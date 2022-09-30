Art Exploration

Are you raising a young Picasso? I’ve yet to meet a child that doesn’t love the opportunity to jump right into any and every art project. It’s never too early to let your child explore and experience art. In fact, it has many developmental advantages, even for toddlers. Often people underestimate a young child’s ability to experiment and learn from the process of creating an art project. I’m not talking about mixing acrylic paint to get the just the right shade of blue to duplicate Van Gogh’s Starry Night. I’m thinking more along the lines of fingerpaints and a paper taped down on the picnic table in the backyard.

Children love paint and there are many brands of kid safe paint on the market. Introducing your child to art can be as simple as a piece of butcher paper, paints and permission to do whatever they like with them. Yes, art can be messy. In my experience the bigger mess it makes the more the children enjoy it.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Lara Arriola is the Child and Family Systems Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, and works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.