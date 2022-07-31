Happenings

Comic Con is back for a second year

PENDLETON — After a popular start last year, Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., is hosting its second annual Comic Con at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This year’s event will feature a one-shot role playing game, free comics, a costume contest, vendor and activity booths, a Magic the Gathering tournament, crafts and prizes. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged! For details, contact the library at 541-966-0380.

