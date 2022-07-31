Faster than we would like, summer speeds by. This year especially, since Mother Nature blessed us with much needed rain that delayed summer weather by almost a month. Almost as soon as most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, gas prices spiked, restricting family trips to some degree. Luckily we are fortunate to live in an amazingly diverse part of the country. So before the cooler months of fall begin, try to plan some memory-making time with your family. Memories and experiences can’t be bought, only shared. Here’s a list with some affordable ways to create them.
Within roughly 100 miles of Pendleton we have a world famous mountain lake, loaded with fun opportunities for kids and adults alike. Mountain trams rides, swimming, fishing, playgrounds, museums and camping all abound in the Wallowa Lake area. Watersports are a big part of the fun, as well as alpine hiking and nature walks.
In nearby Elgin, your family can enjoy a unique experience on the Eagle Cap Excursion Train that rumbles through a roadless stretch of mountain terrain nestled between the Blue and Wallowa Mountains, tracing the path of the Grande Ronde and Wallowa Rivers. The opportunity to see Eastern Oregon in this historic way is a special memory waiting to be shared.
If your kiddos like rivers, there are literally dozens of spots along the mighty Columbia to explore and enjoy. McNary Dam and Park offers a look at the engineering marvels of the Dam itself and a fish viewing center where eels, sturgeon and salmon swim past. The dam enjoys a historical place in history, providing hydropower that increased national security in the years during and after World War II. If you have a boat, going through the locks at McNary is an amazing experience. Nature trails around the dam site offer families viewing opportunities for turtles, wild birds and fish in the ponds, while walking the paths. The park and beach at McNary welcomes families with a safe swimming area, as well as picnicking and the most amazing hill to roll down.
Warehouse Beach, further east along Highway 730, is full of fun with dozens of unnamed beaches to explore and enjoy. Warehouse has covered picnic sites, and a chance to run ATVs, sand surf in the dunes and splash around in another safe swimming area. Additionally, it’s on the historic Lewis and Clark Trail, as are many of the locations along the Columbia River.
The Madame Dorian Memorial Park is at the intersection of the Walla Walla River and the Columbia. Marie Dorion is a little-known hero of the Northwest. In January of 1814, she avoided a Bannock Indian attack in which her husband was killed. With two young boys, she survived the winter cold for 50 days, trapping squirrels and mice with horsehair snares until she finally reached the safety of Walla Walla village. The full story is fascinating and is written in stone at the park, which also provides a rare opportunity for horse camping and trail riding, plus great fishing and nearby swimming fun.
Further north along the Columbia River, the Hanford Nuclear Site holds a more recent place in our nation’s history. Originally part of the top-secret WWII Manhattan Project, the B Reactor at Hanford produced plutonium for the first two atomic bombs. After the war, Hanford continued in this capacity until being decommissioned in the late 1980s. The Richland visitor center of the Manhattan Project National Historic Park is the starting point for free tours of the B Reactor. Visitors can register online for available slots through November at manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov.
As you travel west down the Columbia you come to the amazing and unexpected Maryhill Museum. Just before the Dalles, cross the river and wind your way up the bluffs a few miles north. The museum has revolving exhibits of various historic displays and Native American art, as well as the truly surprising presentation of Romanian Queen Marie’s coronation regalia and furniture from pre-World War II Russia and Romania. The history of why the museum was built is fascinating and the views and gardens are stunning. Sculpture decorates the large garden and wild peacocks roam freely. Nearby Peach Beach offers RV camping opportunities for the whole family and kids will enjoy swimming in the lagoon, fishing opportunities and paved trails for bike riding.
So many fun, family opportunities for vacation memories, each within a two-hour drive.
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.
