PENDLETON — After a popular start last year, Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., is hosting its second annual Comic Con at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This year’s event will feature a one-shot role playing game, free comics, a costume contest, vendor and activity booths, a Magic the Gathering tournament, crafts and prizes. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged! For details, contact the library at 541-966-0380.
MCT brings Little Mermaid to the stage
HERMISTON — The renowned Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to town and kids from the area are invited to be a part. MCT members will direct “The Little Mermaid” with performers in two age groups, 5 to 8 and 8 to 18. Cost: $25 per child. A week of rehearsal at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, starts Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. with a casting call to see who plays which part. Shows will be held Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. (younger actors) and 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395. Admission is $1. To register online, go to secure.rec1.com/OR/hermiston-or/catalog and click on Special Events.
EOTEC hosts Farm-City Pro Rodeo
HERMISTON — Can’t wait to see a little roping and riding before the Round-Up gets here? The Farm-City Pro Rodeo comes to Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, for four nights, starting Wednesday, Aug. 10. Contestants compete for cash prizes in barrel racing, cattle roping, and rough stock events, in pursuit of a slot in the rodeo national finals. The events begins at 7:45, Aug. 10-13; tickets range from $17 to $25. More info can be found online at www.farmcityprorodeo.com.
Two camps close out the summer
UMATILLA — Umatilla Parks & Rec is holding two end-of-summer camps this month. 9- to 13-year-olds can sign up for the three-day Summer Art Camp, held Aug. 18-20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Umatilla Community Center, corner of D & 7th streets. Cost is $5 per class, all materials provided. Each day has a theme: Galaxy Painting, Funny Animals and Explore Rorschach. From Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25, kids can test themselves in Outdoor Survival Camp, which meets from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hat Rock State Park. Campers will learn tracking, foraging, orienteering, fire safety, team building and games. Fee is $90 per camper for the four-day course. Register online at bit.ly/UmatillaCamps.
It’s never too late for fireworks
BOARDMAN — If you didn’t get enough fireworks on Independence Day, here’s one more chance. The Boardman 4th of July Fund has been put to use for an End of Summer Fireworks Celebration. On Saturday, Aug. 27, bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner to Marina Park for a relaxing night of fireworks over the Columbia River. The 30-minute display should begin around 9 p.m.; everyone is welcome.
Rock and Roll Camp is back in-person
PENDLETON — After two years of virtual camp, Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp is back in the real world! Indie band musicians will instruct area teens, who can participate as performers, songwriters or promoters. The week-long camp is held at PCA, 214 N. Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 8-12, with a public concert on Friday night to wrap things up. Best of all, the entire camp is free. For more details, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/.
