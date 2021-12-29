Diane Lee Tirico, age 84, passed away Dec. 13 in Bend, with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in John Day.
On Dec. 13, our Lord accepted another kind and loyal soul to the Kingdom of God.
Diane was born July 8, 1937, in Orange, California, to Joseph and Genevieve Rhines Hamann. She enjoyed being a big sister to her three younger siblings, Jeannine, Charmine, and Richard. She also has a brother, David, who was closer to her age.
Diane was a wife for over 60 years to her husband, Anthony Tirico. Together they raised three sons, Anthony Jr., Joseph, and Richard. They also have a daughter, Lisa, who remained very close to her mother throughout her life.
Diane graduated from St. Vincent’s College of Nursing in Los Angeles and worked for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles County. She worked for many years in various hospitals, when she and Tony decided to move to Mt. Vernon, Oregon, and buy a ranch.
After raising the older children, Diane decided to go back to work as an office nurse for Dr. Spalding. This started many years at the Blue Mountain Hospital, where she enjoyed the camaraderie of close friends.
Throughout her life, she handled problems with joy, strength, and dignity. She provided wisdom and courage to those she mentored throughout her long nursing career.
She is preceded in death by her grandsons Tony and Eric and daughter-in-law Luann. She has now found them again in heaven.
Diane is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Greg Robirts and daughter-in-law Cindy Tirico.
