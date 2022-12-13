PENDLETON — Pendleton police are continuing to investigate a check washing ring. Chief Chuck Byram says he anticipates more arrests and additional charges. He also said that since the passage of Measure 110, the public is less safe than it was when possession of drugs was an arrestable offense.
“What we’re seeing now is people that are washing checks because they’re desperate for money,” he said. “They’re getting more desperate to feed their habits. We have more addicts in our community now. We’re inviting them in.”
He said the result of drug possession now garnering nothing more than a citation puts the onus of preventing crime on the shoulders of the citizens. He said it forces the general public to harden their targets.
“Make sure that you’re paying attention to your surroundings and tell us about suspicious people cruising around your area, either walking or driving,” he said.
Byram said he will continue to press the issue of Ballot Measure 110.
“It’s not making our communities safer,” he said. “It’s making them less safe. We haven’t seen check washing since the early 2000’s when everybody walking around with a backpack on their back had a meth lab in it.”
The Oregon Health Authority has appointed a Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council. It is charged with forming a grant program and implementing the establishment of behavioral health resource networks to offer treatment to those found to be in possession of user amounts of drugs. The council meets regularly, and its meeting tomorrow will be held in executive session. OHA states that’s because of the privileged information that will be discussed. The final half hour of the meeting, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/6e0rWru8Ug4
