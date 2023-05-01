Summer, already? After a cold, wet spring it’s hard to imagine the warm, lazy afternoons to come. But plan ahead or you may end up with a season of bored kids on the couch. Camps are a great alternative and you’ll find a wide variety with something for even the most finicky youngster in your family. Breeze through our listings, pick your favorites and get those couch potatoes registered!
DAY CAMPS
ATHENA
YMCA Summer Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla; Athena Elementary School, Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 to August 11 (Tues. to Fri. on 4th of July week); for kids entering first through fifth grade, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., breakfast and lunch provided. Free for Athena Weston district students, $25/week for others. Five weeks of themes including daily activities and outdoor exploration, with speakers on site. Programs are a mix of outdoor learning skills and local field trips. Details: 509-301-1716 or khuling@wwymca.org.
BOARDMAN
FUNtastic Kids, Boardman Marina Park. Camp runs Monday-Thursday June 20 to July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ages 5-12. Weekly camps are free to attend, but registration is required. Camp provided in partnership with Morrow County School District. Details: boardmanparkandrec.com or hannah@boardmanparkandrec.com.
FUNtastic Teens, Boardman Marina Park. Camp runs Monday-Thursday June 20 to July 20, 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ages 12-17. Weekly camps are free to attend, but registration is required. Camp provided in partnership with Morrow County School District. Details: boardmanparkandrec.com/teen-summer/ or hannah@boardmanparkandrec.com.
Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Camp, BMCC Workforce Development Center, 251 N. Olson. Camp runs July 24-28, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open to students entering grades sixth to eighth. Participants will learn about the entire manufacturing process, including entrepreneurship, design software and construction, by creating their own product. Also includes tours of a local power plant and food processing business. Cost: $50. Details: 541-571-1624 or www.portofmorrow.com/workforce-training/nbt-camp/.
HERMISTON
Summer Fun Day Camp, Sunset Elementary School. Camp runs Monday to Friday, June 19 to July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no camp on July 4). Ages 6 to 11. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, with a trip to the Aquatic Center on Friday afternoons. Lunch and supplies are included. Cost: $125 per week for residents; $148, non-residents. Campers must register 1 week prior to camp. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Summer Bumper Bowling League, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center. Camp runs Tuesday-Thursday, beginning June 20, 3-4 p.m. Ages 3 to 5. Every registered bowler will receive an entry level bowling ball. Drilling and fitting included, along with instructional coaching from qualified bowling instructors and staff. Cost: $80 resident and $96 non-resident. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Summer Youth Bowling League, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center. Camp runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 3 to July 22. Ages 6 to 17. Every registered bowler will receive an entry level bowling ball. Drilling and fitting included, along with instructional coaching from qualified bowling instructors. Cost: $125 resident and $150 non-resident. Camp without bowling ball is $80 for residents and $96 for non-residents Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Photo Camp, 60 Minute Photo. Camp runs Monday-Thursday July 10 to July 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 6 to 14. Learn the basics of digital photography. Price includes two 8x10 photos, enlargements and matting. Participants must supply their own digital camera. Cost: $60 resident, $72 non-resident. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Color Your World, Hermiston Community Center. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. Ages 7 to 11. Cost: $65 for residents, $78 non-resident. Campers will explore water colors, chalk pastels, 3D art and colorful craft projects. All supplies are included. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Missoula Children’s Theater King Arthur’s Quest, Hermiston Community Center. Camp runs Monday-Thursday, Aug. 13-18; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with performances at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Cost: $35 for grades 1-2; $55 for grades 3-12. Campers must register by Aug. 9, space limited. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Intro to Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park. Camp runs Monday to Friday, June 19 to 23, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ages 6 to 9. Campers will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. These camps build confidence, communication skills and good judgment, largely through scenario-based challenges. Skills include shelters, fire building, traps and cordage; $285 for Hermiston residents, $325 for non-residents. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Advanced Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park, hosted by Coyle Outside. Camp runs Monday to Friday, July 31 to Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ages 9 to 14. Campers will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. Similar to Intro camp (above) for older children. Skills include shelters, fire building, knife safety, traps, ropes, animal tracking and more. Cost: $350 for residents, $400 for non-residents. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Ninja Warrior Parkour Camp, Butte Park, hosted by Coyle Outside, located at Funland Kiwanis Shelter. Camp runs Monday to Friday, Aug. 14 to Aug. 18. Ages 9 to14. Participants learn to jump, tumble, bounce and spin through a range of obstacles and terrain. Campers build strength, timing balance and flexibility. Cost: $350 for residents, $400 for non-residents. Details: 541-760-0774 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Hydromania Summer Science Camp, hosted by Umatilla Electric Cooperative. The camp is open to students who have completed fourth and fifth grades, with a focus on science, water, our environment and energy through hands-on experiments and activities. Each two-week camp is held weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., excluding the July 4th holiday. For camp dates and more details, call 541-289-1558 or visit bit.ly/Hydromania.
