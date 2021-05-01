Camps are back (mostly) and there are a lot of choices to keep your kids busy this summer.
Last year, COVID-19 caused some serious headaches for summer camp organizers. With so much uncertainty about health safety, most overnight camps chose to cancel their programs and day camps were limited. This summer things are looking up! A large number of sleepover and day camps are planning to go ahead, though health safeguards will remain in place. Due to size limitations this year, some camps are already full, but most have waiting lists. We recommend calling in advance to confirm that any camp you are considering still has openings.
DAY CAMPS
ATHENA
YMCA Summer Enrichment Camp, Athena Elementary School, Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 to August 5 (Tues. to Fri. on 4th of July week); for kids entering 1st through 5th grade, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., lunch provided. Cost is $75 per week with a $10 per week deposit that is applied to the cost. Seven weeks of themes include Art, Outdoor Exploration, Sports, Edible Creations, Splish-Splash, Great Outdoors, and Spirit Week. Kids have fun while building self-confidence, appreciating teamwork, and gaining independence. STEM based program with a mix of outdoor learning skills and local field trips. Details at www.wwymca.org/summer-camps-2021.
HERMISTON
Summer Fun Day Camp, Rocky Heights Elementary School. Camp runs Mon. to Fri., June 21 to Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no camp on July 4). Ages 6 to 11. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, with a trip to the Aquatic Center on Friday afternoons. Lunch and supplies are included. Cost: $115 per week for residents; $138, non-residents. Call Hermiston Parks & Rec for details at 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/hermiston-activity-guide.
Hydromania Summer Science Camp, hosted by Umatilla Electric Cooperative. The camp is open to students who have completed 4th and 5th grades, with a focus on science, water, our environment and energy through hands-on experiments and activities. The form of the camp, cost, and dates were still being determined in late April. For more details, check online at bit.ly/Hydromania or call 541-289-1558.
Multi-Sport Camp (Basketball and Soccer), July 19 to 23 at Victory Square Park; full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for youth from 6 to 11. The camp will introduce a variety of sports in one setting, learning the rules and essentials of each sport in addition to teamwork and respect. Cost: $139. Details: 800-804-3509 or www.skyhawks.com.
Introduction to Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park, hosted by Coyle Outdoors. Camp runs M-F, June 15 to 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants, age 6 to 9, will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. The intention of these camps is to build confidence, communication skills and good judgment, largely through scenario-based challenges. Skills include shelters, fire building, traps, and cordage; $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/hermiston-activity-guide.
Advanced Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park, hosted by Coyle Outdoors. Camp runs M-F, July 13 to 17, 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Participants, age 9 to 14, will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills, working on their own and in teams, to build confidence, communication skills and good judgment, largely though scenario-based challenges. Skills include shelters, fire building, knife safety, traps, ropes, animal tracking, and more. Cost: $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/hermiston-activity-guide.
Ninja Warrior Parkour Camp, Victory Square Park, hosted by Coyle Outdoors. Camp runs M-F, July 27 to 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants from 9 to 14 will combine the use of martial arts and acrobatics to complete obstacle courses in a challenging progression of skills and exercise to build strength, balance, and flexibility. Cost: $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/recreation-guide.
Fun at the Fair Kids Camp, Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). Camp runs Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 6-9, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This camp is for youth entering 1st through 5th grade this fall. Fair Camp teaches about all the things that go on behind the scenes at the Umatilla County Fair. From crafts to stage entertainment, children will truly have fun at the fair. Students must work well in large groups. Cost: $75. Details: 541-567-6121 or www.umatillacountyfair.net/fair-forms.
LA GRANDE
La Grande Parks and Rec had not finalized their camp options as of late April. Several different camps are typically held in Pioneer Park, Monday through Friday, during June, with camp fees from $30-$40. Once details are confirmed, they will be posted online at www.lagrandeparks.org and on the La Grande P&R Facebook page.
MILTON-FREEWATER
Summer Day Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 through Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Weekly STEM-based sessions are offered for 1st- to 5th-graders, with a mix of hands-on learning and theme-based activities. Good for children who like science, art, and creative exploration; swimming and local field trips once a week. Breakfast and lunch provided. No cost for MFSD students (others may contact Kim at khuling@wwymca.org). A Sports Camp has also been announced; check for details at www.wwymca.org/summer-camps-2021.
Preschool Day Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 28 through July 29; ages 4 to 5, 8 a.m. to noon at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Breakfast and lunch provided. Cost: $75 per week, $15 registration fee. with themes like Olympics, Hollywood, Superheroes, and more. Kids have fun while building self-confidence, appreciating teamwork and gaining independence. STEM based program with a mix of outdoor learning skills and local field trips. Details: www.wwymca.org/summer-camps-2021
PENDLETON
Adventure Camps, Pendleton Parks & Rec., Monday to Friday, June 21 through August 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park. These camps are for children entering 1st through 5th grade in the fall. Cost is $50 per week, which includes lunch, an afternoon snack, and weekly trips to the library and Aquatic Center (entrance fee included). For details and registration, call 541-276-8100 or visit pendletonparksandrec.com.
Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp, Pendleton Youth Soccer Association. Monday to Friday, June 14-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to noon at Grecian Heights Park North. Full day camp for ages 8 to 14 meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cost: $206. Half-day camp for ages 6 to 14 meets from 9 a.m. to noon; cost $160. Tiny Tykes, ages 3 to 5, meet from 8 to 9 a.m.; cost: $97. The programs focus on developing each player’s technical, tactical, and physical aspects; full-day camp includes more advanced training and challenges. Details and registration can be found online at www.pendletonysa.com/.
Rock and Roll Camp XVI, Pendleton Center for the Arts. Monday to Friday, dates and times TBA (usually the second week of August). Teens can rock out for five full days – for free! West Coast indie band musicians act as instructors for the camp. Musical experience is not required. Some teens put together bands, write original music and record their songs. Others work on rock journalism, putting together a camp zine and generating video for YouTube. The week ends with a big camp concert on Main Street. Details and applications will be posted online at pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/.
Summer Strings Music Camp, Oregon East Symphony. Camp typically runs Monday through Friday in late July (location and dates TBD). Open to youth string musicians of all ages (violin, viola, cello, bass) who are able to read music at an elementary level. Campers will rehearse and perform in an orchestra ensemble with instruction by professional musicians and conductors, learning music theory, history, and performance opportunities. Cost: $100. For program information and to receive announcements, contact Oregon East Symphony at 541-276-0320 or email education@OregonEastSymphony.org.
UMATILLA
Skyhawks Sports Camps, June through August at Umatilla Parks & Rec, 700 Sixth St.; full-day camps, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Basketball Camp, June 14 to 18, for beginning to intermediate skill levels; two age groups of 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. The camp will focus on passing, shooting, dribbling, and basketball fundamentals. Cost $165. Soccer Camp, June 21 to 25, for beginning to intermediate skill levels; two age groups of 7 to 9 and 10 to 12; camp will focus on passing, shooting, and ball control. Bring a lunch, water bottle, shin guards, and soccer shoes. Cost $165. Multi-Sport Camp (soccer and ultimate frisbee), July 6 to 9, for beginning to intermediate skill levels; two age groups of 7 to 9 and 10 to 12; camp will focus on the fundamentals of the two sports. Cost $190. Multi-Sport Camp (basketball and soccer), August 2 to 6, two camps for youth from 7 to 9 and from 10 to 12 will introduce a variety of sports in one setting, learning the rules and essentials of each sport in addition to teamwork and respect. Cost: $190. For all camps, bring a lunch and water bottle. Details: 800-804-3509 or www.skyhawks.com.
SLEEPOVER CAMPS
Ascension School Camp, Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon. Faith-based, 3- to 5-day sleepover camps outside of Cove in Union County. Beginner’s Camp (3rd -5th grade), July 25-29, $400; Combined Camp (4th-6th grade), June 27-July 2, $450; Junior High Camp (7th-9th grade), Aug. 1-6, $500; Senior High Camp (10th-12th grade), July 11-July 17, $525. Activities include swimming, crafts and outdoor games. Details: 541-568-4514 or www.coveascensionschool.com/summer-camp/.
Big Lake Youth Camp, Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Faith-based sleepover camps in Willamette National Forest near Sisters run July 11 through Aug. 29. Open to boys and girls, age 7-17. Weeklong sessions can be traditional “REG” (regular) camps for ages 10-17 or “RAD” camps for teens, 13-17, focusing on a specific activity for a week, from rock climbing to white water rafting. REG sessions are age-specific; check which dates are appropriate for your camper. Family camp is also offered in August. Camp prices vary; scholarships may be available. The Abba’s Child program, which is free, is specially geared for children mourning a loved one; campers age 10 to 12 meet July 25-30, and teens from 13-17 meet Aug. 1-6. This summer there will be no bus transportation to or from camp. Details: 503-850-3583 or www.biglake.org.
Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp, Buckaroos for Christ. June 13-17 (check-in starts at 3 p.m. Sunday). This non-denominational Christian camp, for budding rodeo riders from 12 to 18, focuses on rodeo skills in the Pendleton Round-Up Pavilion. Instruction in pole bending, roping, barrel racing, and bareback riding provided by professionals with a goal of developing future rodeo champions. Cost is $150 with $20 refundable stall deposit; register and pay by May 15 for $20 discount. Campers select their clinic focus for camp. Details and online registration at www.buckaroosforchrist.com or call 541-377-6834.
