Louise Hayes, 25, of Milton-Freewater.
James Michael Dayton Townsend, 53, and Karen Noelle Case, 51, both of Pendleton.
Kevan Qinxin Lim, 36, of Petaluma, Calif., and Mara Lea Amanda Brueske, 34, of Weston.
Emery William Gentry, 28, and Stephanie Leann George, 24, both of Weston.
Jovita Emilia Vargas Flores, 29, and Veronica Nicole Legarda, 22, both of Hermiston.
Tyler Alan Schwirse, 25, and Destiny Julie Ann Jundt, 24, both of Hermiston.
Jacob Dean Engelbert, 26, and Hailee Ann-Marie Johnson, 25, both of Snoqualmie, Wash.
Joseph Danniel Murray, 35, of Pendleton, and Jamie Deannette Reaves, 39, of Boardman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.