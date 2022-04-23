March 7 was a mild Monday on Mark Bennett’s cattle ranch in southern Baker County, and he expected to see some of the rapidly melting snow turn dry channels into temporary streams.
It didn’t happen.
When he and his wife, Patti, walked out to one of their hayfields they hoped that the 4-inch-high stubble they left last fall to provide habitat for sage grouse would also have kept the soil moist by protecting it from sunlight and the desiccating winter winds.
Again they were disappointed.
What they found, Mark Bennett said, was soil better described as dust than as mud.
“The ground is so dry it just absorbs every bit” of the melting snow, he said.
Empty streambeds and parched pastures aren’t the only troubling signs this spring as Bennett, in common with ranchers and farmers across Northeastern Oregon, braces for a second straight year of severe drought.
Bennett, whose ranch is near Unity, close by Baker County’s border with Malheur County, said he typically sets his irrigation schedule based in part on how quickly snow recedes from the slopes of Bull Run Mountain, along the spine of high ground south of Unity that separates the Burnt River and Malheur River drainages.
On that same day, March 7, Bennett said he could see “sagebrush and patches of grass” on Bull Run’s slopes.
Not snow.
“Which is not a good sign,” he said.
The prospect for the drought not only to persist, but perhaps even to worsen, affects Bennett in both a professional and an electoral sense.
As one of the three Baker County commissioners, Bennett also has a vote in deciding whether to adopt a drought declaration and ask Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to sign a drought emergency for the county.
On April 6, Bennett joined his fellow commissioners in approving a drought disaster declaration for Baker County.
“It’s going to be really, really tough,” Bennett said.
A drought declaration could create possible options for farmers and ranchers, such as the temporary flexibility to divert water to fields that aren’t usually eligible to be irrigated with water for which the producer has a legal right, he said.
But another possible tool — the ability to drill emergency wells — would be so expensive that Bennett doubts many producers would be able to make the “phenomenal investment.”
One of the reasons, he said, is that costs for fuel and other supplies necessary to drill a well have risen dramatically over the past several months.
Combining the drought with rising prices for diesel and fertilizer — the latter also in short supply — and “you have a real crisis in the making,” Bennett said. “It’s a perfect storm of crises hitting simultaneously. It’s going to be a challenging time for producers.”
Ron Rowan, who works for Beef Northwest in North Powder, a company that operates four cattle feedlots and three grow yards, agrees.
“It doesn’t look good right now in a lot of areas in the Northwest,” Rowan said.
About 30 miles north of Bennett, as the buzzard flies, Baker Valley farmer Mark Ward was also worried.
After a series of snowstorms in late December and early January bolstered the mountain snowpack — a vital source of irrigation water for farmers and ranchers — the rest of the winter was abnormally dry.
February was the driest on record at the Baker City Airport, where statistics date to 1943.
Just 0.01 of an inch of precipitation was measured at the airport during the month — scarcely enough to dampen the ground.
“The concern level is high,” Ward said in early March. “This could be worse than last year. And last year was the worst I’ve ever seen.”
Based on the snowpack, the prospects for 2022 are more dire than a year ago.
At the start of March 2021, the snowpack in Northeastern Oregon was about 29% above average.
A year later, it was 15% below average.
“We didn’t get anything in January and February,” said Ward, whose family raises potatoes, peppermint, wheat and alfalfa. “We didn’t add to the snowpack.”
The situation isn’t completely bleak, though.
Ward said widespread rain during the fall of 2021, before the ground froze and the snow came, helped to replenish soil moisture in his family’s fields.
“We’re ahead of where we were last year as far as ground moisture in the fields,” he said.
But that’s not the case everywhere.
As Bennett’s observations on his place show, the soil remains depleted of moisture in other parts of the region.
The southern part of Baker County typically is drier than the northern areas, including Baker Valley, Bennett said.
Pining for precipitation
Regardless of the geographic differences, both Bennett and Ward agree that, with the time dwindling for a major reversal in the snowpack, the much more plausible potential for improving the situation is a soggy spring.
This is hardly the farfetched wish of the desperate.
Ward and Bennett said they recall multiple years when timeline rains during the spring partially offset the negative effects of a skimpy snowpack.
Rains from April through June have the obvious benefit of nourishing crops just as they’re beginning to grow.