Camp Elkanah, near La Grande. Three- to six-day faith-based sleepover camps, grouped by age: Primary (entering grades 1-3), June 18-20; Upper Elementary (entering grades 4-6), June 13-18; Middle School Camp (entering grades 6-8), June 27-July 2; High School (entering grades 9-12), June 22-25. Camp includes speakers, workshops, chapel time, low ropes course, zip line and giant swing, paintball, night games, giant slip ‘n’ slide, water fights, crafts, and indoor games. Check website for costs; camp offers $10 discount for multiple siblings. Details: 541-963-5050 or www.campelkanah.com.
Camp Tamarack, near Sisters. Five-day camp for ages 8-14 runs in multiple sessions, June 20-Aug. 27. These co-ed camps encompass typical camp experiences such as arts and crafts, water fun, team sports, woodworking and more. Due to reduced capacity this year, all sessions of weekly camp are full, but families may join the waitlist without a charge. Camp cost: $510. Slots are still open for the Type 1 Diabetes Camp offered Aug. 29-Sept. 1, with traditional camp experiences while helping children manage their diabetes. Cost is $285. For details, call 541-633-9847 or visit www.camptamarack.com/summer-camp (registration packet available online).
Chockstone Climbing Camp, Chockstone Climbing Guides, Smith Rock State Park in Redmond. Multiple options available. An 11-day camp for ages 12-17 runs June 23-July 3 or July 21-31, cost: $2,000; Aug. 3-9 for the 7-day camp, $1,400; and Aug. 18-25 for Trad Camp, $1,500. Campers will camp and climb at premier climbing venues and become stronger, safer climbers. Airport pick-up and drop-off at RDM airport is available. Details: 541-318-7140 or visit www.chockstoneclimbing.com/tour/youth-smith-rock-climbing-camp.
Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute, Eastern Oregon University/Eastern Promise. A residential field trip for high school students completing grades 9-12 from June 13-18; program will be a modified in-person event for 2021. Participants learn about locally significant cultural or natural resources in projects led by EOU faculty, EOU Capstone students, and other regional professionals. Cost is $340; scholarships are available. Details: 541-962-3012 or visit www.eou.edu/cottonwood-crossing.
NBC Basketball Camp at EOU. Extended day or sleepover at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Complete Player Camp (co-ed), ages 11 to 17, runs July 6-9. Camp focuses on skill level, confidence, chemistry, and overall unity. Cost: $499 for overnight, $449 for extended day. Details: 1-800-406-3926 or online at www.nbccamps.com/basketball/camps/eastern-oregon-university.
NIKE Junior Golf Camps, U.S. Sports Camps. These overnight golf camps for both boys and girls from 12 to 18 run Wednesdays through Sundays in several locations in the Northwest and include golf instruction, course play, meals, housing and evening activities. In Oregon, camps are held in Bend, Portland, and Eugene. Bend camp is slated for July 11-14, $895. For details and camp locations, search for golf camps in Oregon at www.ussportscamps.com.
Northwest Youth Corps, Eugene. Week-long (Sunday to Saturday) camps for co-ed youth ages 16-18 start in April and run through October. These camps combine education and job skill training, with emphasis on conservation, reforestation, and leadership skill development. Cost: $225 per week for summer camps, however, participants also earn a stipend for their service and can earn bonuses as well as high school credit. For details and online registration visit www.nwyouthcorps.org/m/ourprograms.
Rodeo Bible Camp, by Northeast Oregon Christian Cowboys, held in Union. Week-long faith-based camp, from July 11 to 15, will introduce campers ages 13 to 18 to basic rodeo skills. Participants will be able to put skills into practice during a rodeo competition on the final day of camp. Cost: $100, includes all meals. Dates. For details and registration packet, visit www.rodeobiblecamp.org or call 541-910-0818.
Trackers Portland camps offer a large variety of specialty co-ed camps for youth, grades 5-12. Overnight camps are held near Sandy. Eleven five-day sessions run from June 14 through August. Camp costs vary. Trackers Portland offers unique camping experiences such as role playing, chef-in-training, ninja training, Cascade Survival Expedition, and farm and folk craft. For details and to register visit www.trackerspdx.com/youth/overnight-camps-oregon.php or call the camp office at 503-345-3312.
Mt. Hood Summer Ski Camps. Week-long camp sessions run from June through August. Campers may choose from four specialty camps: Ski Racing, Freestyle, Ski Moguls, and Learn to Ski Better Camp. There are also camps for snowboarding. Training by ski experts takes place in the morning on the Palmer Glacier Snowfield on Mt. Hood, the only ski area open year-round. Afternoon off-mountain activities include hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, field sports, skateboarding, and trampoline. Cost per week ranges from $1,660 to $1,895. PDX Airport pick-ups are available. For the latest camp information, call 503-337-2230 or visit www.mthood.com.
