Baker County cattle rancher Bert Siddoway was bracing for what he described as a “disaster.”
Almost three months later, he could look across hay meadows and pastures and see grass growing tall and lush in the Durkee Valley about 25 miles southeast of Baker City.
“It looked horrible the first of April,” Siddoway said on June 27. “There was no grass.”
But along about the second week of April, the weather pattern didn’t so much shift as it reversed.
The stagnant high pressure ridge that had steered moisture-laden Pacific storms around Oregon gave way to a jet stream that started to drive those low pressure systems directly into the state.
After one of the driest beginnings to a year since World War II — precipitation at the Baker City Airport for January, February and March totaled just .67 of an inch, 30% of average — April and May were comparatively soggy.
Rainfall during the two-month period amounted to 3.31 inches — 49% above average.
May, with 2.05 inches, was the wettest month at the airport in almost seven years, since July 2015 (2.72 inches).
The copious rainfall had a dramatic effect on grass, both in hay meadows and in the sagebrush hills where Siddoway and many other ranchers run their cattle during the summer.
“It’s going to be a good grass year,” Siddoway said. “Meadow hay is going to be far better than it was last year. It’s really changed the outlook.”
The cool and damp weather that dominated spring continued into the first week or so of June, with heavy snow falling on a couple days at higher elevations of the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains.
Summery conditions arrived in the middle of June, turning off the tap of Pacific moisture and pushing temperatures as high as 97 at the Baker City Airport on June 27, the very day Siddoway was expressing his gratitude for the bumper grass crop.
That same day the grass in meadows near North Powder was so tall that only the backs of grazing cattle could be seen from Interstate 84, their shoulders rising from the green sea like whales’ flukes.
The soggy spring significantly eased the drought that has plagued Baker County, and much of Northeastern Oregon, for more than a year.
On June 21, just 4% of Baker County — a small sliver in the southwest corner that doesn’t include any farmland — was rated as being in extreme drought, the second-worst among the five-level drought rating system, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s the lowest percentage since Jan. 26, 2021, when no part of the county was in extreme drought.
On April 5, 2022, by contrast, almost the entire county — 84% — was in extreme drought.
Siddoway said the spring rain, though immensely helpful for this year’s grass crop, wasn’t sufficient to replenish aquifers depleted by the drought.
He said springs that have dried up or diminished haven’t recovered — a heavy winter snowpack would help with that situation, he said.
“The drought is not over yet,” Siddoway said.
‘One of the best grass years’Clair Pickard chooses the same word as Siddoway did when talking about his expectations when April began.
“Disaster.”
“We just completely expected a disaster,” said Pickard, who with his wife, Patti, has a ranch in Keating Valley about 15 miles east of Baker City.
It was cold.
And when the skies brought precipitation it was often as not snow — dry snow that blew in the wind like sand, with scarcely enough moisture to darken the soil.
“We didn’t have any grass,” Pickard said.
But at the end of June, after the series of storms that delivered rain so reliably, the formerly dun hills are soft green.
“It has turned around completely,” Pickard said on June 28. “It’s one of the best grass years we’ve had in 30 years.”
One of Pickard’s ranching neighbors in Keating Valley, Frederick Phillips, shares Pickard’s descriptions both of how poor the outlook was in early spring, and how much the situation has improved since.
“It looked terrible the first part of April, and even into the middle of April,” Phillips said.
Grass was so sparse, in fact, that Phillips said he postponed moving cattle onto spring range beyond the usual April 15 date.
“But then the rains came, and it’s one of the best years we’ve had in a long time,” Phillips said on June 29. “The grass in the hills is phenomenal.”
Mark Bennett, who owns a ranch near Unity, in southern Baker County, with his wife, Patti, also is pleased by the benefits that spring rains have brought to grass hay in that part of the county, which sometimes is drier than northern areas.
“It should be a real bountiful crop overall,” said Bennett, who’s also a Baker County commissioner and signed a declaration in early April declaring a drought emergency in the county.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown later approved that declaration, making county farmers and ranchers eligible for potential state and federal assistance, including more flexibility in how they use their water rights.
Bennett said some fields on his ranch that weren’t irrigated, due to a lack of water, were essentially bare at the start of spring.
