County fairs may be half a year away, but for 4-H, the process starts now. In Umatilla and Morrow counties, the enrollment deadline for returning 4-H members is Jan. 31, and the program year starts immediately after. Some students have already started their projects.
“If they’re showing steer, they should be in possession of them now,” says Umatilla County 4-H Coordinator Anna Browne. “For other projects, if you want to participate in the fair, we have to have that by the end of April.”
In Umatilla County, about 250 youth participate in 4-H each year from all corners of the county. Morrow and Union counties also have active 4-H clubs and programs, and Browne says the first question people often ask is “How do I get started?”
“There’s a bit of a mystery about it,” she notes, “and some misconceptions.” One of the most common is that 4-H is only about showing animals.
“We do have a lot of very active livestock clubs. If you want to show a steer or a goat or a hog, we have a lot of very active livestock clubs,” Brown said. “We also have some great cooking clubs, some clubs that do sewing projects, and you can be in all these other clubs and still participate in projects like photography and art. If you name it, there’s a project for it. If you’re into forging or welding, there may not be a specific welding club, but that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in a project.”
One of the best ways to get started is to visit the Umatilla County 4-H Facebook and Instagram pages or the Umatilla County 4-H portion of the Oregon State University Extension website at extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/umatilla. The website provides information on events and multiple types of projects.
Browne says she also encourages parents to call and talk to their county’s 4-H office about projects and find a good fit. “4-H is really about helping kids find their spark and then embrace the things they’re really good at. Really, the project list is pretty endless; it’s just finding the right club set for you and the resources to get started.”
All of the enrollment can be completed online, and a parent will then connect with – or become – a 4-H club leader and children can begin attending club meetings.
Kindergarten through third-grade students can join the junior 4-H program, Cloverbuds, but the formal 4-H program cover fourth grade through the senior year of high school. Another misconception is that students must begin in fourth grade.
“You don’t have to start when you’re in fourth grade. If you’re in seventh grade and you want to start, if you’re a freshman in high school and you want to start, we take kids of all ages,” Brown says. It’s a myth that there’s no space available in Eastern Oregon programs. Some specific clubs may be full, she says, but programs can always grow with more volunteers. January is also when they volunteer training begins.
“If anyone has any questions or they’re interested in starting clubs or being volunteers, now is a great time. The more volunteers we have, the more kids we can serve.” Brown says. Volunteers must complete an application, pass a criminal background check, and complete training.
Browne says they hope 2022 will also mark a return to more normal for 4-H. Typically, 4-H also works with multiple projects around the area, including with public libraries and summer school programs. Many of those programs were put on hold the past two years, but Browne says some will be returning this year.
“As we come out of COVID, we can look forward to bringing back some clinics and programs and some of those fun activities that we’ve been limited on due to pandemic restrictions,” she said. “We’re pretty excited about growing our programs.”
In Umatilla County, anyone interested can contact Anna.Browne@oregonstate.edu or Shauna.newman@oregonstate.edu.
