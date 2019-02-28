ENTERPRISE — The upcoming monthly showcase of original musicians will feature a pair of duos during Tunesmith Night.
Presented by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, the Saturday, March 9 show includes songwriting duos Wanderlodge from Portland and Wallowa County’s Jezebel’s Mother. The show begins at 7 p.m. at Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St., Enterprise. The cost is $10 for the all-ages event. Sugar Time’s kitchen will be open, offering soups, sandwiches and sweet treats. There is no adult beverage service, but people may bring their own.
Featuring Matt Cadenelli and Kris Stuart, Wanderlodge weaves together several musical styles to offer melodious vistas aligned with insightful lyrical musings. Jezebel’s Mother highlights the songwriting prowess of songwriting friends Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper, who present a swirling sound with rhythms and harmonies.
Tunesmith Night is presented monthly. For more information, contact info@wvmusicalliance.org or visit www.wvmusicalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.