SALEM — EO Media Group announces the release of brand-new apps for several of its publications. Now you can access the company's award-winning news coverage as it happens on mobile and tablet devices.
Apps are available for the East Oregonian, Capital Press, The Astorian, Chinook Observer, Hermiston Herald, Blue Mountain Eagle and Wallowa County Chieftain. The apps are free to download on the Apple and Google Play stores for iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets.
The new apps are available for free through the month of September. After that, a print or online subscription will be required to continue with full access to the content. Current subscribers will automatically have full access. For users who already have an account to the publication website, the same login information will be used for the apps. Visit your publication’s website, subscriber services section, to obtain your subscriber login information.
