MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TAKE OFF! STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Monica from Take Off! hosts a story time geared for babies and toddlers. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). First Mondays.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
DIY: SCRAP BOOKMARKS, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teens and adults, come learn to turn a jumbo paperclip into a unique bookmark with scrapbooking details. Free. All supplies provided; registration required. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, April 23.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION TALKS, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. April’s free lecture series includes “Start By Believing: Ending the Silence in Sexual Assault” (4/9); “Protecting Your Child Through Parenting” (4/16); “Human Trafficking in Our Community” (4/23); and “Internet Safety for Parents” (4/30). See page 11 for details. (541-966-0380). Tuesdays, April 9 through 30.
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
DINO PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids through age 8 can listen to a dino-story, make a fossil, and try other fun dino crafts. Free, registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, April 17.
KINDNESS ROCKS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Youth from 8 to 12 can join in at a rock painting activity followed by a trip outside to hide their “kindness rocks” around the Library. Free, registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, April 24.
THURSDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Books, songs and crafts for toddlers. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
“HOME GROWN” OPENING RECEPTION, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, Pioneer Hall, Blue Mtn. Community College, Pendleton. All ages can enjoy the whimsical work of painter Richard Thompson, along with cookies and punch. The “Home Grown” exhibit remains on display through May 2. Free. (541-278-5952). Thursday, April 4.
NURTURING FATHERS, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Bldg. B. Fathers and male caregivers, learn the art of nurturing child rearing in this free class series! Get father-friendly tips in positive discipline, family communication, ways to stop arguments and gain cooperation. All classes are free; child care and dinner provided. Spanish speakers are welcome. To register call 541-667-6166. Thursdays, April 11 through June 13.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
SCREEN FREE WEEK KICK-OFF, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Festival Street, downtown Hermiston. Mark your calendar for a night of screen-free fun, with Zumba, kids’ dancing and yoga, spin art, healthy food samples, and prize drawings. Leave your electronics at home! Free. (541-564-6878). Thursday, May 2.
FRIDAYS
NO SCHOOL YOUTH OPEN GYM, 9 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Rec Center Helen McCune Gym. Kids can still stay ative on their day off with dodgeball, basketball, foosball, pool, ping pong, and some new cup stacking contests! For kids age 7 to 11; fee $5. Register at www.pendletonparksandrec.com. (541-276-8100). Friday, April 12.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
FLASHLIGHT EASTER EGG HUNT, 8:15 p.m., Butte Park on West Elm Ave, Hermiston. Hermiston Parks & Rec hosts this popular annual event. Kids 10 and under can hunt for thousands of prize-filled eggs, using only a flashlight. Parents should be present but only children may participate. Free; don’t be late! (541-567-5521). Friday, April 19.
SATURDAYS
ADAMS DAY, 8 a.m., downtown Adams and Loiland Field. Day-long celebration kicking off the Triangle Little League season. Free. See page 11 for details. (541-566-3038). Saturday, April 13.
KID’S FISHING DERBY, 10 a.m. to noon, McNary Ponds near dam, 82790 Devore Road, Umatilla. Bring your kids from age 2 through 11 for a nice morning of fishing in ponds stocked with trout. Special fish will be tagged for prizes. Bring your own fishing pole and gear; some loaner poles may be available. An adult must accompany all children but fish must be reeled in by the child. Free. (541-276-2344). Saturday, April 13.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS SCHOOLING SHOW, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Includes Pleasure Horse and Ranch Horse divisions, halter classes, and more. See page 11 for details. Free for spectators. (509-205-2600). Saturday, April 27.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
MAGIC, THE GATHERING TOURNAMENT, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All ages are welcome at this will be a free, non-competitive tournament. Drop by the Community Room for games of magic, MTG themed crafts, and prize drawings for booster packs. (541-966-0380). Saturday, April 6.
MOTHER DAUGHTER NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. SORRY, THIS EVENT IS SOLD-OUT. To sign up for the waiting list, call 541-276-8100. Saturday, April 27.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays
