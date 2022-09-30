Are you raising a young Picasso? I’ve yet to meet a child that doesn’t love the opportunity to jump right into any and every art project. It’s never too early to let your child explore and experience art. In fact, it has many developmental advantages, even for toddlers. Often people underestimate a young child’s ability to experiment and learn from the process of creating an art project. I’m not talking about mixing acrylic paint to get the just the right shade of blue to duplicate Van Gogh’s Starry Night. I’m thinking more along the lines of fingerpaints and a paper taped down on the picnic table in the backyard.
Children love paint and there are many brands of kid safe paint on the market. Introducing your child to art can be as simple as a piece of butcher paper, paints and permission to do whatever they like with them. Yes, art can be messy. In my experience the bigger mess it makes the more the children enjoy it.
For my own children, to contain the mess I would use the “splat mat” that we kept under the baby’s highchair (a thin rubber mat that is easy to clean). As we would pull the mat out into the middle of the kitchen floor you could feel their excitement build. Some of my children’s most prized masterpieces were empty shipping boxes that they painted and/or decorated in their own way. Sometimes the end project was an overly wet painted box that disappeared during nap time. But even if the end product wasn’t display worthy, the process was still a great learning activity. As the kids painted, I would point out the way the colors mixed to make new colors, the shapes they were making or even just remind them that the paint went on the box, not the floor. When the children decided they were done, it was easy enough to run them a bath and wipe down the mat. I’d have happy kids that were ready for a nap and a mess that was easy to clean up.
Try putting yourself in your child’s shoes for a moment. Not to point fingers or place blame, but most of a young child’s life is spent being told by an adult what they can’t do. “Don’t eat the dog’s food,” “It’s not safe to run in the parking lot,” “Don’t pull the cat’s tail.” We often fall into the trap of worrying so much about keeping our kids safe that we don’t allow them the freedom to try things on their own. The more experience I receive as a parent and an educator, the more benefits become apparent in natural consequences. If the child is safe, it is okay to stand back and let them find out that when they apply too much paint that their paper is going to turn an ugly brown or rip. Sometimes the joy is in not hearing the “don’t.”
Imagine the sheer delight of having someone hand you a bucket of water and a paint brush or spray bottle and letting you do whatever you want. You could paint the sidewalk, the fence, the car! You might watch in wonder as the water evaporates and magically disappears on the hot sidewalk, or even notice how it mixes with the dirt to make a new paint medium. All of a sudden you are a scientist. A two- or three-year-old scientist that loves exploration and is basking in the ability to take risks and be creative. Can you think of anything more exciting? You can give your child that confidence to think outside the box. I’m sure at some point Picasso’s mom questioned her child’s skills, too.
Lara Arriola is the Child and Family Systems Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, and works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
