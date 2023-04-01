116501548

Young readers have a book club

PENDLETON — The Third Grade Book Club will meet at Pendleton Library on the Tuesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m., for story discussion, some trivia and a game or two. April’s book is “The Knight At Dawn” by Mary Pope Osborne. Parents should register their child by calling the library, then pick up the book from the library and read it before the meeting. The first 30 students registered will receive a free copy of the book to keep. To sign up, call 541-966-0380.

