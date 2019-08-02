Movies in the Park wrap up this month
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Movies in the Park will finish up for the summer with free family films on Fridays, the first two weeks of August. In Hermiston’s McKenzie Park, you can watch “Aquaman” on Aug. 2 or “Small Foot” on Aug. 9. At Community Park in Pendleton, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” runs on Aug. 2 and “Free Willy” on Aug. 9. Movies start at dusk (around 8:30). Bring a blanket or lawn chair and snacks, or pick up some popcorn and candy at the concession stand.
M-F hosts second annual Block Party
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Broadway Block Party was such a hit last year that the Milton-Freewater Downtown Association has brought it back this summer. On Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 8 p.m., bring the family down to East Broadway Avenue for kid games, bouncy houses and slides, face painting, a dunk tank, and contests in corn eating, hula hooping, and chalk art. Adults can enjoy the live music and beer garden. There is also a 5K fun walk/run planned. To learn more, call 541-938-5575.
Hat Rock Moonlight Paddle coming soon
HERMISTON — Sign up by Aug. 30 for the end-of-summer Harvest Moonlight Paddle at Hat Rock State Park. Starting at at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, teens 14 and up can join their parents for a special night paddling around the shores of the Columbia. If you don’t have a kayak you can rent one for $10. There will be a full moon, but bring a headlamp to help light the way. Cost: $25 or $30 for non-Hermiston residents. Sponsored by Hermiston Parks & Rec. For details or to register, call 541-667-5018.
