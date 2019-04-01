Lectures shine light on child abuse
PENDLETON — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Pendleton Library is hosting a free series of Tuesday night talks to help educate the public. Co-sponsored by Guardian Care Center, the lectures are held at 6 p.m. in the National Parks Area. Topics include:
April 9: “Start by Believing: Ending the Silence on Sexual Assault” by Susan Stephens, RN
April 16: “Protecting your Child Through Positive Parenting” by Chelsea Maranville
April 23: “Human Trafficking in Our Community” by Comm. Resource Officer Shelly Studebaker
April 30: “Internet Safety Training for Parents” by Detective Kacey Ward
For more information, contact the library at 541-966-0380.
Big day for Little League in Adams
ADAMS — The annual start of Triangle Little League always gets a big celebration in Adams. Dubbed Adams Day, Saturday, April 13, starts off with a firefighters biscuits and gravy fundraiser breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Friendship Center, followed by the Adams Public Library book sale at 8 a.m. The Adams Day parade makes it’s way down Main Street at 9 a.m. At Loiland Field, Little League games will begin at 10 a.m. and continue all day. Arts and crafts, and food vendors will set up in City Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Adams Ladies Club will sell homemade pies and cinnamon rolls in the Ladies Club Parlor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For event details or to register for the parade, call 541-566-3410.
Sage Riders stage Schooling Show
HERMISTON — On Saturday, April 27, the Umatilla Sage Riders will host the first of three horse shows in their Schooling Series at USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, in Hermiston. The office opens at 8 a.m. and the show begins at 9 a.m.
USR competitors will be judged in a variety of age categories for English and Western Pleasure, Ranch Horse Trail and Pleasure, Showmanship, Bareback Equitation, and Halter classes. Fees are $10 per class or $40 to show all day. Later shows are slated for June 29 and Oct. 12. Spectators are welcome at no cost. Cheer on the latest crop of cowboys and cowgirls. To learn more, call 509-205-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.