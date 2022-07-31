Affordable vacations

Faster than we would like, summer speeds by. This year especially, since Mother Nature blessed us with much needed rain that delayed summer weather by almost a month. Almost as soon as most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, gas prices spiked, restricting family trips to some degree. Luckily we are fortunate to live in an amazingly diverse part of the country. So before the cooler months of fall begin, try to plan some memory-making time with your family. Memories and experiences can’t be bought, only shared. Here’s a list with some affordable ways to create them.

Within roughly 100 miles of Pendleton we have a world famous mountain lake, loaded with fun opportunities for kids and adults alike. Mountain trams rides, swimming, fishing, playgrounds, museums and camping all abound in the Wallowa Lake area. Watersports are a big part of the fun, as well as alpine hiking and nature walks.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