Fun at the Fair Kids Camp, Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). Camp runs August 9-11, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; designed for youth entering first through fifth grade. Fair Camp teaches kids about behind the scenes activities at the Umatilla County Fair, from crafts to stage entertainment. Students must work well in large groups. Cost: $75. Call for details: 541-567-6121 or visit bit.ly/FunAtFair.
MILTON-FREEWATER
YMCA Summer Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 through Aug. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Weekly sessions are offered for first- to fifth-graders, with a mix of hands-on learning activities based on a variety of themes. Swimming and local field trips once a week; breakfast and lunch provided. Details: 509-301-1716; registration packet is posted online at www.wwymca.org/camps.
Preschool Day Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 26 through July 27; ages 4 to 5, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Details: 509-301-1716; registration packet is posted online at www.wwymca.org/camps.
PENDLETON
Summer Adventure Camp, Pendleton Parks & Rec., Monday to Friday, June 19 through Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park. These camps are for children entering 1st through 6th grade. With over 40 acres to explore and play we have the ability to program some awesome activities for your camper. We will be using the soccer fields, disc golf, basketball courts, two playgrounds and use of the softball fields for unlimited possibilities for games. Cost: $70 per week, which includes lunch, an afternoon snack and weekly trips to the library and Aquatic Center (entrance fee included). For details and registration, call 541-276-8100 or visit pendletonparksandrec.com.
Find Your Voice Summer Camp, College Community Theatre and Pendleton Parks & Recreation. Monday to Friday, June 19-23, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 5 to 18. Campers will learn about different ways of expression. Details and registration at pendletonparksandrec.com or collegecommunitytheatre.com.
Finding Nemo Jr. Theater Camp, College Community Theatre. Monday to Saturday, June 26 to July 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 5 to 18. Campers will be cast in and participate in a production of Finding Nemo Jr. Cost: $75; $50 for additional campers from the same family. Details and registration will be posted at www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
Rock and Roll Camp XVIII, Pendleton Center for the Arts. Monday to Friday, Aug. 7-11. Ages 12-18. Teens can rock out for five full days – for free! West Coast indie band musicians act as instructors for the camp. Musical experience is not required. Some teens put together bands, write original music and record their songs. Others work on rock journalism, putting together a camp zine and generating video for YouTube. The week ends with a big camp concert on Main Street. Details and applications will be posted online at pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/ or call 541-278-9201.
Summer Strings Music Camp, Oregon East Symphony. Weekdays, Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to youth string musicians of all ages (violin, viola, cello, bass) who are able to read music at an elementary level. Campers will rehearse and perform in an orchestra ensemble with instruction by professional musicians and conductors, learning music theory and history, with performance opportunities. Cost: $150 for early registration; $200 for late registration. For program information and to receive announcements, contact OES at 541-276-0320 or email education@OregonEastSymphony.org.