But after the rains came, that grass sprouted and in some places it was more than a foot tall in late June.
“It really made a difference,” Bennett said.
The bountiful grass is a boon in two main ways.
First, the rangeland where many of the county’s cattle graze during the spring, summer and early fall will produce much more forage than during 2021, when the combination of drought and a record-breaking heat wave in late June left pastures parched.
That ample forage, much of it on public land grazing allotments, also should reduce the demand for leased private land pastures in Baker County, Bennett said, making it easier for local ranchers to find suitable pasture for their herds.
Second, the higher yields in hay crops this year will reduce the need for some ranchers to buy supplemental hay. And that’s a good thing to avoid, Bennett said, with hay prices, driven by last year’s skimpy crop, running far above average.
Bennett said he has seen feeder-quality hay fetching $200 per ton, a figure he called “mind-boggling.”
Irrigation supplies improveThe damp spring has also yielded another major advantage that farmers and ranchers hope for during the critical season — it saved irrigation water.
Pickard said that in early April, farmers and ranchers in the Keating Valley were beginning to tap Thief Valley Reservoir, several miles upstream along the Powder River.
Frederick Phillips said that is “really unusual.”
But then the rain started.
And it continued so long that the reservoir remained full — even slightly above its official capacity — at the end of June.
“Now we’ve got it made for water into September,” Pickard said.
Had the weather reversal not happened — had the spring of 2022 more resembled its immediate predecessor, when every month was drier than usual — Pickard said he and his neighbors might well have been out of irrigation water by the end of June.
Having instead a full reservoir to draw on is a welcome, if unexpected, boon.
Phillips said he’s rarely if ever seen Thief Valley fill so late in the year — the reservoir was still at 100% of capacity on the penultimate day of June.
He said he was optimistic, earlier in the spring, that the reservoir would eventually fill, considering the amount of snow in the Elkhorn Mountains, whose streams feed the reservoir.
But Phillips was also a bit leery.
In 2021 the snowpack was similar, but much of the melting snow soaked into the soil rather than running off into streams.
“Last year the snow was there but it just didn’t come out,” he said. “Last year was a disaster.”
Pickard said this spring has epitomized something he learned more than 40 years ago from a couple of his mentors in the cattle business, the late Dan Warnock and Fred Phillips.
They told Pickard that, in effect, “Eastern Oregon will never let you down completely,” he said — meaning that when conditions seem dire and hopeless, the formerly stingy skies will turn generous.
Pickard said that rarely, if ever, in his more than four decades ranching here has that adage been proved more conclusively.
‘Saved our bacon’Mark Ward pauses for a few seconds as he considers the question.
Putting into context just how dramatically conditions changed during the spring of 2022 on his family’s fields in Baker Valley challenges his powers of description.
“It’s certainly a godsend,” said Ward, whose family grows potatoes, wheat, peppermint and alfalfa. “I haven’t seen anything as significant as this in a long time. In early April it looked worse than bleak. But it did a 180. Those rains were wonderful.”
And they were wonderful even when they were fouling up Ward’s schedule.
He likes to plant potatoes on May 1.
But this year the ground was much too muddy on that day to put spuds in the ground.
Ward said planting took place 10 days later, a delay he doesn’t begrudge due to the big jump in soil moisture the spring storms caused.
“That didn’t bother me one bit,” he said. “I’ll take the moisture over a calendar date any time.”
Ward said that moisture has revived some ailing mint fields — including one where farming is something of a spectator sport.
That’s the field just south of Hughes Lane in north Baker City, between the Baker Sports Complex to the west, and the Powder River and Leo Adler Memorial Parkway to the east.
The Parkway, in particular, makes this mint crop conspicuous, since people frequently walk beside the field — what Ward laughingly refers to as “500 sidewalk farmers.”
Some of the pedestrians know him, and he said he gets an occasional assessment from a passer-by.
Ward’s educated eye tells him that the mint, which the Wards distill into potent peppermint oil each August as the flavoring for toothpaste, is thriving.
“I think it’s looking better than it has in three years,” Ward said on June 28. “It was stressed all last year” due to the lack of moisture. “I’m very happy with how the mint looks.”
