New Disc Golf Course in Bard Park
STANFIELD — Stanfield Parks & Rec is nearing completion of a new disc golf course, covering a large portion of Bard Park. Most holes on the the nine-hole course are par 3, with one par 4. The baskets have been installed and tee markers were being placed in July. The official ribbon cutting has not been announced, but players can still give the course a trial run. A map can be found online at cityofstanfield.com/parks-recreation/ or call 541-449-3831 for more information.
Pioneer Day at Heritage Station
PENDLETON — Saturday, August 7 has been designated Pioneer Day at Heritage Station Museum. The date coincides with Free First Saturday and families are invited to stop by and try your hand at pioneer activities. Visitors can try making butter and pancakes, washing clothes, panning for gold, and watching how beeswax candles are made. Vendors will also be on-site in Artisan Alley. For details, check the Events section on Heritage Station’s Facebook page or call 541-276-0012.
Hermiston offers low-cost sports physicals
HERMISTON — Students from Sandstone, Armand Larive, and Hermiston High schools looking to play sports this fall can get their physicals for $20 on Thursday, August 12 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First Street. 7th and 8th graders will be seen from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; 9th and 10th graders from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and 11th and 12th graders from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Any remaining students can show up from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Call the athletics secretary at 541-667-6115 to find out if your student-athlete needs his/her physical exam this year.
Umatilla County Fair rolls into town
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair kicks off with their annual old-fashioned parade on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., but the fair gates don’t officially open until Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, hosts the fair through Saturday, Aug. 14, with carnival rides, agriculture and livestock exhibits, and plenty of entertainment options. Evening shows at 9 p.m. include Journey tribute band Stone In Love on Aug. 11 (included with admission). Also in the evenings, the Farm City Pro Rodeo will be held from August 11 to 14, at 7:45 p.m. Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and barrel racing. Wednesday is Family Night, with $5 admission for children, 2 to 12; adults, $20 reserved seats, $17 general admission. For more details, visit www.umatillacountyfair.net.
Saturday Wild West shows wrap up Sept. 3
PENDLETON — Saturdays have seen lots of activity along Main Street this summer, but it all comes to an end after Sept. 3. Bring your family and join the fun. Wagon rides ($5 per person) are offered from 3 to 6 p.m., loading up at the corner of Dorian Ave. and Main St. Horseback rides ($10) can be found from noon to 5 p.m., starting at 501 S. Main Street. And a free Wild West show take place each Saturday at 4 and 5 p.m., followed by live music starting at 6 p.m. The action moves to a different block each week. For details, call the Pendleton Chamber at 541-276-7411.
