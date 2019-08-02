MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
NIGHT SKY PLANETARIUM, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Come learn about the night sky inside this portable planetrium provided by CMEO. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Aug. 6.
WEATHER FROM THE GROUND UP, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Marc Austin from the National Weather Service explains the atmosphere and how it shapes our weather. For youngsers of all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Aug. 26.
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Wednesday, Aug. 7.
FREE SUMMER MOVIES, 9:15 a.m. doors open, Hermiston Cinema, 355 West Theatre Lane. Destiny Theatres offers free childrens films on Wed. and Thurs. mornings: Teen Titans Go to the Movies (8/7-8); Little Rascals (8/14-15); Monster vs. Aliens (7/21-22). (541-567-1556). Wednesdays in Aug.
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
FREE SUMMER MOVIES, 9:15 a.m. doors open, Hermiston Cinema, 355 West Theatre Lane. Destiny Theatres offers free childrens films on Wed. and Thurs. mornings. See listing under Wednesdays. (541-567-1556). Thursdays in Aug.
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Pioneer Park, 400 NW Despain Ave. Walk over to the park for morning stories and cool treats with Ms. Brittany and Ms. Angel. Presented by Pendleton Library. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
SENSORY SPACE, 11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Children up to age 7 can develop their senses through space-inspired sensory activities. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Aug. 8.
LEARNING PICNICS - Boardman, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oregon Trail Library, 200 Main St., Boardman. This free series of classes gives parents and their children age 0-6 a chance explore and build important literacy skills like vocabulary, alphabet knowledge, and narrative skills. Free books and fun activities are offered each week. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. (541-667-6171.) Thursdays in August.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
SUMMER BOOK CLUB, 5:15 P.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids from 8 to 12 can get a free copy of “The Mystery of the Soccer Snitch,” read the book, and join the discussion -- plus learn to play soccer from a special guest. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Aug. 15.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with M. Angel. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
SCI-FI MOVIE TRIVIA, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Show your skills in sci-fi movie trivia! Teams of three to six players (13 and up) will compete for the grand prize. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Friday, Aug. 2.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
ROCK AND ROLL CAMP CONCERT, 7 p.m., Main St., Pendleton. PCA’s Rock and Roll Camp closes out the week with a free concert on Main Street for the public. Cheer on our budding songwriters and musicians! (541-278-9201). Friday, Aug. 16
HERMISTON MOVIES IN THE PARK, dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), McKenzie Park. “Aquaman” shows Aug. 2 and “Small Foot” on Aug. 9. Drop by for an evening of family fun. Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks and enjoy a movie under the stars on an inflatable screen. Free. (541-667-5018). Fridays, Aug. 2 & 9.
MOVIES IN THE PARK, begins at dusk, Community Park East, Pendleton. Free family movies will be shown each Friday night on an outdoor screen, weather permitting. This month “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (8/2) and “Free Willy” (8/9). Check the PP&R Facebook page for rescheduling. (541-276-8100). Fridays, Aug. 2 & 9.
SATURDAYS
HERMISTON KIDS TRIATHLON, 9 a.m., Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Come watch local youngsters run, bike, and swim in this fun and casual event. Athletes participate in age categories of 4-6 years and 7-12 years and everyone gets a prize. (541-289-7665). Saturday, Aug. 3.
MELON FEST, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Hermiston, Festival Street. Seed spitting and melon eating contests will be part of this celebration of watermelons. Come enjoy street vendors and live music at this free event. (541-667-5026.) Saturday, Aug. 17.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
BROADWAY BLOCK PARTY, 1 to 8 p.m., East Broadway Ave., Milton-Freewater. The day starts with a 5K fun walk/run, and continues with food trucks, live music, bounce houses and other activities for kids. See page 11 for details. (541-938-5575). Saturday, Aug. 10.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with Ms. Brittany. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
END OF SUMMER PARTY WITH A PRINCESS, 3 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Celebrate the fun of summer reading with a princess who loves books and libraries. For youngsters of all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Aug. 3.
UMATILLA COUNTY FAIR KICK-OFF PARADE, 6:30 p.m., starts on Main Street, ends on Highland Ave., Hermiston. The fair runs Aug. 6-10, but the parade gets things off to an early start. This year’s theme is “Strong Roots & Cowboy Boots.“ Details: www.umatillacountyfair.net/parade. Saturday, Aug. 3.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS PLAY DAY, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Monthly play days include several events such as barrels, poles, and others depending on weather. Spectators welcome. (541-561-0695). Sunday, Aug. 25.
