PENDLETON — Pendleton police are continuing to investigate a check washing ring. Chief Chuck Byram says he anticipates more arrests and additional charges. He also said that since the passage of Measure 110, the public is less safe than it was when possession of drugs was an arrestable offense.

“What we’re seeing now is people that are washing checks because they’re desperate for money,” he said. “They’re getting more desperate to feed their habits. We have more addicts in our community now. We’re inviting them in.”

