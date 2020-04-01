Sanitation and hygiene have always been useful tools to reduce the risk of infectious diseases for both adults and children. In recent years, we know they are even more vital in the prevention of spreading germs and bacteria throughout our homes and schools.
Handwashing is seen as a pretty simplistic task, which is why the practice of proper handwashing tends to get a little watered down (pun intended). In a busy, multi-tasking world it’s tempting to skip the standard handwashing protocols and find ourselves opting for a quick rinse in tepid water, only to be wiped dry on our pant legs.
As with many lifestyle habits, we pass these behaviors down to the little ones that watch us. The good news is, these are the same lifestyle habits that can also be enhanced and improved when we involve our children in the process. This way we can create an educational, engaged daily activity for our kids, as well as instill safe and healthy lifelong practices.
Tips on when to practice hand hygiene:
When coming in from outdoors
When visiting the home of another friend or family member
Before and after:
Preparing, eating, and handling food or beverages, or feeding a child
Giving medication or applying a medical ointment or cream in which a break in the skin (e.g., sores, cuts, scrapes) may be encountered
Playing, wading, or swimming in water that is used by more than one person
Diapering, using the toilet, or helping a child use the toilet
After:
Handling body fluids (e.g., urine, feces, mucus, blood, vomit); wiping noses, mouths, and sores; handling mouthed toys; checking the need for a diaper change by touching the inside of the diaper or touching any clothing contaminated by stool, urine, or body fluids
Cleaning or handling garbage
Handling animals or cleaning up animal waste or habitats
Playing in sand or other sensory table materials, on wooden play structures or outdoors
Tips on hand washing at the sink:
Make sure you have a safe step or stool so that small children are able to reach the sink.
Turn water on to a comfortable temperature (60°F to 110°F).
Moisten hands with water and apply liquid soap.
With hands out of the water, lather all skin surfaces and nails with soap and water for 20 seconds. Include between fingers, under and around nail beds, backs of hands, and any jewelry.
Rinse hands well under running water with fingers down so water flows from wrist to fingertips.
Use a single-use paper towel, or use your elbow, to turn the faucet off. If inside a toilet room with a closed door, use the single-use towel to open the door, before discarding your single-use towels into the trash or laundry hamper (if reusable).
Make it fun
Make up songs about handwashing to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” which is already the appropriate length of time, or sing shorter songs to the tune of “Happy Birthday” or “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” twice, to make them the full 20 seconds. Some examples are:
To the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” twice: “Wash, wash, wash your hands; play this handy game; scrub and rub; rub and scrub; germs go down the drain.”
To the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”: “Washing hands is fun to do; it keeps the germs off me and you. Before work and after play. Wash our hands, oh, every day. Washing hands is fun to do; it keeps the germs off me and you.”
Place images around your home or near sinks to remind yourselves and your kiddos to wash up. Make an art project by pressing painted handprints of your kids on paper, then writing “Did you wash them?” or “Don’t forget to wash!” Or by creating posters by cutting out some of your child’s favorite animals or superheroes reminding them to wash their hands. Make it a fun experience and be creative, and if you’re stumped on ideas, try searching online or asking fellow parents for their ideas.
Think of all the different ways you can connect and engage with your child during the day by properly handwashing together!
Jenna Reeves is the Health Resource Manager for Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