Replenishing a reservoirWard is also pleased — somewhat pleased, anyway — when he checks on Phillips Reservoir.
That reservoir along the Powder River in Sumpter Valley, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, supplies irrigation water to much of Baker Valley, including some of the Ward family’s fields.
Although Phillips remains far below average, holding about 26% of its capacity at the end of June, Ward points out that the reservoir was depleted even more a year ago, at just 14% full.
There was enough this spring that everyone with water rights was able to thoroughly irrigate their ground, said Ward, who is a member of the board of directors for the Baker Valley Irrigation District, which regulates the reservoir.
He said he expects farmers and ranchers will get about the same amount of water from the reservoir as they did last year — “and we survived last year.”
Ward concedes, though, that it likely will take at least two years that combine bountiful winter snow and damp spring weather to even come close to refilling the reservoir. Phillips is much larger than other local reservoirs, with a capacity of 73,500 acre-feet compared with Thief Valley’s 13,500 and Unity’s 24,500.
(One acre-foot of water would cover an acre of flat ground to a depth of one foot. The measurement equates to about 326,000 gallons.)
Elsewhere, two reservoirs that supply irrigation water to the North Powder Valley — Pilcher Creek and Wolf Creek — were rising through June as the last snow melted in their basins.
Doug Birdsall, manager of the Powder Valley Water Control District, said Pilcher Creek was full on June 21, and some of its water was supplementing, by way of a ditch, the slightly lower Wolf Creek Reservoir.
“Current stored water available is about 90% and still going up for now,” Birdsall said. “Hopefully there will be some carryover into next year.”
The more water irrigation managers can retain in reservoirs when the growing season ends in early fall, the less winter snow is needed to refill them the following spring.
Alfalfa first cutting delayedSiddoway, Pickard and Ward all had a similar experience with the first cutting of this year’s alfalfa crop.
Which is to say, it was late.
Generally from 10 to 14 days late, although Siddoway said in some cases he’d heard that farmers started cutting about three weeks later than usual.
The chilly spring weather — the average temperature at the Baker City Airport was about 6 degrees below average in April, and 4 degrees below average in May — slowed the growth of alfalfa.
And with rain lingering into late May and early June, the usual period for the first cutting, growers held off rather than risk having their hay soaked, which can slash its value.
Fortunately, when the spring spigot stopped, it did so suddenly, and it was followed by weather that Siddoway called ideal for cutting, curing and baling hay — warm, occasionally hot, days and a breeze to help dry the cut hay prior to baling.
In the last week of June the fresh scent of cut grass and alfalfa was redolent in Baker Valley, with hundreds of acres bearing the distinctive, almost artistic, sinuous rows of curing hay.
Siddoway had to delay an interview on June 24 because he was, literally, “under a baler” preparing to put up the first cutting.
He said the one potential downside to the delay is that the third cutting — the final one, for most local farmers and ranchers — could be pushed back as well, into September when the longer, cooler and dewy nights can make it difficult to cure hay properly before baling.
Both Ward and Pickard acknowledged that possibility. But they said they would gladly exchange the potential for a troublesome third cutting for the wet spring that postponed the first cutting.
“I’m not going to worry about it all,” Pickard said.
Cattle pricesSiddoway describes cattle prices as “respectable,” although increases over the past year have been well below the rate of inflation.
Pickard said the drought created what he called a “glut” of cattle on the market, including many that ranchers sold earlier this year because they feared, with a continuing drought, they wouldn’t be able to find or afford feed.
“The cattle market is trying to get better, and all the fundamentals are there,” he said. “But it never happens like it’s supposed to.”
Pickard said consumers who are dealing with rising prices for pretty much everything — including beef at the store — might think ranchers are benefiting, but that’s generally not the case.
With much of the nation’s meatpacking controlled by four large corporations, retail prices don’t necessarily track with what ranchers receive at auction.
Bennett called cattle prices “pretty good,” but he emphasized, like Pickard, that production costs — notably fuel, which in turn inflates the price of fertilizer and transportation — have increased more rapidly.
Pickard said he’s optimistic about the market.
But he’s not about to make a prediction.
“That’s asking me to look in my crystal ball, and sometimes it’s pretty blurry,” he said.