But significant rain during spring can also allow irrigation district officials to store most of the snowmelt in reservoirs rather than doling it out to keep fields damp.
Unlike the western side of Oregon, where fall and winter are the wettest seasons, in much of Eastern Oregon the best chance for prolonged precipitation is spring.
At Baker City Airport, for instance, May is the wettest month on average, and June ranks second.
And no other month comes close to that two-month stretch.
May’s average rainfall is 1.42 inches, and June’s is 1.26 inches.
December ranks a distant third, with an average of .91 of an inch.
Rainfall is more evenly distributed at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, with December (1.56 inches), January (1.49) and November (1.43) the three dampest months.
But May is the fifth-wettest, with an average of 1.18 inches, and April ranks seventh at 1.08 inches.
At Milton-Freewater, May is also the fifth-wettest month. March is the fourth-wettest, and April ranks sixth.
At Wallowa, May is the third-wettest month, and June ranks fifth.
Don Wysocki, a soil scientist with the Oregon State University Extension in Umatilla County, said rain this spring would be a boon for dryland farmers.
“Stands look better than the weather would justify, but we need more moisture from now to June,” Wysocki said. “We need timely rains to make an average crop. Without a wet spring, it’ll be another disaster like last year. Wash your car, cut your hay, whatever it takes to make it rain.”
The National Weather Service doesn’t hold out much hope, though, that Northeastern Oregon will get enough rain during the rest of this growing season to make up for the deficit.
“I wouldn’t hang my coat on any significant improvement in the near future,” said lead meteorologist Roger Cloutier at the NWS office in Pendleton during a March 28 interview. “You have to take three-month forecasts with a grain of salt, but the April, May and June outlook in Northeast Oregon is for below normal precipitation. That’s from the Climate Prediction Center. We don’t make (such long-term) forecasts locally.”
At the end of March, much of Northeastern Oregon was either in extreme drought — the second-worst in a five-level rating system — or severe drought, one step below extreme.
Conditions are somewhat better in a swath that runs from the southern part of Morrow County through much of Umatilla County and into the eastern part of Union County. The rating there is moderate drought.
The rating system:
• abnormally dry
• moderate drought
• severe drought
• extreme drought
• exceptional drought
“That’s not likely to change, with forecasts of below normal moisture,” Cloutier said. “For Washington, the outlook is for below to near normal.”
“We’ve been in La Nina conditions since the fall. In December and early January, we got the storms that usually go with that El Nino/Southern Oscillation state, but since then they’ve stopped. The winter rain and mountain snow we got then didn’t make a dent in the drought. Now we’re headed into ENSO neutral conditions, so less expectation of above normal precipitation.”
“What we need is slow, steady, soaking rain, not thunderstorms that just run off,” Cloutier said. “Almost daily light rain. But we’re not likely to be that lucky.”
Kevin Scheibner, 51, a wheat farmer and cow-calf rancher in upper Wildhorse Creek near Athena, said there is no doubt the drought has hurt producers.
“When there’s less feed in the mountains, there’s less weight on the calves,” he said.
“But,” he added, “the price came up, so it kind of balanced out.”
Scheibner said the prices are “Economics 101” — just supply and demand.
“It’s all about when the rains come, or there’s grass in California, buyers might think they can make a profit, and they’re willing to buy,” he said.
Too late for rain to help in some cases
But even if the spring of 2022 brings frequent deluges to Northeastern Oregon, the water will arrive too late to help some farmers take advantage.
Ward, for instance, said his family won’t plant silage corn this spring, nor will they add any acreage in alfalfa.
“We just simply won’t have the water,” he said. “Hope is not a tactic. We base our crop plans on what we see, and what we see is an empty reservoir.”
Ward was referring to Phillips Reservoir, the impoundment on the Powder River about 17 miles southwest of Baker City. Its water irrigates about 30,000 acres, mostly in the Baker Valley.
The 2021 drought depleted the reservoir more than in any year since it first filled in 1968.
Ward said he would be grateful if the reservoir reached even half full this spring.
Most reservoirs in the region, including Phillips, were in somewhat better shape at the end of March.
On the last day of the month, Phillips was up to 10% of its capacity, the highest since last summer.
McKay Reservoir south of Pendleton was at 64% of its capacity, and Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston was at 58%.
