Back to School: 2021 Edition

UPDATE: Just as Parent was going to press, Governor Brown announced that K-12 schools statewide would require masks indoors, in accordance with CDC guidance. With the rise in delta variant cases, masks are an effective way to reduce risk levels, especially for younger children, ineligible to be vaccinated.
For most of 2021, parents have had the same question: What will school look like in the fall?
The Oregon Department of Education is committed to the idea that all schools will operate full-time, in-person instruction in the 2021-22 school year. Other than that, the answer will largely depend on the school district.
An update in late July from ODE did clarify some of the statewide components, including:
• Per federal law, students will have to wear face coverings on buses, as those do count as public transportation
• Fully vaccinated individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms will not need to quarantine or get tested after exposure to someone with COVID-19.
• OHA will offer COVID-19 testing programs for schools and has added a screening program for schools that may be interested
Probably the biggest difference between the guidelines of last school year and this one involves physical distancing. ODE has dropped requirements on physical distancing, but still recommends at least three feet of space, when possible.
As the officials at the state hone in on guidance, they also acknowledge the unknown in the pandemic. The day before the July update was released, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said ODE was evaluating updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that unvaccinated individuals wear masks in schools.
“We’re looking at that guidance to see if we need to change ours,” he says. “Predicting the behavior of COVID-19 a month, two months into the future isn’t possible. At this time, we’re encouraging local school boards to do what they can to ensure that people are wearing masks appropriately in schools to prevent the spread of disease. This is especially important in elementary schools where those students are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, so mask use remains the most effective tool we have in those settings.” The Oregon Health Authority and ODE strongly advise, but do not mandate, face coverings for all unvaccinated staff and students, kindergarten and up.
Outside of statewide requirements, ODE’s re-opening guidance, the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework,” allows local school districts to “make decisions about health and safety protocols and mitigation strategies that best serve students and staff in their community.” Schools outline those plans in operational blueprints submitted to the state and available on most district websites.
In the Hermiston School District, for example, students will return to schedules similar to those pre-pandemic, and rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols will continue at all district sites. Superintendent Tricia Mooney said the district will also ask parents to keep students home if they are sick.
“We still want everyone to do their part to keep everyone safe, but we’re excited to have kids back and reconnected,” Mooney said.
In the Pendleton School District, all students will return to classrooms, but Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the district plans to stagger start times between its schools to provide distancing on school busses, while also coping with a shortage of bus drivers.
The state guidelines do cover remote instructional models, if districts chose to offer those. Hermiston will continue its Hermiston Online program, which allows any student K-12 to attend remotely. The Morrow County School District will continue the Morrow Education Center, offering blended on-campus and virtual learning opportunities. Other local districts give students the option to join InterMountain Online, a virtual course for students within the InterMountain ESD’s service area, and many districts will have Chromebooks available for students – either for standard check-out or in case of exposure to COVID-19.
While all local school districts will be submitting operating plans and blueprints, educators acknowledge the potential for changes.
“One thing we’ve learned through this process is things could change at any time,” Mooney says. “There is always that possibility.”
School Start Dates
MORROW COUNTY
Monday, August 30
Ione School District
Morrow County School District
UMATILLA COUNTY
Monday, August 23
Nixyaawii Community School
Pilot Rock School District
Stanfield School District
Ukiah School District
Monday, August 30
Athena-Weston School District
Echo School District
Helix School District
Hermiston School District
Milton-Freewater Unified
School District
Umatilla School District
Tuesday, August 31
Pendleton School District
