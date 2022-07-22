HERMISTON — A second state emergency command center is under construction at the Oregon Military Department’s Camp Umatilla, west of Hermiston.
“It’s a backup facility, in case a Cascadia earthquake knocks out the one in Salem,” installation manager Todd Farmer said.
The southeast tip of the camp lies near the intersection of Interstates 82 and 84. It is located in both Umatilla and Morrow Counties. Its southern boundary follows Oregon Highway 207 westward.
Camp Umatilla is a National Guard training center capable of providing individual and group training for units up to battalion size, i.e. 300 to 800 soldiers. The site contains a weapons firing range and spaces for small maneuvers and tracked vehicle driver training. Its infrastructure supports both weekend and annual training periods, while simultaneously hosting Regional Training Institute classes.
The RTI at Camp Umatilla is one of two infantry training schools west of the Mississippi, capable of housing and feeding 120 soldiers at a given time. Class cycles vary in duration, from five-day Tactical Certification Courses to 19-day Advanced Leadership Courses, which take place monthly throughout the year. During non-class times the RTI facilities are used by the Oregon Training Command and by National Guard units to fulfill weekend and annual training missions. Tactical skills trained include weapons qualifications, land navigation and wheeled and tracked vehicle driving.
The installation began life as the U.S. Army’s Umatilla Depot in 1941. Its mission was to store and maintain a variety of military items, from blankets to ammunition. The depot took on its chemical weapons role in 1962, storing 12% of the nation's stockpile. Chemical weapons stored there consisted of various live munitions and containers, each holding one short ton of GB or VX organophosphate nerve agents or sulfur mustard HD blister vesicant. From 1990 to 1994, the facility reorganized to prepare for eventual closure, shipping all conventional ammunition and supplies to other installations.
The Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal Facility was designed for the destruction of the weapons stored at the depot. It was completed in 2001. The Army began weapons disposal on September 8, 2004, and completed it on October 25, 2011. The facility destroyed 220,604 munitions and containers containing 3,717 short tons of GB, VX and HD via high-temperature incineration, representing 100% of the base's stockpile.
Dismantling of the chemical disposal facility began in August 2013, and the base was expected to be transferred for state and private use by early 2015. The timeline was pushed back by the Columbia Development Authority, first to 2016 and then to 2017 and into 2018, due to complications during cleanup. After decommissioning and transfer of land, about 7,400 acres of the depot went to the Oregon Military Department for a training facility.
Some 5,600 acres were transferred to the national wildlife refuge system and around 4,000 to industrial, agricultural and right of way development. A transportation package passed by the state legislature in 2017 set aside money for the Columbia Development Authority to improve access from I-82.