Unity Reservoir in southern Baker County was at 62% of capacity, and Thief Valley Reservoir, east of North Powder, was at 91%. Both are significantly smaller, however, than Phillips Reservoir. Unity has about one-third the capacity of Phillips, and Thief Valley about 18%.
Water worries, even where snow lingers
Unlike Bennett, Dean Defrees didn’t have dust to deal with in early March.
Not yet anyway.
“I still have a foot of snow on the ground,” Defrees said on March 8.
His family’s cattle ranch and tree farm are in Sumpter Valley, at an elevation of about 4,200 feet in a reliably snowy part of the county.
But even with the soft snow of late winter hanging around, Defrees said he needed only look north, to the south-facing slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, to recognize the potential problems looming like the great sedimentary wall that separates the Sumpter and Baker valleys.
“The snow level is up pretty high,” he said. “There’s even some bare spots around Marble Creek Pass. For the second week of March, that’s not a real good sign.”
The situation is if anything more distressing because winter started with such snowy promise.
Defrees said he’s not completely abandoned hope for a belated resuscitation of the snowpack that hasn’t changed much for several weeks.
He said his dad, Lyle Defrees, recalls a distant spring when 20 inches of snow mantled the Sumpter Valley on the 20th of April.
But even if such an unseasonable storm doesn’t materialize, Dean Defrees, like Ward and Bennett, remains optimistic for the prospect of the sort of moist spring that not so many years ago seemed more likely than not.
But if this spring replicates the 2021 version, when rainstorms were few, it could be “a total disaster,” Defrees said.
March certainly didn’t improve the situation in any substantial way.
Rainfall was well below average for the third straight month at the Baker City Airport.
Wallowa County
Drought concerns, even with the snowpack in Wallowa County below normal and coming off a dry 2021, are tempered, and there is hope the spring and summer ahead won’t result in a repeat of last year.
“For me, personally, that’s not terribly concerning,” said Kevin Melville with Cornerstone Farms in Wallowa County when talking about the area snowpack being about 85% of normal on March 9. “That’s not what I consider bad. If I was down in the Klamath Basin I’d be a lot more concerned.”
Snow amounts being somewhat below average aren’t as big of a worry largely because of the impact spring rains tend to have on the region.
Should those rains not come, then concern will be much higher.
“For us, at least in the upper valley, we’re just really dependent on those rains,” Melville said. “But I do know, I’ve been talking to some farmers up in the Palouse, and they’re concerned. Some areas are facing more of a concern.”
Dan Butterfield with Butterfield Farms, which grows dark northern spring wheat and two types of hay, had a similar sentiment.
“I would say we’re a little early to tell, because March can be our biggest snow month,” he said during a March 9 interview. “If we have a decent March we’ll probably be up above average. I do think the rest of the state may be in trouble.”
March didn’t deliver the snow that Butterfield was hoping for, however.
The month was drier than usual, and the snowpack, as a percentage of average, declined from the start of March to its end.
Grant County
Last summer’s record-setting drought was hard on Pat Voigt, whose family has a Simmental cow-calf operation with about 650 mother cows near Prairie City.
“Personally, as a landowner, it really hit me in the pocketbook,” he said. “I had to buy 650 ton of hay last year.”
The extra feed cost him about $100,000, Voigt said, “but that’s ranching.”
To keep feed costs down, Voigt did what a lot of other cattle producers did last year: He sold off some of his herd so he’d have fewer animals to feed over the winter.
It also positions him better to weather what he fears is likely to be another dry season with less than adequate forage for his cattle.
“We only kept half the replacement heifers we normally keep. ... just in anticipation of another poor hay year,” Voigt said.
“It’s going to get tough this year if there’s another drought because these basins around us are totally depleted,” he added. “Hay prices are really high right now, and I think they’re going to get worse through this summer.”
Voigt, who serves as chairman of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District, says many of the cattle producers he talks to share his concerns about the coming year.
“I think a lot of them are (in the same boat),” he said. “When there’s no spring grass, everybody’s in a hurt in a hurry.”
Voigt said a good working relationship with his credit union helps him deal with the unexpected financial vagaries that inevitably come up from time to time. Last year, for instance, he was able to postpone his payments until he got his calves sold. What he won’t do, he said, is take out a big loan to cover drought-related expenses.
“Like I say, that’s ranching,” Voigt said. “The way we operate is whatever you make, that’s what you’ve got to run on next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.