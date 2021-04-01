Conscious Discipline online classes
COUNTY-WIDE — Parents, are you looking for ways to motivate your kids to do the things you constantly ask them to do? If tantrums and tattling are wearing you down, you might benefit from Conscious Discipline, a program focused on building healthy relationships and self-control. Online classes, sponsored by Umatilla Morrow Head Start, will run each Thursday in April, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Zoom classes are free and open to all; to register, go to http://bit.ly/AprilCDclass or call Mary Lou Gutierrez at 541-667-6172.
Build a chess set or sing with Cocomelon
PENDLETON — If your kids like Cocomelon, bring them to the Pendleton Library’s Cocomelon Sing Along on Saturday, April 17. Children can sing, craft, dance, and get their picture taken in the Wheels on the Bus photo booth. Register for one of three sessions: 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., or noon. April’s Make and Take craft for ages 8 to 14 will be a DIY travel chess set to take on road trips or add to your game closet. Supplies provided by the library. Sign up for a session at either 4:30 or 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Registration required for both events; call 541-966-0380. Also, live storytimes are back in action on Thursday mornings at 10:15 a.m. No registration required.
Make reading a Monopoly game
STANFIELD — Stanfield Public Library has kicked off its 2021 Monopoly Reading Challenge! The game looks similar to a regular Monopoly board, but to gain board spaces players need to do things like read a book with an animal in the title or by an author whose name starts with “P.” Participants are entered in a monthly drawing held at 5 p.m. on the last Friday of each month (April 30, this month). For more details or to sign up call 541-449-1254.
Plant a tree for Arbor Day
HERMISTON — If your family would like to plant a tree (or two) this Arbor Day, Hermiston Parks & Rec has joined with the Rotary Club to make it easier. On Saturday, April 3, starting at 9 a.m., the 35th annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway will distribute 1,500 free trees at Smitty’s Ace Hardware, 1845 N. First Street. Pick from maple, dogwood, sequoia seedlings and others. This is a drive-thru event in the overflow parking area; volunteers will take your order and bring the trees to your car. Please order no more than you can comfortably plant. For details, call 541-667-5018.
Teens: Learn guitar or embroidery for free
PENDLETON — During April, Pendleton Center for the Arts is offering free, in-person classes for teens to learn guitar, taught by David Orr. Students will learn basic chords, strumming styles, and techniques. You’ll need a face mask and a guitar (some loaners are available). Classes are held Thursdays, April 1-29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for beginners or 4:40 to 5:40 p.m. for those with a little experience. Class size is limited and registration is required. If you prefer Zoom classes, Erica Edwards will teach the ancient art of Sashiko embroidery, starting with basic geometric patterns. Four video chat sessions will be held Wednesdays, April 7-28, from 4 to 5 p.m. Student pick up a curbside kit at PCA, beforehand. To register for all classes, call 541-310-7413.