Teen Adventure Camp Outdoors (T.A.C.O.), Pendleton Parks & Rec. Camp runs Tuesday to Thursday starting the week of July 10 through Aug 10. Grades 7 to 10. Each week at TACO is filled with field trips that are action-packed, fun-filled adventures that provide your teen with a safe and healthy environment to play outside and make new friends while creating lasting memories. The main activities are highlighted for each trip however we include many more fun activities and exciting destinations in each day of camp. Don’t let your teen sit at home when school is out! Camper will need to pack a lunch for each day. Cost: $160 per week. Activities vary by week. Visit bit.ly/TACOcamp for schedule and registration.
UAV Camps, Pendleton UAS Test Range, Pendleton Airport. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle camps run Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m. at the WWII hangar of Eastern Oregon Reg. Airport. Cost is $50 per child per week. Week 1: Intro to programming and robotics using Scratch and Sphero robots, July 11-13, ages 6 to 8. Week 2: Intro to programming and robotics using Scratch and Sphero robots, July 18-20, ages 9 to 13. Week 3: Use Snap Circuits to prototype electronics then program your circuit using Arduino, July 25-27, ages 12-16. Week 4: Build and fly your own model airplane from a kit, Aug. 1-3, ages 10-16. Detail: 541-966-0281 or check the Pendleton UAS Test Range Facebook page.
UMATILLA
Jr. Golf Camp, Big River Golf Course. Camp runs from July 17 to July 21, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Age 6 to 14. Campers will learn the fundamentals of the golf swing, tips for conquering the mental game, golf etiquette and rules, as well as receiving on-course instruction. Camp registration fee also covers participation in the Big River Junior Golf Tournament. Cost: $60 Hermiston or Umatilla resident, $72 non-resident.
SLEEPOVER CAMPS
Ascension School Camp, Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon. Faith-based, 3- to 5-day sleepover camps outside of Cove in Union County. Discovery Camp (preschool-2nd grade) requires a parent or guardian to attend, July 5-7, cost: $340. Beginner’s Camp (3rd -4th grade), July 30-Aug. 3, $425; Combined Camp (5th-6th grade), July 9-14, $475; Junior High Camp (7th-8th grade), July 23-28, $500; Senior High Camp (9th-12th grade), June 25-July 1, $550. Activities include swimming, crafts and outdoor games. Details: 541-568-4514 or www.coveascensionschool.com/summer-camp.
Big Lake Youth Camp, Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Faith-based sleepover camps in Willamette National Forest near Sisters run July 16-August 11. Open to boys and girls, ages 7-17. Weeklong sessions can be traditional “REG” (regular) camps for ages 10-17 or “RAD” camps for teens, 13-17, focusing on a specific activity for a week, from rock climbing to whitewater rafting. REG sessions are age-specific; check which dates are appropriate for your camper. Family camp is also offered in August. Camp prices vary; scholarships may be available. Details: 503-850-3583 or visit www.biglake.org.
Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp, Buckaroos for Christ. June 11-15 (check-in starts at 3 p.m. Sunday). This non-denominational Christian camp in the Pendleton Round-Up Pavilion focuses on rodeo skills for budding competitors from 12 to 18. Instruction in pole bending, roping, barrel racing and bareback riding is provided by professionals with a goal of developing future rodeo champions. Cost is $150 with $20 refundable stall deposit; deadline is May 28. Campers select their clinic focus. Details and online registration at www.buckaroosforchrist.com or call 541-969-3635.
Camp Elkanah, near La Grande. Three- to six-day faith-based sleepover camps, grouped by age: Primary (entering grades 1-3), June 30- July 2-26; Upper Elementary (entering grades 4-6), June 25-June 30; Family Camp, July 1-4; Middle School Camp (entering grades 6-8), July 9-14; High School (entering grades 9-12), July 5-8. Camp includes speakers, workshops, chapel time, low ropes course, zip line and giant swing, paintball, night games, giant slip ‘n’ slide, water fights, crafts and indoor games. Cost ranges between $120 and $235. Details: 541-963-5050 or visit www.campelkanah.com.
