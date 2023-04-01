PENDLETON — The Third Grade Book Club will meet at Pendleton Library on the Tuesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m., for story discussion, some trivia and a game or two. April’s book is “The Knight At Dawn” by Mary Pope Osborne. Parents should register their child by calling the library, then pick up the book from the library and read it before the meeting. The first 30 students registered will receive a free copy of the book to keep. To sign up, call 541-966-0380.
Lots going on in April at Mustanger Arena
PENDLETON — The Mustangers Arena at Mission Road and Mustanger Lane now has lights, just in time for the monthly Friday Night Roping events that start up April 21 at 6 p.m. Every Sunday in April, play days will be held, with entries at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start time. And on Saturday, April 22, the Western States Junior Rodeo Association has slated a rodeo in the arena, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants need to be Mustanger members; spectators are welcome at no cost. For more details, call 541-377-9111.
Mothers and sons get superhero training
PENDLETON — On Saturday, April 15, moms and sons are called to report for Mother Son Superhero Training! Pendleton Parks & Rec will host this event from 5 to 8 p.m. in the McCune Gym and participants are encouraged to get creative and dress in costume. The event will have an obstacle course, superhero crafts, activities, refreshments and pictures. Tickets are $20 per person, age 5 and up. Call Pendleton Parks & Rec for details (541-276-8100) or go online to bit.ly/SuperPPR.
Art sale benefits Pendleton Children’s Center
PENDLETON — Supporters of the new children’s center can spruce up their walls with framed original artwork and prints at the Young At Art benefit on Sunday, April 23. Drop by 510 S.W. 10th Street from noon to 4 p.m. at to view the art, take a tour of the renovated facility and enjoy some refreshments. And after 3 p.m. all remaining art is 50% off! For details, call 541-379-1294.
Break out those clogging shoes
UMATILLA — If anyone in your family is curious about clog dancing now’s their chance to learn. Generation Cloggers is offering free classes every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Umatilla Community Center, 201 Seventh Street. Classes are open to anyone age 7 and older. Clogging shoes are not required, especially for beginners, just wear a comfortable pair of tennis shoes. Questions? Contact Umatilla Parks and Rec at 541-922-3226, ext. 122.
It’s Easter Egg hunting season
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — The big bunny is back. In Hermiston’s Butte Park, the Easter Bunny has dumped thousands of eggs for kids to find — in the dark. Bring a basket and flashlight at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7 (younger children will have a lighted area for hunting). Parents should be present during the event but let the kids gather the eggs. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, Pendleton’s Creekside Church, 1711 S.W. 44th Street, will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt, for ages 1 through fifth grade. Three age-appropriate egg hunting areas are available. For more info, call 541-667-5018 (Hermiston) or 541-276-6015 (Pendleton).
