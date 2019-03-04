HERMISTON — A long-sleeved shirt drive is being conducted to help in protecting farm workers.
People are encouraged to donate new or gently used long-sleeved shirts to help protect agricultural workers from pesticide exposure and heat-related illnesses. The clothing donations should be light in color and made of cotton or natural fabrics.
The effort is being launched by the Oregon Human Development Corporation on behalf of the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs. Donations will be distributed during Farmworker Awareness Week, which runs March 24-31.
People can take donations to the Oregon Human Development Corporation, 955 S.E. Fourth St., Suite A, Hermiston. For more information, call 541-701-0550 or visit www.ohdc.org.