Camp Meadowood Springs. Sleepover and day camps designed for children with social learning and communications challenges and their peers/siblings. Camp is located in Weston and will be held July 23-29 and focusing on children with speech, hearing and other communication related disorders for ages 7-14. Activities also include canoeing, fishing, zip lines, crafts, sports, swimming, mini golf and bug catching. Cost: $1,350 for overnight, $600 for day campers; $35 registration fee. Scholarships are available depending upon need and information is available online. Details: Call 541-276-2752 or visit www.meadowoodsprings.org.
Camp Tamarack, near Sisters. Five-day camp for ages 8 to 12 runs in multiple sessions, July 3-Aug. 30. These co-ed camps encompass typical camp experiences such as arts and crafts, water fun, team sports, woodworking and more. Camp cost: $650. Slots are still open for the Type 1 Diabetes Camp slated Aug. 27-30, offering traditional camp experiences while helping children manage their diabetes. Cost is $395. For details, call 541-633-9847 or visit www.camptamarack.com/summer-camp (registration packet available online). All-day week-long camps are currently full but families may join the wait list.
Chockstone Climbing Camp, Chockstone Climbing Guides, Smith Rock State Park in Redmond. Multiple options available. An 11-day advanced camp for ages 13 to 17 runs June 21-July 1 or July 26-Aug. 5 (both camps are full, but do have a waitlist). The 7-day camp is July 18-24. Youth camp is July 11-15 (full, but may add dates); Prices start at $320 per person with significant discounts available for multiple climbing group members. Campers will climb at premier venues and become stronger and safer. Airport pick-up and drop-off at RDM airport is available. Details: 541-318-7170 or visit www.chockstoneclimbing.com.
Cove Christian Camp, faith-based camp in Cove. K/second grade camp held June 15-17, cost: $105 before June 1, $155 after. 3rd/4th grade camp, July 5-9; $175 before June 21, $225 after. Teen Camp (7th-12th grade), June 19-25; $275 before June 5, $325 after. 5th/6th grade camp, July 12-16; $225 before June 28, $175 after. Details: 541-805-5050 or visit www.covechristiancamp.org.
EOU Summer Institutes, Eastern Oregon University. EOU offers six focused week-long institutes on their La Grande campus for high school students entering grades ninth to 12th; some provide college credits. Cottonwood Crossing (cultural or natural resources) runs June 18-23. MedQuest camp explores health careers, June 19-23.
The Eastern Oregon Teacher Academy gives future educators specialized training, June 25-29. Wonderlandia will immerse students in Hispanic performing arts from June 25-30. Life: Past, Present and Future, offers students three paths to explore life on Earth, July 23-28. Young entrepreneurs can test their ideas at Shark Tank, July 23-28. Costs vary, some scholarships are available. For full details, visit www.eou.edu/early-college-initiatives/summer-institutes/.
Northwest Youth Corps, Eugene, Portland and other Northwest sites. Sunday-to-Saturday camps for co-ed youth ages 16-18 start June 17 and run through Sept. 2 with two different sessions. These camps combine education and job skill training, with emphasis on conservation, reforestation, and leadership skill development. Tuition: $300 for each 5-week camp; however, participants also earn a weekly stipend and can earn bonuses as well as high school credit. For details and online registration visit www.nwyouthcorps.org/m/ourprograms.
Rodeo Bible Camp, by Northeast Oregon Christian Cowboys, held in Union. Week-long faith-based camp, from July 9-13, will introduce campers ages 13 to 18 to basic rodeo skills. Participants will be able to put these skills into practice during a rodeo competition on the final day of camp. Cost: $100, includes all meals. For details and registration packet, visit www.rodeobiblecamp.org or call 541-910-3705.
Trackers Portland camps offer a large variety of specialty co-ed camps for youth, from grades 4 through 12. Overnight camps are held at Camp Roslyn near Sandy. Numerous five-day sessions run from June 19 through September 1. Camp costs vary. Trackers Portland offers unique camping experiences that include fishing, foraging, stealth, farmcraft, hiking, paddling and wilderness survival. For details and to register, visit www.trackerspdx.com/youth/camps/summer-camp-overnight/ or call the camp office at 503-345-3312.
