The 2019-2020 school year is here, bringing both relief and different stress to families and parents.
For parents worried about child care between the end of the school day and the end of the work day — or those who want enrichment activities outside the classroom — many school districts offer or partner with after-school programs. Some are brand-new while others are well established.
Faced with a need for child care for elementary-aged students, three groups — Pendleton Parks and Recreation, the Pendleton School District, and the InterMountain ESD — have partnered to launch a new after-school program this fall.
Liam Hughes, director of Pendleton Parks and Recreation, says the program provides fun and engaging activities for students from the end of the school day at 3 p.m. until parents finish work at 5 p.m.
Each day has its own theme — sports, science, arts/crafts, music/theater, and world news — and families can choose to participate every day or just one or two days a week. In addition to the daily activities, the program includes a snack and time to run off energy.
“Since we’re in Parks and Rec, we’re very big on the physical activity,” Hughes says. “We want to make sure the kids are being active while also focusing on fun.”
After the free time and snack, the program shifts to the main daily activity. On Mondays, for example, students will play sports; Tuesdays, students do science experiments. During the last half-hour the program shifts to elective activities designed to be easily interrupted when parents come to pick up their children.
With a new program, Hughes says the biggest hurdle is getting the word out. “The response has been really good,” he notes. “It is something that’s been needed.” Pendleton will continue to add students throughout the year.
While Pendleton’s program is celebrating its inaugural year, the Umatilla School District boasts one of the longest running after-school programs in Eastern Oregon. Umatilla has offered some level of after-school programming continuously since 2003. The programs are designed expose students to career ideas and provide safe, educational child care — its current form is the Umatilla STEAM Academy.
The Academy is open to students in all grades, K-12, with programs focused on dozens of subjects from martial arts to music. Students in all grades except kindergarten can participate in FIRST LEGO robotics challenges.
“After-school programming is an essential part of serving students in our school system,” says Superintendent Heidi Sipe. “It provides an opportunity for students to try new experiences in a safe and supportive environment, it helps establish learning as an enjoyable activity, and it allows students to expand their network of peers and supportive adults. It’s also an important service to families, as school-aged daycare options are often limited.”
Umatilla offers four eight-week sessions of its STEAM Academy each year, allowing students to try different activities if they choose to. All students receive a snack and a meal.
As with Pendleton’s program, the STEAM Academy runs from the end of school until the standard workday is over. On Mondays through Thursdays, that means about two hours, but on Fridays, when Umatilla schools have half-day instruction, the program runs from just after noon until 4:20. The program is free for Umatilla students through grant funding.
“Overall, I see after-school programming as a genuine extension of the school day,” Sipe adds. “I’m thankful we have the grants to offer programs.”
Parents outside of the Umatilla School District who think the Umatilla STEAM Academy might benefit their own students — and it’s hard to argue with Umatilla’s success in robotics — have an opportunity to participate as well. The after-school program is offered to students outside the Umatilla School District at a cost of $275 per session or $1,100 per year.
As a bonus, the Umatilla School District also offers night school — free and with child care provided — for anyone with a direct family member enrolled in the Umatilla School District. Those programs include GED preparation, conversational Spanish and English language acquisition.
While Umatilla has created its after-school program in-house, some districts partner with other organizations or companies to offer before- and after-school options. The Hermiston School District, for example, works with Champions to offer programs at its elementary schools.
Other districts continue to evolve and expand/reduce their programs because of changing needs, volunteers, or funding. Last year, the Morrow County School District, which has a four-day school week, has offered Friday enrichment and academic support activities.
In Union and Baker counties, Eastern Oregon University has partnered with school districts to offer the “Get Outside After School Activity Program,” which goes by the moniker GO-ASAP, to offer non-competitive outdoor activities for middle school students. The program has offered rock climbing, hiking and snowshoeing for students.
For more on what after-school options are offered at a specific school, contact your local school district office.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
